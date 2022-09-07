Read full article on original website
European shares rise as deal cheer lifts Aveva, Schneider
(Reuters) -European shares rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, with Aveva jumping on a report that France's Schneider was nearing a deal to buy out the company. The pan-European STOXX 600 index had risen 0.3% by 0825 GMT, touching levels not seen in more than two weeks. Shares of British software maker Aveva Group Plc climbed 3.4% to top the benchmark index.
European Stocks Higher; M&A Talk Helps Sentiment
Investing.com - European stock markets edged higher Tuesday helped by M&A talk, but investors remain cautious ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data that will offer a crucial guide to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook. By 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.3% higher,...
Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 1.08%
Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Energy, REITs and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite rose 1.08%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD),...
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 13.09.22
South African markets closed in the green yesterday, as investors awaited the US inflation data for August. Property dealers, Emira Property Fund (JO: EMIJ ), Capital & Counties Properties (JO: CCOJ ), Attacq (JO: ATTJ ) and Growthpoint Properties (JO: GRTJ ) climbed 5.0%, 3.8%, 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Gold...
Stocks, VIX And Yields All Rally
Stocks finished the day higher yesterday, with the systematic flows continuing to dominate in an illiquid market. The depth of the book on the S&P 500 futures has vanished over the past few days, allowing this market to move much more than what we have seen in recent weeks. This...
Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT
According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
Range Breakout: Stock Soars 11% to Break ‘3-Year-Long’ Resistance!
Recently, the government of India announced a ban on the export of broken rice over an estimate of production hit on account of delayed plantation and rainfall deficit. Apart from this, the government also imposed a 20% duty on the export of all other varieties of rice except basmati and parboiled. These curbs have jittered investors of the companies primarily dealing in the export of rice such as KRBL Ltd (NS: KRBL ), LT Foods Ltd (NS: LTOL ), etc.
Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms
Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
Dollar eases back from recent gains as focus on U.S. inflation data; euro jumps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish. The euro...
Financial Heavyweight Stock Surges As Shares Trade Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) began trading ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, a day ahead of its record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The company’s shares zoomed past 8% in the early trade session today...
Rupee over 1 month high against US dollar
Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) The USD/INR appreciated 40 paise to 79.12 against the US dollar during early trade on Tuesday following a decline in dollar and inflows from foreign investors, dealers said. The rupee remained at over 1 month high with this fall. At the Interbank foreign exchange market, the...
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
USD Fell On Ukraine’s Success News. How Did Gold React?
Ukraine's military successes in the war with Russia had a negative impact on the dollar. At the same time, gold didn’t benefit as much as it could. Looking at an individual tree (daily session) is exciting. Especially if the tree (profits on a trade) is growing day by day. However, it is looking at what the forest (the broad perspective, general trends) does that makes one’s portfolio grow over time.
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
A Power Stock Gearing Up to ‘Supercharge’ Your Portfolio!
For the last couple of months, power stocks have been at the forefront for investors’ demand. From specialized financial stocks in the power space such as Power Finance Corporation Ltd (NS: PWFC ) and REC (NS: RECM ) to direct power infrastructure developers and transmission companies such as Adani Transmission (NS: ADAI ) and Power Grid Corporation (NS: PGRD ), the entire power supply chain has seen a massive demand from investors.
USD/CAD: Loonie Gains For 4th Consecutive Day, Greenback Continues to Consolidate
Investing.com -- At 3:15 p.m ET, the USD/CAD pair was at C$1.2978 to a US dollar, down 0.37% in the day’s trading and with the day’s range of 1.2963 - 1.3050. The Canadian dollar rallied against its US counterpart for the fourth day in a row, supported by gains in crude after last week’s heavy losses, while the greenback maintained its retreat against major currencies, as investors continued to consolidate gains ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI data.
Key Stocks to Track on Sept 13: TCS, Gujarat Apollo, HDFC Life & More
Investing.com -- TCS (NS: TCS ): The leading US-based wholesale grocery supply company C&S Wholesale Grocers has selected the IT giant to build its new operations platform on Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Cloud, diminishing the company’s carbon footprint and enhancing customer experience. HDFC Life Insurance (NS: HDFL ) Company:...
Rally Begins: Investors Fleeing to Buy this ‘Breakout’ Share!
Without a doubt, the Indian market has been outperforming most of its peers in the last few weeks. The broader market strength is helping to boost investors’ confidence further leading to increasing demand for many stocks. While there is no dearth of stocks giving breakouts in today’s session as...
Intel Could Delay Mobileye IPO - Bloomberg
According to a report from Bloomberg Monday afternoon, due to the recent broader market decline, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is reducing expectations for the Mobileye IPO. Citing people familiar with the process, the article states Intel, which wanted to spin off part of its shares, could postpone the share sale for the self-driving technology business until next year if the current market environment doesn't improve.
Silver Prices Climbed Higher As The Dollar Came Further Off A 20-Year
Silver yesterday settled up by 4.43% at 57491 as the dollar came further off a 20-year high touched a couple of sessions ago. After Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered an uncharacteristically strong message about how the Fed plans to combat entrenched inflation, U.S. interest rates are now almost certain to go up by 75 bps at the September 20-21 Fed meeting. Chairman Powell emphasized the rhetoric that the US central bank will continue to raise interest rates to bring inflation sharply down during the Cato Institute conference The European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by a record 75 basis points and signaled further hikes to tame runaway inflation. The ECB must raise interest rates further to prevent record euro-zone inflation from spilling over into wages, Governing Council member Klaas Knot said.
