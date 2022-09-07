ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

Surf City fire holds 3rd annual 9/11 Memorial Bridge Walk

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – It’s an event created on the spur of the moment in Pender County to honor the lives lost on 9/11. First responders started the Memorial Bridge Walk three years ago, and Fire Chief Allen Wilson says it’s been growing ever since. The...
Pender County official holds 3rd annual Memorial Bridge Walk

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – It’s an event created spur of the moment in Pender County to honor the lives lost on 9/11. First responders started the Memorial Bridge Walk three years ago, and according to Fire Chief Allen Wilson, it’s been growing ever since. The event...
Oak Island firefighters discover unattended bonfire inside 4-foot-deep hole

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Firefighters in Oak Island received an unusual call early Sunday morning. Crews say they responded around 5:00 am to an unattended beach bonfire and discovered it within a massive 10-foot wide, 4-foot-deep hole. The fire was quickly extinguished, and those responsible received a citation...
Brunswick County man works to overcome trauma after 9/11

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) – It’s a day that replays in Brian Bonsignore’s mind, if he lets it. The former FDNY lieutenant has spent years trying to process the events of September 11, 2001. “I didn’t talk about it, for almost 19 years,” he said. “Really, I never...
Concerts, movies returning to Leland’s Founder Park this fall

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Fall arrives 10 days from today, and so does the Live at the Park and Movies in the Park series in Leland. The family-fun events kick off September 22nd at Founders Park with the Carolina Soul Band. Luca has been announced as the first movie...
Free Clean Up Week begins in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — If you have unwanted items lying around your house, you can dispose of them for free all this week. Free Clean Up Week kicked off today at the Brunswick County Landfill and runs through Saturday. Brunswick County property owners and residents can dispose of all...
17-year-old Wilmington student in running for top spot in global science competition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A student from Wilmington is one of 30 semi-finalists in the annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge competition. The Breakthrough Junior Challenge is a global science video contest that encourages students to create engaging and imaginative videos that demonstrate difficult scientific concepts and theories in the physical or life sciences.
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units after several community members voiced their concerns about the project. “This development is just way too much too soon,” said one community member at...
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
Brunswick County Schools putting pause on standards-based grading

Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– The Brunswick County School District is discussing a conversion to “standards-based grading”. According to a Brunswick County Schools spokesperson, the new system would give parents and teachers a better idea of where a student stands academically, because it focuses on mastery of a subject, and not a grade.
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to fame on board a motorcycle emblazoned with the logo of the California Highway Patrol. The television series CHiPs ran for six seasons (1977-83) on NBC, and made Estrada a household name playing Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. Estrada’s acting career now spans nearly five decades, and his newest project called Divine Renovation will shoot in and around Wilmington later this year.
