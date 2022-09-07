Read full article on original website
Related
North Korea heading down ‘path of self-destruction’ with nukes, says South
South Korea has issued a warning to the North and said that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction.”Moon Hong Sik, an acting ministry spokesperson, said on Tuesday: “We warn that the North Korean government would face the overwhelming response by the South Korea-US military alliance and go on the path of self-destruction, if it attempts to use nuclear weapons.”The warning comes days after North Korea legislated a new law that would allow it to use its nuclear weapons preemptively.The law, according to South Korea’s defense ministry, would only deepen North Korea’s isolation and...
What Happens to Russia After It Loses?
With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered stirring video remarks this weekend that doubled down on his commitment to defeat the invaders completely, to push them out of the borders of Ukraine.We can’t know whether that goal will be achieved, or if it is how long it will take. But what we can see, yet again, is that Vladimir...
The Next Record-Breaking Crisis Putin Is Dragging Us Into
It’s a new school year in Russia and the kids are learning the darndest things about the achievements of Vladimir Putin.“This is unique,” the Russian president recently told a group of enthusiastic youngsters as he unveiled the 460-foot tall Sun of Moscow ferris wheel (16 feet higher than the London Eye). “There’s nothing like that in Europe!”Thanks to Putin’s ambition to make his regime first in everything, Guinness World Records last year certified that Russians choreographed the most folks ever to stand on a bed of nails (151); whipped up the largest slab of coagulated milk (2,153 pounds), and clocked...
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean defense officials warned Tuesday that North Korea's new law establishing the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes would set Pyongyang on a "path of self-destruction." "We warn that if North Korea attempts the use of nuclear weapons, it will face an overwhelming response...
RELATED PEOPLE
Putin Faces Rising Opposition At Home Amid Ukraine Losses: Over 30 Lawmakers Call For His Resignation Over Harming 'Future Of Russia'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is dealing with mounting opposition at home as the Ukraine war is in its seventh month with no end in sight. What Happened: More than 30 Russian municipal deputies from 18 different districts of Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kolpino have called on Putin to resign in an open letter published on Monday.
Comments / 0