UFC 279 'Embedded,' No. 3: Tony Ferguson tells a dad joke about muffins

By MMA Junkie Staff
 5 days ago
The UFC is back with its 10th pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 279 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNEWS and early prelims on ESPN+.

The main event is between unbeaten rising star Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) and fan favorite Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) in what is likely to be Diaz’s last fight in the promotion. In the co-feature, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) takes on Li Jingliang (19-7 MMA, 11-5 UFC).

The third episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Li Jingliang trains in quiet, then shops for suits. Tony Ferguson mixes it up in the PI. Khamzat Chimaev signs posters, Johnny Walker goes for speed. Macy Chiasson and Kevin Holland land in Las Vegas.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 279.

