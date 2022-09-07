IOS 16 is officially here and, with it, your iPhone just gained a bunch of cool new features. It has a way more dynamic and customizable Lock Screen. You finally have the ability to edit and even unsend iMessages. You no longer need an Apple Watch to keep track of how much you move thanks to a standalone Fitness app for your iPhone. And if you have an iPhone with a notch, you can finally have the exact battery percentage appear in the top-right of your Home and Lock screens.

