An Unseasonably Warm Start to the Week (Hazy, Too!)
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unseasonably warm and hazy weather is expected early this week as the high pressure ridge rebuilds over the area. Highs will be 10 or more degrees above normal through Wednesday. There will also be extensive smoke from western wildfires the next couple of days. A...
Very nice weather to end the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to be mostly clear for the next couple of days. Highs tomorrow will be warmer with most of our area peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will be even warmer for Monday with upper 80s expected. Our next chance of rain won’t be until Wednesday. We will also see more rain chances for Thursday and potentially Friday as well.
Meet Wiley, a paws-itvely good boy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Meet Wiley, a medium dog, with a big heart. Wiley is an eight-year-old Australian Shepard and American Blue Heeler mix and loves to be outside, but just like old men, he loves peace and quiet. For a handsome gentleman, he is quite active and loves to fetch and go on walks.
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
Spearfish sees an uptick in illegal garbage dumping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Spearfish’s Public Safety Department has received an uptick in complaints about illegal garbage dumping. This means people are throwing their trash away in private, commercial, or residential dumpsters that are not intended for public use. Officials say they’ve seen an increase in city trash...
9/11 grand stair challenge in Hot Springs to honor the fallen heroes and victims
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Challenge Dakota turned up the heat in Hot Springs with an early morning tribute to the heroes and victims of the September 11 attacks 21 years ago. The 9th annual Grand Staircase Challenge was held to honor the heroes and victims of the attack on the World Trade Center. Along with families sharing knowledge of the tragic event with the younger generations. Many felt that passing the memory of this event would help prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.
Infrastructure questions arise in school buildings part of the RCAS. Spearfish sees an uptick in illegal garbage dumping.
‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
Rapid City’s Bartholow wins back-to-back trapshooting championships
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Matt Bartholow may not be a household name, but he’s one of best trap shooters in the country. Ben Burns caught up with Matt and his brother after winning yet another national title.
Community concerns about RCAS school building infrastructure
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Area Schools district had to close some of its school doors last week due to high temperatures making it dangerous for some students to be in the building. This raised some eyebrows and brought into question faults in various school buildings in the district.
Hill City hosts 23rd annual quilt show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While Mother Nature takes her time changing colors for the fall, Hill City hosted their own version of fall with a warm color quilt show. The quilt show is a collaboration between the Hill City Arts Council and the Heart of the Hills Quilters Guild. This year the show grew to over 300 different quilts with something for everyone.
St. Thomas More moves to 3-0 with blowout win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite losing their starting quarterback to injury in their first game, the St. Thomas More football team continues to win, lighting up the scoreboard in their victory over Belle Fourche. Meanwhile, the Sturgis Scoopers came away with their second win of the season in their home opener at Woodle Field. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While the state stalled on a Native American immersion school, community leaders step up and start the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy in Rapid City. OSCA is a school grounded in language, culture, thought, and philosophy of the Oceti Sakowin community. NISN education member and lead designer Mary Bowman started the Oceti Sakowin Community academy with the help of NDN Collective and Naca Inspired Schools Network.
