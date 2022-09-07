Read full article on original website
Jury returns split decision for Kan. man who attacked his mother
PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was sentenced Sept. 8 for a violent attack on his mother. Cory S. Johnson, 38 of Larned, had originally been bound over following a Preliminary Hearing on June 21, on two counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery with alternative charges of Criminal Restraint, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett.
Second small quake detected Monday in Ellis County
A second small earthquake was detected in northwest Kansas on Monday morning. At 8:09 a.m. Monday, the Kansas Geological Survey recorded a 2.2-magnitude quake in Osborne County, just east of the Rooks County line. At 9:27 a.m., a 2.1-magnitude quake was detected in Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line.
Saturday's quake the 15th in NW Kan. since beginning of August
Another earthquake shook northern Ellis County on Saturday evening, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:24 p.m. just south of the Rooks County line in northwest Ellis County. There have been 15 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to...
NWester: Chapel of Doves — a chapel of love for Hays woman
Rosemary Hillman is a good sport while talking about the intricacies of living a long life. “At my age, who can remember anything for very long?” she asked with a laugh recently. But it’s a sure bet that the Hays woman will remember her latest family celebration for a...
Miss Kansas will be guest at FHSU literacy event
The Fort Hays State University Language and Literacy Institute, in partnership with Hays Masonic Lodge 195, will host a family literacy night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Special guest Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, will share with participants the story of how her second-grade teacher saved her from a life of poverty, violence, and drug addiction by creating an after-school book club just for her. Hensley is an FHSU alum and Rudd Scholar.
Black settlers' journey to Nicodemus documented in film shot in NW Kansas
In September 1878, freed slaves from Kentucky disembarked from the train in Ellis and made their way on foot 35 miles across the prairie to their new home in Nicodemus. Over the Labor Day weekend, re-enactors — descendants of those original settlers — made that same journey through chest-high prairie grass in the hot late-summer heat for a documentary filmed on the Ellis Trail.
Rockalooa returns to Hays this month
Back and in full force after two years of pandemic limitations, the annual Rockalooa Music Festival will return to Hays at noon Sept. 24 at Municipal Park in Hays. This year marks the eighth year of the event and the third time as a full outdoor festival. The free music...
KOERNER: Deadline looms for Family Pizza Night in Hays
K-State Research and Extension Cottonwood District will again be hosting their annual make and take pizza night in honor of National Family Day on September 26 from 4:15pm to 6:15pm at our office located at 601 Main in Hays. Family Day is a national effort to promote family dinners. Research...
Great Bend grad working on documentary of 2002 double-murder
From a high school stunt, a career was born. In 2012, Aaron Mull was a senior at Great Bend High School. He used a weather balloon to send a burrito into space, using new camera technology to film the entire flight. The stunt landed him on national television and kickstarted a career in video. Now Mull has turned his attention to something more serious: a documentary about double-homicide at the Dolly Madison Bakery store in Great Bend in 2002.
⚽ Late goal helps FHSU women to draw at Emporia State
EMPORIA, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with Emporia State on Sunday. The Hornets took the lead early in the second half, but Megan Wiman leveled the match for the Tigers with about ten minutes remaining. The Tigers move to 4-0-2 on the year and the Hornets tie for the first time moving to 1-4-1. The Emporia State offense was very active in the first half as they took ten shots with four on target. After a scoreless first half, the Hornets broke through when Aislinn Hughes headed in a corner from Joanie Westcoat. The Tigers found the equalizer in the 80th minute when a Reilly Madden free kick was knocked out of the box by a Hornet defender and directed to Wiman, who delivered a strike of magic from well outside the box by chipping the ball perfectly over the keeper's head into the upper left corner of the net.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: FHSU Rewind
The Fort Hays State football team hosts Missouri Western State in their 2022 home opener. (Sep 8, 2022)
Off-campus housing: TMP-Marian pilots boarding program
TMP-M Thomas More Prep-Marian High School is going back to the future with the piloting of a new boarding program for its students on the campus of Fort Hays State University. TMP-Marian previously housed boarding students for over 80 years until 2014 when the decision was made to close the Catholic secondary school's dormitories.
🏐 Late rally lifts Hornets past Tigers in five
EMPORIA, Kan. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team fell victim to a late Emporia State comeback on Saturday, with the Hornets rallying from a 2-0 deficit to win in five sets (25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 15-25, 13-15). The Tigers (5-5, 0-2 MIAA) made a furious rally of their own in the fifth set, coming from behind to take the lead after a seven-point deficit before the Hornets (3-7, 1-1 MIAA) finished things off with the final three points.
Great Bend hopeful new workforce is coming from New Mexico
GREAT BEND — The outside-the-box approach to bring workforce back to Great Bend starts next week in … New Mexico. In June, Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Hayden announced her staff would head to the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque to advertise workforce opportunities in Great Bend.
Hays BOE to discuss student success after graduation Tuesday
The Hays school board will hear a report about USD 489's success rate after graduation at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Rockwell Administration Center. The data is based on the district's graduation rate and the number of students who have earned post-secondary degrees or certificates or are in school pursuing degrees two years after graduation.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Sep 12, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown and guest player Layke Heimerman. Tiger Talk airs Monday at noon on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM) live from Big Smoke Barbeque at the corner of 8th and Main in Hays.
🎙 Post Podcast: FHSU Alumni Association prepares for 2022 Homecoming
On this episode of the Post Podcast Fort Hays State University Alumni Association engagement strategist Carolyn Tatro shares FHSU Homecoming 2022 details. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
KRUG: 4th graders learn where their food comes from
I must admit when I arrived back at my air-conditioned office last Wednesday after spending the day at Kid’s Ag Day, it felt good to sit down. The cool early morning temperatures gave way to a hot day, but that did not take away from the fun learning experienced by 4th graders in Barton County.
Chamber coupon books promote local business during holiday season
In an effort to promote shopping local this holiday season, the Hays Chamber is preparing a 2022 Holiday Coupon book featuring area businesses and specials. “It’s just a fun way to remind our local population to shop and dine local for the holidays,” said Rhonda Meyerhoff, vice president of membership.
📸 Hays Community Theatre's 'Rats: The Story of the Pied Piper'
Hays Community Theatre's "Rats: The Story of the Pied Piper" has shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All shows for the annual children's theater are sold out. See the end of this story for a complete cast list. Cast list. Narrator 1: Ryan Giebler. Narrator 2: Annalise Adams. Narrator 3: Aspen...
