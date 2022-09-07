Read full article on original website
‘SIRN’ communications network added in four metro areas in ND
BISMARCK, ND (KFGO Prairie Public) – North Dakota continues to build out a new communication system for first responders. It’s called SIRN, for State Interoperable Radio Network. It will allow those agencies to talk to one another. Previously, agencies had their own radio systems. But there have been...
Redhawks Win Game 3 To Advance To West Division Championship
FARGO, N.D. — In a deciding game three matchup of the American Association Division Playoffs, The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks beat the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 7-3, on Saturday. The RedHawks now advance to West Division Championship Series and will face the Kansas City Monarchs in the best-of-three series, beginning Monday, September 12, at Newman Outdoor Field.
