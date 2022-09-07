What you need to know about the school board ballot measure on the November ballot

USD 259 has no school board elections this year, but voters will get a chance to change the school board election process with a November ballot measure. (Trace Salzbrenner/The Beacon)

On Nov. 8, Wichita voters will get a chance to change the way they have elected school board members for the last 28 years by voting on a ballot measure.

The Wichita USD 259 Board of Education has six district representatives and one at-large member. Currently, residents of each district vote only on their district representatives in the primary, then all voters citywide vote on all members in the general election. This method started in 1994 when Wichita Public Schools took an incremental step toward district representation, allowing district-only primary voting. Before then, the entire board was made up of at-large representatives.

Many have complained that having voters citywide select each district’s board member dilutes the impact of minority votes.

At the Aug. 22 school board meeting, the school board voted 4-3 to put the matter before voters as a ballot measure on Nov. 8. Voters must decide whether they prefer the current system of citywide voting or whether it should be changed to district-based voting. If the system is changed, school board members will be elected in a similar fashion to how Wichita’s City Council is elected. Each district will both choose its nominees and elect its representative without votes from outside of the district.

The Beacon has created a guide to prepare you for the ballot measure so that you can be ready to vote.

What is on the ballot measure?

Will this affect what school my child will attend?

Who will be able to vote on this measure?

If the measure passes, when will the change go into effect?

Will this change voter boundaries in USD 259?

What prompted this proposed change?

Does this only affect District 1 in USD 259?

What is on the school board ballot measure?

The ballot measure reads as follows:

“Six (6) board member positions for the U.S.D. 259 Board of Education are now elected from separate districts and one board member is elected at-large. Voters in primary elections vote for member positions from the district where they reside and for an at-large member position. Voters in general elections vote for member positions from all six (6) districts and for the at-large member position.

“It is proposed the method of electing board members be changed to a system wherein voters in both primary and general elections vote for the member position from the district where they reside and for the at-large member position.”

Voters will then select yes, they do want the system voting for school board members to change, or no, they do not want the system to change.

Will this affect what school my child will attend?

No, it will not. The only change that this will cause is how school board members are elected. It will not change bus routes, voting districts, school boundaries or any other current structure around school attendance.

Who will be able to vote on this school board ballot measure?

Anyone who resides within the boundaries of USD 259 will be able to vote on this measure. You do not need to have a child attending school in USD 259 or have affiliation with the school. You only need to live within the boundaries of the school district to vote.

The measure will only affect USD 259 and no other Wichita area school board election such as USD 385 in Andover, USD 266 in Maize or USD 260 in Derby.

If the measure passes, when will the change go into effect?

Immediately. The next election that would be affected by the change would take place on Nov. 7, 2023. During that election the representatives for District 3, District 4 and the at-large representative will be up for reelection.

The at-large representative will be unaffected by this ballot measure and will continue to be elected in the same way.

Will this change voter boundaries in USD 259?

No, it will not. The only change that this will cause is how school board members are elected. You can learn more about the most recent voter boundary change to USD 259 here.

What prompted this proposed change?

Recent redistricting required by the state prompted Black community leaders to revisit the issue. Members of Wichita’s Black community say the current method dilutes the impact of their votes, making it harder to elect a Black member to represent the majority Black District 1. However, the current method of voting has been contested since its adoption in 1994.

Does this only affect District 1 in USD 259?

No, this change will affect all elections for school board members in USD 259. While the current structure inherently affects the Black vote in District 1, the change will be administered to all voting districts.