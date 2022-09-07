Read full article on original website
Second small quake detected Monday in Ellis County
A second small earthquake was detected in northwest Kansas on Monday morning. At 8:09 a.m. Monday, the Kansas Geological Survey recorded a 2.2-magnitude quake in Osborne County, just east of the Rooks County line. At 9:27 a.m., a 2.1-magnitude quake was detected in Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line.
Kansas Supreme Court decision could shape foster care custody rights
TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to wrestle custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
Saturday's quake the 15th in NW Kan. since beginning of August
Another earthquake shook northern Ellis County on Saturday evening, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:24 p.m. just south of the Rooks County line in northwest Ellis County. There have been 15 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to...
Kansas aims to plug thousands of abandoned oil wells
Last summer, a utility worker stumbled across a well — one of thousands of abandoned, unplugged oil and gas wells scattered across Kansas — just 15 feet from a stream in La Cygne, an hour south of Kansas City. Such sites bear witness to the state’s history of...
Another small earthquake detected Monday in NW Kan.
Another small earthquake was detected in northwest Kansas on Monday morning. At 8:09 a.m. Monday, the Kansas Geological Survey recorded a 2.2-magnitude quake in Osborne County, just east of the Rooks County line. There have been 16 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
wchstv.com
'No apologies': Kansas governor doubles down on decision to close schools during pandemic
WICHITA, Kan. (TND) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is refusing to apologize for choosing to shut down in-person instruction at public schools during the pandemic. At an event this week hosted by the Kansas Chamber, Kelly boldly said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for being the first governor in the country to implement a one-size-fits-all statewide shuttering of schools in March 2020 for the remainder of the academic year.
Kansas State Fair GM: Looking forward to 'normal' year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
Judge tosses suit against Missouri recreational pot measure
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to knock a recreational marijuana proposal off the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure would allow those ages 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption and automatically erase records of some past marijuana-related crimes.
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
Local doctor wants to know why the state’s Covid-19 death total doesn’t add up to CDC total
The State of Oklahoma posts a different COVID-19 death total on the health department website compared to the CDC.
Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says
The ACLU of Kansas condemned a school district’s discussed transgender policy as potentially illegal and harmful, in anticipation of a deciding vote on the matter.
Jury returns split decision for Kan. man who attacked his mother
PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was sentenced Sept. 8 for a violent attack on his mother. Cory S. Johnson, 38 of Larned, had originally been bound over following a Preliminary Hearing on June 21, on two counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery with alternative charges of Criminal Restraint, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett.
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
Great Bend hopeful new workforce is coming from New Mexico
GREAT BEND — The outside-the-box approach to bring workforce back to Great Bend starts next week in … New Mexico. In June, Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Hayden announced her staff would head to the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque to advertise workforce opportunities in Great Bend.
WIBW
Pair from St. Marys arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from St. Marys are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County. Sheriff Tim Morse says Wendy Lynn Strout, 50, and Lanae Lee Derby, 42, both of St. Marys were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail late Thursday night following a traffic stop near Mayetta.
Semi loses wheels that hit another semi, causing crash in western Kansas
TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A South Dakota man was hospitalized after a crash in Trego County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says around 4:49 p.m., a 72-year-old man from Amarillo, Texas, was driving a semi truck east on Interstate 70 when the semi lost a set of rear wheels from […]
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
Newton County deputies arrest man wanted on multiple felony warrants
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – A man wanted on several felony warrants in Missouri was arrested in Newton County. Jacob Williams was also suspect of crimes in Oklahoma. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody on Friday. A post to the office’s...
