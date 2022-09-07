Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas aims to plug thousands of abandoned oil wells
Last summer, a utility worker stumbled across a well — one of thousands of abandoned, unplugged oil and gas wells scattered across Kansas — just 15 feet from a stream in La Cygne, an hour south of Kansas City. Such sites bear witness to the state’s history of...
Kan. sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky,...
Kansas Supreme Court decision could shape foster care custody rights
TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to wrestle custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
INSIGHT KANSAS: Transgender student athletes and the election
This summer felt like being trapped in a Groundhog Day movie—waking up to repeat the same blame-game politics day after day. Republicans blamed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and current Governor Laura Kelly for unpopular COVID policies. Democrats blamed Republican candidate Attorney General Derek Schmidt for former governor Brownback’s failed economic policies.
Kansas governor candidates debate at the State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The crowd was raucous as usual for the debate at the Kansas State Fair on Saturday, but the candidates did little in the way of policy pronouncing. The closest thing to news to come out of the Saturday event was Gov. Laura Kelly's assertion that she would create a cabinet-level position for early childhood education and child care.
Judge tosses suit against Missouri recreational pot measure
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to knock a recreational marijuana proposal off the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure would allow those ages 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption and automatically erase records of some past marijuana-related crimes.
Some in Kansas see gas prices drop below $3 a gallon
RENO COUNTY— Gas prices in portions of Kansas have fallen below $3 a gallon. However, that's not yet true everywhere. Casey's on Main in McPherson is at $2.89 and Love's Travel Stop next to Interstate 35 in McPherson is at $2.90 a gallon. The national average price for a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth
JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
Kansas State Fair GM: Looking forward to 'normal' year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
Kansas AG candidate resigns from 'We Build the Wall' board
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general resigned Friday from the board of directors of a nonprofit group that has been accused of defrauding people who believed they were donating to help build a wall on the U.S. southern border. Kris Kobach resigned from the...
Black settlers' journey to Nicodemus documented in film shot in NW Kansas
In September 1878, freed slaves from Kentucky disembarked from the train in Ellis and made their way on foot 35 miles across the prairie to their new home in Nicodemus. Over the Labor Day weekend, re-enactors — descendants of those original settlers — made that same journey through chest-high prairie grass in the hot late-summer heat for a documentary filmed on the Ellis Trail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Great Bend hopeful new workforce is coming from New Mexico
GREAT BEND — The outside-the-box approach to bring workforce back to Great Bend starts next week in … New Mexico. In June, Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Hayden announced her staff would head to the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque to advertise workforce opportunities in Great Bend.
Sheriff: 13-year-old accused of bomb threat at Kansas Capitol
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bomb threat at the Kansas State Capitol and have made an arrest. This week, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received information of a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol through a social media platform, according to a media release.
🏈 Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs hammer Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City coach Andy Reid looked slightly perplexed during Sunday's postgame press conference when asked why his quarterback Patrick Mahomes is so good in season openers. Reid didn't notice any difference. “He’s pretty good all the time,” he said with a slight grin. “We're lucky...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0