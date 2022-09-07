ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt Basketball to Play Pair of Exhibitions vs. Clarion, Edinboro

By Stephen Thompson
 5 days ago

The Pitt Panthers will ramp up to the regular season with a pair of exhibition games.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are still awaiting their full complement of ACC games to be announced, but in the meantime, they are filling out their non-conference and preseason schedule.

The program announced this afternoon that head coach Jeff Capel and the Panthers will play two exhibition games prior to the regular season opener on November 7 against UT Martin. Clarion University will visit the Petersen Events Center on October 22 and Edinboro University will come to Oakland on November 2.

The Panthers beat Gannon University 89-64 in their lone exhibition game last season. Pitt is 61-5 all-time in exhibition games and has won 37 straight preseason contests, including their last three under Capel.

Tip-off time and ticketing information will be announced at a later date.

