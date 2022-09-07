Kirby Smart ‘Excited’ About the Young Wide Receivers

Georgia football head coach, Kirby Smart, said he is "excited" about his young group of wide receivers.

During his press conference on Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart talked about his group of young wide receivers and how excited he is about them. Georgia's wide receiver lacks experience which means younger guys are going to have the opportunity to get some games reps throughout the year, and Coach Smart is ready to see what they can do.

When asked about the young wide receivers, Coach Smart said:

"They do a little of both [scouts and reps]. Two of those guys were injured, De'Nylon [Morrissette] missed almost all of camp, C.J. Smith missed all of camp and both of them have started to come along. I'm riding them really hard because I have high expectations for them and they can help us. They each have really good attributes and they both really want to help our team. They're great young men. They do everything right off the field, they do what they're supposed to do, they work really hard. Dillon [Bell] has gotten a lot of reps and should be able to help us, he's probably further along than those two only because he has not been injured but C.J. hit some high numbers on GPS recently. We're trying to bring him back slowly because he's had some knee issues and then De 'Nylon has had a couple good practices. We need to bring those guys along to get the depth we need to support our offense."

Morrissette, Smith, and Bell were all members of the 2022 recruiting cycle for the Bulldogs and are now hoping to crack the lineup and earn some playing time on Saturdays, and their numbers might be called soon.

With the younger guys starting to get back into the swing of things, it also requires the guys, who do have experience and have been around the program for a while now, to help lead those players in the right direction and set an example. Specifically, Coach Smart said that Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Kearis Jackson have been great leaders thus far and ones that lead by example.

To close out his comments about the wide receiver room, Coach Smart stated, "I am excited about those young guys and what they can do if they learn the system."

Against Oregon, the Bulldogs threw the ball 37 times and had 10 different players come up with a reception. A lot of players got involved in the passing game and if that is the style of offense that Georgia is hoping to continue to run, then they will need all the help they can get from Georgia's wide receiver room, which could result in some younger guys getting some early looks in the first year of their college careers.

