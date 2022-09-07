ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaves County, NM

Chaves County, NM
Curry County, NM
Curry County, NM
KRQE News 13

Ambulance involved in rollover crash near Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Four people have been taken to the hospital after an ambulance rollover crash outside of Roswell. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 70, roughly 15 miles northeast of Roswell near Acme. According to a tweet from New Mexico State Police, no deaths have been reported. It’s unclear what caused the […]
ROSWELL, NM
KXAN

Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Roswell, New Mexico With Kids

If you’re looking for something to do in Roswell with kids, look no further than the Area 51 Museum, Spaceport Roswell, and Pearson Auditorium. These attractions are sure to delight both kids and adults, and provide hours of entertainment for families. But if you’re a bit more adventurous, you can also visit the General Douglas L. McBride Military Museum, Roswell Museum & Art Center, and Roswell’s UFO crash site.
ROSWELL, NM
#New Mexico State Police#Traffic Accident#Emt
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Underage runaway girl said Muleshoe man got her pregnant, court records said

LUBBOCK, Texas —  Muleshoe man Marcos Jacobo Morales-Jose was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday after he previously admitted that he took a 14-year-old girl from Dodge City, Kansas, to Muleshoe for sex, according to court documents. Previous court documents stated that Morales-Jose was 24-years-old when he transported the teen identified as […]
MULESHOE, TX
KRQE News 13

Roswell man found shot to death in trailer

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is investigating an early Friday morning homicide. Police say the shooting happened around 4a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Missouri Ave. Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old Robert Smiley. They say emergency responders found him dead inside a travel trailer and he had suffered at least one […]
ROSWELL, NM

