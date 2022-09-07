If you’re looking for something to do in Roswell with kids, look no further than the Area 51 Museum, Spaceport Roswell, and Pearson Auditorium. These attractions are sure to delight both kids and adults, and provide hours of entertainment for families. But if you’re a bit more adventurous, you can also visit the General Douglas L. McBride Military Museum, Roswell Museum & Art Center, and Roswell’s UFO crash site.

