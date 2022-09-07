Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
iOS 16 Is Here! The First 3 New Features You Should Try
IOS 16 is officially here and, with it, your iPhone just gained a bunch of cool new features. It has a way more dynamic and customizable Lock Screen. You finally have the ability to edit and even unsend iMessages. You no longer need an Apple Watch to keep track of how much you move thanks to a standalone Fitness app for your iPhone. And if you have an iPhone with a notch, you can finally have the exact battery percentage appear in the top-right of your Home and Lock screens.
Business Insider
After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has stopped selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. At their "Far Out" event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity,...
