Las Vegas, NV

Video: UFC 279 media day live stream

By Ken Hathaway
 5 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Fight week is officially underway for the UFC’s 10th pay-per-view event of the year.

UFC 279 media day kicks off the week of activities ahead of Saturday’s event at T-Mobile Arena. Starting at approximately 1:15 p.m. ET, MMA Junkie will live stream media day, which features headliners Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang, and a host of others fighting on the card.

Below is the full lineup (all times ET, subject to change):

  • 1:15 p.m. Julian Erosa available
  • 1:30 p.m. Khamzat Chimaev available
  • 1:45 p.m. Tony Ferguson available
  • 2 p.m. Daniel Rodriguez available
  • 2:15 p.m. Macy Chiasson available
  • 2:30 p.m. Ion Cutelaba available
  • 3:15 p.m. Li Jingliang available
  • 3:30 p.m. Kevin Holland available
  • 4 p.m. Irene Aldana available
  • 4:15 p.m. Johnny Walker available
  • 4:30 p.m. Hakeem Dawodu available
  • 5 p.m. Nate Diaz available

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 278.

