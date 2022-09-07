Read full article on original website
Related
HyperX Armada 27 QHD gaming monitor has a 1440p screen, 1 ms delay & 165 Hz refresh rate
Game with the best of them when you have the HyperX Armada 27 QHD gaming monitor. Not only does it come with a desk mount to get you set up in no time, but it also has seriously impressive specs. From its 2560 x 1440 resolution to its 1-millisecond delay and 165 Hz refresh rate, this 27-inch diagonal IPS widescreen monitor does it all. The high resolution supports immersive gaming, and its sharp image quality will truly mesmerize you. Offering low latency, it gives you that added boost to help you win. Easily mount it and adjust its position to get it just where you want. And use the ergonomic arms to freely move it horizontally or vertically. Finally, available in black, it’ll blend in with the rest of your setup.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with the HyperScroll tilt wheel
Push the boundaries of gaming with the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse. This mouse comes with the HyperScroll tilt wheel that free-spins until its stopped. Additionally, you can also switch to tactile mode for more precision and satisfying feedback. In fact, the Razer Synapse will scroll the wheel automatically. This will shift from tactile to free-spin mode when you scroll faster. There is also the 13-zone Chroma lighting with full underglow. You can also customize each zone from over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects. This will let you experience greater immersion as they react dynamically with hundreds of Chroma-integrated games. The speed you get to enjoy with this mouse is about 25% faster than any other wireless tech. Streamline your setup and free one USB port easily with this jet-fast gaming mouse.
Trinity Chess strategy game adds levels of strategy for faster, more competitive gameplay
Play the Game of Kings in a new way with the Trinity Chess strategy game. With multiple additional levels of strategy, it results in a more competitive and quicker game that you can replay over and over. Made up of 70 cards—64 game cards and 6 information cards—the game works with any traditional chess set. So, you can use yours or choose to add on the green 20″ x 20″ tournament set. Additionally, the tarot-size cards have a glossy embossed finish for an elegant yet practical look. Moreover, the creator removed the traditional white and black and instead went for Light and Shadow sides. Gain points by capturing an empowered piece with a card in play or matching 2 opponent cards and Burning a piece. A great way for beginners to learn chess, these cards have a unique ruleset and synergy with traditional chess.
HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam has AI enhancement, live lighting adjustment & auto framing
Improve your next video call when you have the HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam. Boasting AI enhancement with HP Presence, it offers features like lighting adjustment and auto framing. Not only that, but it also automatically reduces noice, and its dual microphones ensure others hear you clearly. Its cutting-edge sensor delivers improved image quality, and you’ll enjoy the crystal-clear 4K resolution. Providing an HDR conferencing experience, this pro-grade webcam offers color correction so you look great at all times. Moreover, its 18 mm F2.0 large lens also helps you maintain your high-quality look. Concentrate on the presentation at hand, change your background so others focus on you, and keep documents looking nice and clear thanks to keystone correction. Finally, you can mount it virtually anywhere using the stand or a tripod, and you can adjust it with the 360° swivel and 90° tilt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
JBL Tour PRO 2 true wireless earbuds have a smart charging case with an LED touchscreen
Customize your music and manage your notifications when you have the JBL Tour PRO 2 true wireless earbuds. These gadgets feature a smart charging case with an LED touchscreen. There, you can manage your music and receive messages, calls, and social media notifications. And you don’t even have to take out your phone. Furthermore, you get true adaptive noise cancellation with the customizable ANC and ambient sound. Meanwhile, the Ear Canal Test works with the ANC to reduce noise in your environment. Plus, with 10 mm dynamic drivers powered by JBL PRO sound, it provides you with immersive audio. If you need to take a call, the 6-mic design ensures crystal-clear sound. Moreover, with 40 hours of total music playback—10 hours from the earbuds and 30 from the case—they let you listen as long as you want.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless PC gaming headset lets you hear 2 audio streams at once
Offering both 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless PC gaming headset lets you listen to 2 audio streams simultaneously. Moreover, you can easily switch it up between PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Switch using USB-C connectivity. Designed with ClearCast Gen 2 AI noise cancellation and a bidirectional microphone, it lets you enjoy clear chats. Not only that, but Sonar Software also silences any annoying background noise. Additionally, its custom-designed high-fidelity speaker drivers and immersive 360° Spatial Audio truly provide a new level of gaming sound. Beyond all this, it also boasts a 38-hour battery life. And fast charging gets you 6 hours of use after only 15 minutes. Finally, its ComfortMax System gives you 4 points of adjustment for all-day gaming abilities.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset has a ComfortMax design with 4 adjustment spots
Perform better when you game using the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset. Boasting incredible sound quality, it also uses a ComfortMax system for, you guessed it, comfort. With 4 points of adjustability, it lets you find just the right position. Moreover, its lightweight design with AirWeave memory cushions ensures it’s comfortable to wear for hours, or days, on end. Furthermore, it has a broadcast-quality noise-canceling microphone that helps block out distracting background sounds. This ensures you communicate well with opponents and teammates in the game. Additionally, its 3.5 mm audio jack lets you use it with pretty much any platform. From PC to PlayStation and Xbox to Nintendo Switch, it even works with your mobile device! Choose from a black or white colorway depending on your gaming aesthetic.
SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System is a pair of illuminated 2-way gaming speakers
Make your gaming setup do so much more with the SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System. Truly immersive, these 2-way speakers produce an accurate soundscape that’ll immerse you. Moreover, with an organic fiber subwoofer, mid-range drivers, and silk dome tweeters, they emit accurate audio. Additionally, these illuminated speakers boast up to 16.8 million RGB colors. What’s more, they react to your game’s action and music. With a straightforward design, they connect to PC, PlayStation, Mac, and more via USB, Bluetooth, optical, or 3.5 mm aux options. Furthermore, use the volume dial and multifunctional button to mute, pair via Bluetooth, and toggle the LEDs and headset. You can even adjust the stand to position the sound just how you want it. Finally, they also have 10-band Parametric EQ and Acoustical Echo Cancellation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor packs an incredibly low 0.1 ms response time
Enjoy loads of premium features along with brilliant brightness with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor. This 34-inch display comes with an incredible 0.1 ms response time. Additionally, the OLED panel comes with Quantum Dot Technology, delivering a minimal display. In fact, this gadget also packs an ultra-thin design in a metal frame which makes it look unique. Additionally, you’ll be happy to know that the monitor has QHD resolution, a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 100% color volume, and DCI-99.3% color gamut. There’s also the 1800R curvature for the perfect playing view. For accurate color and contrast reproduction, this device is also certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black. With or without the Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), this monitor is great for streaming or gaming.
8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock works with Switch and Windows
Upgrade your setup with the 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock. Compatible with Nintendo Switch 3.0.0 as well as Windows 10 and above, it integrates into your gaming life. Moreover, the charging dock is super convenient as the controller automatically turns off when docked. Then, it turns on when you take it off the dock. Choose from white or black color options and enjoy a few different connectivity methosd. In fact, you can use it with Switch via Bluetooth or with PC via a 2.4g adapter. Not only that, but it also offers USB-C connectivity. With a stable connection to the dock, the controller has a hall-effect-sensing joystick. Furthermore, you’ll love the 2 Pro back paddle buttons, as well as a custom profile switch button, which lets you change it up between any of the 3 profiles. Finally, the controller has player indicators and a 2-way mode switching button.
D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds come with an interactive touchscreen case like no other
Take interacting with your earbuds to a new level with the D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds. These concept earbuds come with an interactive touchscreen. The on-screen visualization will not only let you see your headphone details—such as power and battery life—but also help you control audio. In fact, you can display information such as audio playback, switch audio, collection, download, and more settings, all by touch. Additionally, the triangular shape of the case makes it an attractive centerpiece for your desk. The case also entertains wireless charging via magnetic positioning. To add to this, the earbuds have a triangular form factor and can easily fit in your ear for anywhere use. With a dot light, they are super easy to identify even in the dark.
Acer Chromebook Vero 514 eco-conscious laptop consists of a 30% PCR plastic chassis
Take care of the Earth with your next tech purchase when it’s the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 eco-conscious laptop. With a 30% PCR plastic chassis, it also has 50% PCR plastic keycaps and a 100% ocean-bound-plastic touchpad. And it comes in 90% recycled paper packaging! Additionally, this laptop supports easier upgrades, repairs, and recycling while giving you impressive performance. Moreover, with the the 12th Gen Intel Core processor, it also has 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display. The display offers 100% sRGB color range, 300 nits brightness, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Furthermore, with a long-lasting 10-hour battery that supports fast-charging, it gets up to 50% in only 30 minutes. Finally, this durable laptop also has a life-extending impact-resistant exterior with MIL-STD 810H certification.
Siren X-1 dual-facing HD action camera clips onto a fishing line after hook-up to a fish
Capture both sides of your next fishing adventure with the Siren X-1 dual-facing HD action camera. It clips onto your fishing line after you hook up to a fish and remains secure on the line but slides along it. With a dual-lens design, each one shoots at 132º and records 1080p quality at 60 fps when you use both. Alternatively, use just one lens for 4K quality at 30 fps. With a floating design, the camera keeps one lens under the surface, filming the fish as its retrieved. The other lens remains above to film the angler in action. And, if the line happens to snap, it runs through the camera body, allowing you to retrieve your Siren X-1 from the surface. Furthermore, you can swap the fishing line mount for a universal action camera mount for more accessories. Finally, it has Wi-Fi and GPS for connectivity and location awareness.
Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatch series offers an AMOLED display & 11 days of battery life
Give your wrist something to smile about when you put on one of the Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatches. Choose from the Venu Sq 2 or the Venu Sq 2 Music Edition, both of which have AMOLED displays. Moreover, they offer up to 11 days of battery life along with all-day health monitoring. With their fitness metrics, they help you prioritize activity. If you go for the Music Edition, you’ll get on-device storage so you don’t need your phone to hear your favorite songs on a run. Additionally, the touchscreen gives you quick stat access along with 25+ sports apps and smart notifications. Enjoy wrist-based heart-rate tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts, current energy levels, sleep monitoring, and sleep scores. Furthermore, you can use it to track menstrual cycles and pregnancies.
Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones have advanced noise canceling & 50 hours of playtime
Enjoy your personal audio space no matter where you go with the Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones. They come with upgraded noise-canceling systems that block out a lot of external noise. In fact, the adaptive noise canceling automatically selects a suitable level to match your location. So, even if you are on a flight or in the outdoors, these headphones let you experience maximum noise cancellation at its best. Additionally, the 50 hours of playtime make these headphones ideal to take with you on the go. And, you can get up to 4 hours of extra playtime with just 5 minutes of charging. Moreover, they help you hear every detail, thanks to their 40 mm drivers with a pioneering double-layer diaphragm made from silk and ceramic materials. Together with an ergonomic build and refined design, these headphones make a great everyday carry for audiophiles.
Best of IFA 2022–LG OLED Flex, Beosound Theater, and more
Berlin has finally opened its doors for its yearly consumer electronics show: IFA 2022. From smart home gadgets to everyday devices, this 4-day tech event will launch some amazing products this weekend. For example, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre soundbar uplifts your home theater with adjustable wings. And the...
Matte Works Solution-01 Collection urban solar watches have innovative dials & hardware
Don a sci-fi-esque accessory: the Matte Works Solution-01 Collection urban solar watches. A series of solar-powered watches, they have unique dials as well as innovative hardware designs. Moreover, their innovative straps offer versatility for different occasions. In fact, you can select from 2 different color dials—black and white—as well as your preferred strap. The leather strap comes in black and chestnut, and the nylon strap comes in black and pine. Drawing inspiration from the science-fiction-like solar power plant landscape, the Solution-01 watches bring the beauty of solar energy right to your wrist. Overall, this timepiece will fit seamlessly into your everyday setup no matter where your activities take you. And it runs for 6 months on a full charge from any light source, keeping you going.
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED gaming monitor has a 45-inch screen size with an 800R curvature
Meet your immersive gaming needs with the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED gaming monitor. Its 45-inch screen size paired with its 800R curvature makes this gadget a genuine gaming powerhouse. This monitor comes with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.1-millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time, which makes it highly responsive. In fact, it not only has a large size but also a 21:9 aspect ratio and borderless design. Altogether, that means it provides super smooth PC and console games. Additionally, the Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) feature makes it ideal for multitasking. There’s also the LG Anti-glare and Low Reflection coating to make the display eye-friendly. So, no matter how much time you spend gaming, this monitor makes your experience as smooth as can be.
Eve Shutter Switch smart controller automates their opening and closing for ease
Elevate your home’s comfort and security with the Eve Shutter Switch smart controller. This smart home gadget has impressive on-device intelligence. In fact, it stores your location, the date, and the window’s orientation. Simply hold your phone with the Eve app against the window. Then, Eve automatically programs the shutter to respond to sunlight autonomously using Apple Home automations. Can you imagine your shutters rolling down automatically as the sun begins to set? Otherwise, you could choose to have the switch follow autonomous schedules. Meanwhile, the Eve Shutter Switch is future proof, supporting both Thread and Bluetooth for the most convenient setup. Finally, you can even control this gadget using Siri voice commands. Keep your home comfortable and save energy with smart shading from this device.
Coin Pusher 365 tabletop arcade game lets you bring classic fun right into your home
Enjoy the arcade experience at home with the Coin Pusher 365. This tabletop coin pusher by Arcadro comes with 500 coins and is also suitable for real money. In fact, you can add value chips or your own prizes, like toys and candy, to make it a true party hit. Enjoy the game with friends and family, and they’ll surely come back for more. This cleverly designed coin pusher is packed with elements found in the big arcade machines. It has lights, 3 coin chutes, a plinko board pin wall, a moving tray, and hidden side holes where coins disappear. The tilted edge makes it harder to win, and you can adjust the difficulty. It’s easy to set up for your man cave, game room, or anywhere else thanks to the compact size. The locks and keys will make you feel like a true arcade operator.
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0