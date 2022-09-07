ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

Hays Post

Second small quake detected Monday in Ellis County

A second small earthquake was detected in northwest Kansas on Monday morning. At 8:09 a.m. Monday, the Kansas Geological Survey recorded a 2.2-magnitude quake in Osborne County, just east of the Rooks County line. At 9:27 a.m., a 2.1-magnitude quake was detected in Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas Supreme Court decision could shape foster care custody rights

TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to wrestle custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Saturday's quake the 15th in NW Kan. since beginning of August

Another earthquake shook northern Ellis County on Saturday evening, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:24 p.m. just south of the Rooks County line in northwest Ellis County. There have been 15 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Another small earthquake detected Monday in NW Kan.

Another small earthquake was detected in northwest Kansas on Monday morning. At 8:09 a.m. Monday, the Kansas Geological Survey recorded a 2.2-magnitude quake in Osborne County, just east of the Rooks County line. There have been 16 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
wchstv.com

'No apologies': Kansas governor doubles down on decision to close schools during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (TND) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is refusing to apologize for choosing to shut down in-person instruction at public schools during the pandemic. At an event this week hosted by the Kansas Chamber, Kelly boldly said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for being the first governor in the country to implement a one-size-fits-all statewide shuttering of schools in March 2020 for the remainder of the academic year.
Hays Post

Kansas State Fair GM: Looking forward to 'normal' year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Judge tosses suit against Missouri recreational pot measure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to knock a recreational marijuana proposal off the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure would allow those ages 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption and automatically erase records of some past marijuana-related crimes.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Jury returns split decision for Kan. man who attacked his mother

PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was sentenced Sept. 8 for a violent attack on his mother. Cory S. Johnson, 38 of Larned, had originally been bound over following a Preliminary Hearing on June 21, on two counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery with alternative charges of Criminal Restraint, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Great Bend hopeful new workforce is coming from New Mexico

GREAT BEND — The outside-the-box approach to bring workforce back to Great Bend starts next week in … New Mexico. In June, Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Hayden announced her staff would head to the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque to advertise workforce opportunities in Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
WIBW

Pair from St. Marys arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from St. Marys are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County. Sheriff Tim Morse says Wendy Lynn Strout, 50, and Lanae Lee Derby, 42, both of St. Marys were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail late Thursday night following a traffic stop near Mayetta.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black

A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
ATCHISON, KS
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KANSAS STATE
