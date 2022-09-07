Video: UFC 279 media day live stream
LAS VEGAS – Fight week is officially underway for the UFC’s 10th pay-per-view event of the year.
UFC 279 media day kicks off the week of activities ahead of Saturday’s event at T-Mobile Arena. Starting at approximately 1:15 p.m. ET, MMA Junkie will live stream media day, which features headliners Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang, and a host of others fighting on the card.
Below is the full lineup (all times ET, subject to change):
- 1:15 p.m. Julian Erosa available
- 1:30 p.m. Khamzat Chimaev available
- 1:45 p.m. Tony Ferguson available
- 2 p.m. Daniel Rodriguez available
- 2:15 p.m. Macy Chiasson available
- 2:30 p.m. Ion Cutelaba available
- 3:15 p.m. Li Jingliang available
- 3:30 p.m. Kevin Holland available
- 4 p.m. Irene Aldana available
- 4:15 p.m. Johnny Walker available
- 4:30 p.m. Hakeem Dawodu available
- 5 p.m. Nate Diaz available
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 278.
