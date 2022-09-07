ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Political Rewind: Health care top campaign issue; 9/11 tributes; Pine Lake decriminalizes abortion

Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus of political science, Emory University. Audrey Haynes, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Patricia Murphy, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tammy Greer, @MurphyAJC, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. The breakdown:. 1. As the Atlanta Medical Center closes its doors, health...
Watch: Police procession as body of fallen Cobb County deputy escorted from scene

MARIETTA, Ga. — It was a somber moment Thursday night as a procession was held for a fallen Cobb County deputy being taken away in an ambulance. Two Cobb deputies were killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant at a home in a Marietta neighborhood, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Cobb Police, along with other law enforcement agencies responded to the incident in the Hampton Glen area, near the McNeel Farms neighborhood.
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

