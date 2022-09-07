ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart ‘Excited’ About the Young Wide Receivers

By Jonathan Williams
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gZBr_0hllMisM00

Georgia football head coach, Kirby Smart, said he is "excited" about his young group of wide receivers.

During his press conference on Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart talked about his group of young wide receivers and how excited he is about them. Georgia's wide receiver lacks experience which means younger guys are going to have the opportunity to get some games reps throughout the year, and Coach Smart is ready to see what they can do.

When asked about the young wide receivers, Coach Smart said:

"They do a little of both [scouts and reps]. Two of those guys were injured, De'Nylon [Morrissette] missed almost all of camp, C.J. Smith missed all of camp and both of them have started to come along. I'm riding them really hard because I have high expectations for them and they can help us. They each have really good attributes and they both really want to help our team. They're great young men. They do everything right off the field, they do what they're supposed to do, they work really hard. Dillon [Bell] has gotten a lot of reps and should be able to help us, he's probably further along than those two only because he has not been injured but C.J. hit some high numbers on GPS recently. We're trying to bring him back slowly because he's had some knee issues and then De 'Nylon has had a couple good practices. We need to bring those guys along to get the depth we need to support our offense."

Morrissette, Smith, and Bell were all members of the 2022 recruiting cycle for the Bulldogs and are now hoping to crack the lineup and earn some playing time on Saturdays, and their numbers might be called soon.

With the younger guys starting to get back into the swing of things, it also requires the guys, who do have experience and have been around the program for a while now, to help lead those players in the right direction and set an example. Specifically, Coach Smart said that Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Kearis Jackson have been great leaders thus far and ones that lead by example.

To close out his comments about the wide receiver room, Coach Smart stated, "I am excited about those young guys and what they can do if they learn the system."

Against Oregon, the Bulldogs threw the ball 37 times and had 10 different players come up with a reception. A lot of players got involved in the passing game and if that is the style of offense that Georgia is hoping to continue to run, then they will need all the help they can get from Georgia's wide receiver room, which could result in some younger guys getting some early looks in the first year of their college careers.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @Bulld ogsSI.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Is "All In" On 1 College Football Team

Last weekend, the college football world watched as the Georgia Bulldogs dismantled the Oregon Ducks in their season-opener. Fans weren't sure what to expect from a Georgia team that lost plenty of talent to the NFL. Well, a 49-3 beatdown of the Ducks show football fans that Georgia could be in for a repeat.
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum calls No. 1 Alabama 'overrated,' rips Bill O'Brien over major deficiencies vs Texas

Paul Finebaum believes Alabama has some immense work to do if they want to get back to the pinnacle of college football. While the Crimson Tide were already penciled in by many as a College Football Playoff lock, Saturday’s performance against Texas will go a long way to dispel those notions. Joining Sportscenter on Sunday morning, Finebaum laid into Alabama’s play against the Longhorns, as well as Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases New Top 6 After Week 2

The second full Saturday slate of the college football season may lead some pundits to reconsider the ordering atop their rankings. On Sunday morning, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit revealed his updated four College Football Playoff teams, adding his next two up for good measure. The College GameDay analyst puts Georgia first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Lee Corso tabs B1G program as ‘top-3 job’ in the country

Lee Corso named 3 team college football teams that are the best jobs in the country and a B1G school was one of them. Corso was in an auditorium at the University of Texas and was filmed standing at a podium by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. Corso marveled at the beauty of the auditorium and noted how Texas was one of the best jobs in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Alabama got away with holding on big Bryce Young run

Bryce Young made the play of the game for Alabama in the Crimson Tide’s 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday, and it turns out his team got away with an infraction on the play. Alabama was down 19-17 with 35 seconds left and had a 1st-and-10 at the Texas 42. Young narrowly avoided a sack and was able to scramble for a 20-yard gain to the Texas 17.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Dillon Lsb Bell#De Nylon
ClutchPoints

Marcus Freeman confronts harsh reality with brutal truth after Notre Dame football’s 0-2 start

There are countless uncomfortable people in South Bend following a massive upset loss for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to unranked Marshall Thundering Herd right in front of Notre Dame football home fans. Coming off a loss in Week 1 to the no. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on the road, Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman was expecting to finally get his first win with the team Saturday, but that simply did not turn out to be the case.
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

What the Stats Tell Us About Stetson Bennett's Improvement

Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett defied plenty of odds in the football world long before he defied those who have cast doubt upon his capabilities as a starter.  It's been one defying act after another. So, to see him enter the third week of the college football season as a sudden ...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State a cut above

1. Georgia (2-0) Defeated Samford, 33-0 While Stetson Bennett’s 24-for-34-for-300-yards stat line deserves mention, you should note the Dawgs allowed just 19 rush yards, 128 total yards and just one of 13 third-down conversion attempts against their FCS opponent. 2. Alabama (2-0) Defeated Texas, 20-19 Alabama trailed Texas with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy