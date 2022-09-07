I’m a professional hater. Figuring out why I don’t like something, dwelling on it, and then launching into a monologue on why said thing sucks will always be fulfilling—especially when others give you that nod of silent agreement after you trash something that most people are too afraid to admit is bad. Such is my legacy, I’d like to think: allowing my dinner guests to keep their reputations and their cardigans intact while I mudsling from across the table.Freeform’s The Come Up, premiering Tuesday, seemed like a great, albeit easy, new target. A docu-reality series about other doe-eyed twentysomethings who...

