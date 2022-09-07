Read full article on original website
Surf City fire holds 3rd annual 9/11 Memorial Bridge Walk
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – It’s an event created on the spur of the moment in Pender County to honor the lives lost on 9/11. First responders started the Memorial Bridge Walk three years ago, and Fire Chief Allen Wilson says it’s been growing ever since. The...
‘Big Toy Day’ returning next month, offering kids up-close look at motorized vehicles
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — One of Brunswick County’s biggest family-friendly events is returning to the Cape Fear Regional Jetport after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Kiwanis Club of Southport-Oak Island is hosting ‘Big Toy Day’ on Saturday, October 22nd, from 10:00 am through 3:00 pm.
Pender County official holds 3rd annual Memorial Bridge Walk
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – It’s an event created spur of the moment in Pender County to honor the lives lost on 9/11. First responders started the Memorial Bridge Walk three years ago, and according to Fire Chief Allen Wilson, it’s been growing ever since. The event...
Oak Island firefighters discover unattended bonfire inside 4-foot-deep hole
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Firefighters in Oak Island received an unusual call early Sunday morning. Crews say they responded around 5:00 am to an unattended beach bonfire and discovered it within a massive 10-foot wide, 4-foot-deep hole. The fire was quickly extinguished, and those responsible received a citation...
Brunswick County man works to overcome trauma after 9/11
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) – It’s a day that replays in Brian Bonsignore’s mind, if he lets it. The former FDNY lieutenant has spent years trying to process the events of September 11, 2001. “I didn’t talk about it, for almost 19 years,” he said. “Really, I never...
New apiary unveiled at Halyburton park aims to educate the public on beekeeping
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Something new at Halyburton park has lots of people buzzing. The New Hanover County Beekeepers Association officially showed off it’s new public apiary on Monday afternoon. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on the site and featured those who took part in making this...
Concerts, movies returning to Leland’s Founder Park this fall
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Fall arrives 10 days from today, and so does the Live at the Park and Movies in the Park series in Leland. The family-fun events kick off September 22nd at Founders Park with the Carolina Soul Band. Luca has been announced as the first movie...
Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation
Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
Free Clean Up Week begins in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — If you have unwanted items lying around your house, you can dispose of them for free all this week. Free Clean Up Week kicked off today at the Brunswick County Landfill and runs through Saturday. Brunswick County property owners and residents can dispose of all...
Wilmington brewery closing its doors working to help employees find new jobs
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– TRU colors brewery made an announcement last Wednesday that they were shutting down operations. In efforts to offboard their team who were very dependent on this job, they decided to hold a pink slip party to connect them with resources and hiring managers looking for help in the area.
17-year-old Wilmington student in running for top spot in global science competition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A student from Wilmington is one of 30 semi-finalists in the annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge competition. The Breakthrough Junior Challenge is a global science video contest that encourages students to create engaging and imaginative videos that demonstrate difficult scientific concepts and theories in the physical or life sciences.
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units after several community members voiced their concerns about the project. “This development is just way too much too soon,” said one community member at...
NC Dental Board approves anesthesia changes, stops short of requiring separate anesthesia provider
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Dental Board has approved changes to General Anesthesia and Sedation Rules meant to improve patient safety. The changes come in the wake of outcry over the death of a prominent Wilmington cardiologist, who passed away after being over-sedated during a routine dental procedure in 2020.
Planning Board denies nearly 5,000-unit development in northern Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of new homes and new residents will not be coming to Brunswick County after the Planning Board’s meeting on Monday night. Criteria Engineering submitted a plan for a nearly 5,000-unit development called East Lake at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and Colon Mintz Road NE in the northern part of the county.
Brunswick Community College named in couple’s will, receives scholarship for minority students
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Community College has been named in the will of a local couple, and thanks to them, the college is celebrating a new scholarship. The scholarship will be available to minority students and those who need financial aid. Herbert and Gloria Bryant were married in...
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
Waterspout forms offshore of Sunset Beach, moves ashore amid tornado warning
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around the time the waterspout developed near the west end of Sunset Beach.
Brunswick County Schools putting pause on standards-based grading
Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– The Brunswick County School District is discussing a conversion to “standards-based grading”. According to a Brunswick County Schools spokesperson, the new system would give parents and teachers a better idea of where a student stands academically, because it focuses on mastery of a subject, and not a grade.
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to fame on board a motorcycle emblazoned with the logo of the California Highway Patrol. The television series CHiPs ran for six seasons (1977-83) on NBC, and made Estrada a household name playing Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. Estrada’s acting career now spans nearly five decades, and his newest project called Divine Renovation will shoot in and around Wilmington later this year.
Wilmington Police searching for car, driver allegedly involved in hit and run
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a person allegedly involved in a hit and run last Monday. According to the Police Department, the incident took place on September 5th around 6:00 pm. The vehicle is a dark...
