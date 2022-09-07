EMPORIA, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with Emporia State on Sunday. The Hornets took the lead early in the second half, but Megan Wiman leveled the match for the Tigers with about ten minutes remaining. The Tigers move to 4-0-2 on the year and the Hornets tie for the first time moving to 1-4-1. The Emporia State offense was very active in the first half as they took ten shots with four on target. After a scoreless first half, the Hornets broke through when Aislinn Hughes headed in a corner from Joanie Westcoat. The Tigers found the equalizer in the 80th minute when a Reilly Madden free kick was knocked out of the box by a Hornet defender and directed to Wiman, who delivered a strike of magic from well outside the box by chipping the ball perfectly over the keeper's head into the upper left corner of the net.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO