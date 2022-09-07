Read full article on original website
yourmileagemayvary.net
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?
My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
Favorite San Antonio bakery heads for the hills with first Boerne location
One of Alamo City's best bakeries, and perhaps one of its most famous, is heading for the Hill Country. Bakery Lorraine recently announced its newest location coming to Boerne in October 2022. Featuring the bakery's full menu — macarons, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and more — Boerne residents and Hill Country...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do with grandparents in San Antonio – Fun activities with seniors & kids!
While we should show love to our grandparents every day of the year, there’s a day that’s just for them! Grandparents Day is celebrated on 2nd Sunday of September, and if you’re wondering what to do for grandparents day this Sunday, then we’ve got you covered. Check out our idea for activities that can be enjoyed with grandparents!
Guess the rent of this 'desirable' San Antonio 3-bedroom home
There's some weird portraits in this home.
44-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported early Friday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on South [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
San Antonio-area waterpark Schlitterbahn named World’s Best Water Park for 24th year in a row
This year’s honor makes the waterpark the longest-tenured winner of the Golden Ticket Award.
KSAT 12
Hawaiian Bros. opening first San Antonio-area location, offering giveaways in grand opening
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, say “aloha” to Hawaiian Bros. The Hawaiian cuisine chain is opening its first area location on Tuesday at 7929 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening start at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. One guest will win free Hawaiian Bros for a year.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in San Antonio early Friday morning. The crash happened on North Weidner Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a motorcycle crash occurred in Southwest Austin on Friday evening. The crash happened at 8500 State Hwy 71 at around 5:10 pm. The officials stated that a car and a motorcycle were [..]
KSAT 12
View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838. It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.
Annual Mermaid Festival Makes A Splash in San Marcos
The refreshingly dark, cool interior of LaniKai Lounge & Tiki Room in San Marcos features paintings of beach scenes, a constellation of jewel-toned lights overhead, and a playlist featuring surf guitar music and retro standards, all conjuring dreams of tropical getaways. As I sip an icy combo of sparkling wine, white rum, and pink lemonade called Mermaid Lemonade, I note how the cocktail’s playful rhyming name not only fits perfectly with this new bar’s overall vibe but also adds to the mermaid culture that the city has embraced since the 1950s.
Bakery Lorraine to open new Boerne location
BOERNE, Texas — A San Antonio bakery favorite is bringing its pastries and baked goods to Boerne. Bakery Lorraine is opening a new location on Oak Park in Boerne in October. The new location will feature the bakery's full menu of pastries, sandwiches, salads and more. The bakery is...
San Antonio-based Hometown Burger abruptly closes all of its locations
The chain's website lists eight San Antonio locations, but Google shows nine.
KSAT 12
Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
myfoxzone.com
Texas Air National Guard to do flyover photoshoot in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department tweeted to "keep an eye at the sky" at The Texas Air National Guard will be doing a flyover photo shoot on Saturday. SAPD said they will fly over downtown San Antonio for their 75th USAF Heritage Photo. It could be taking place between 9:30 a.m. and noon.
Schertz man drunkenly punches and kicks police officers early Sunday morning, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A group of Schertz police officers sustained minor injuries when an "apparently intoxicated" man assaulted them while he was being detained early Sunday morning, officials say. Officers responded to FM 78 and River Road on the east side of Schertz shortly before 2 a.m. after hearing...
Missing San Antonio teen found safe, his mother says
SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: 14-year-old Adriel Luis Salazar has been found safe, his mother confirmed to KENS 5 on Monday. According to a missing person bulletin, Adriel Luis Salazar was last seen on the 400 block of Orchard Road on September 3. He was wearing a black tank top, black basketball shorts and all black Nike Air Force Ones.
San Antonio's second-largest school district taps former secret service agent to head security
North East ISD previously said it would cover police academy costs to cadets willing to commit to three-years of service for the district.
