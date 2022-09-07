Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Tenants Association Builds a Citywide Coalition Pushing For Renters’ Rights
Tenants of the Tenants Association of New Center Plaza and Marlenor march in protest in front of the New Center Plaza regarding landlord issues of rent hikes and building maintenance on May 9, 2022. Photo courtesy of Steven Rimmer. The threat of eviction is still an everyday reality for many...
michiganradio.org
Report: Detroiters living under the federal poverty line would struggle with a $400 emergency
A report from the City of Detroit has found that many families below the federal poverty line would struggle if faced with a $400 emergency. An emergency that costs residents $400 could put many Detroiters in debt or cause them to forego essential needs like healthcare, the report from the city's Legislative Policy Division found.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, September 12, 2022: U.S. railroad unions threaten to strike
Unionized railroad workers are threatening to go on strike if contract negotiations aren’t settled this week. A strike could clog supply chains for everything from automotive parts to food and beer. The sides have been at odds over a new contract since 2020. This year President Biden created a...
Even for Dan Gilbert, transformation is tough
Good morning, today is Tuesday. New projects and developments have been underway in Detroit over the past few years. The goal is to bring jobs back to the city and boost the economy. It's a huge task — even for billionaire Dan Gilbert. A state program was launched in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themanchestermirror.com
With fewer inmates (and officers), Michigan closes another prison
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Prison facilities in Ionia and Adrian are shrinking this fall in the wake of a plummeting prison population and a crippling shortage of workers. The consolidations won’t result in layoffs, however. There are enough openings in...
Thieves drive cars through 2 metro Detroit gun stores, nearly 100 guns stolen
Roughly 100 guns are now illegally on the street after thieves drove cars through two metro Detroit gun shops over the weekend.
thevarsitynews.net
100 Glynn Ct.
$795 - One Bedroom Apartment In Boston Edison - Fully remodeled apartment in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit. This beautiful 750 sq. ft. one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, new cabinets, new counter tops & appliances included. Water and heat included. Resident pays for cooking gas & electric. Street parking is available. Monitored security cameras throughout common areas. Laundry next door.. This building is located just 8 minutes from Downtown Detroit, 6 minutes from Wayne State University, and 4 minutes from the nearest Q-Line station. Pet Friendly with fees,. $750 per month. 1 month security deposit. We will not accept section 8 for this property. Minimum 600 credit score required.
michiganchronicle.com
Wayne County Families Encouraged to Enroll Children in No-Cost Preschool for 2022-23 Year
Wayne RESA is inviting eligible families in Detroit and across Wayne County to enroll their 4-year-old children in no-cost preschool through the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP), a state-funded program that serves nearly 9,000 children through the county annually. Wayne RESA has worked with partners to open nearly 150 new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Foreclosure concerns grow in housing market
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — From Farmington Hills to Ferndale, homeowners are expressing worry over rising interest rates and anticipated falling prices that could soon be creating a troubling scenario. Hairstylist Jayme McNeil is among those watching the situation closely. “I hope for the best and plan for the worst,”...
thevarsitynews.net
8643 E. Jefferson Avenue
Indian Village 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment with Beautiful Water Views! - This lovingly restored river-view apartment in Historic Indian Village includes amenities such as new stainless appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, reserved off-street parking and additional onsite storage. The Chalfonte is across the street from Erma Henderson Park and an easy walk to West Village's ever-increasing number of wonderful restaurants, cafes, bakeries and other amenities like Yum Village, Two Birds, Marrow, Mumma Maria's, Sister Pie, Live Cycle Delight and Village Parlor.
kisswtlz.com
Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding Michigan nurseries and greenhouses to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. MDARD’s Pesticide and...
Re-homing of iconic Detroit bandshell behind schedule, but moving forward
The structure was originally on the chopping block for demolition when the city sold the site to Amazon for a massive distribution center, currently being built.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ford’s Garage to add 4 more Michigan restaurants, including 1 in Novi
Ford's Garage, the Dearborn hot spot just west of Ford World Headquarters, is expanding. With its 1920s service station and prohibition ambiance, the restaurant is known as a place for a burger and brew served with a side of automotive history. Billy Downs, the franchise partner of the Dearborn location,...
HometownLife.com
Fifth Third Bank denies mistreating Black casino jackpot winner from Detroit
Fifth Third Bank has asked a judge to throw out a Detroit woman's discrimination lawsuit that alleges she was mistreated while trying to deposit her casino jackpot winnings, maintaining the incident involved a misunderstanding at the bank and had nothing to do with race. In her lawsuit, 71-year-old Lizzie Pugh...
WILX-TV
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit were taken into custody Monday morning after reportedly stealing and crashing two Camaros from the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly. According to authorities, the Lansing police received a call at about 2:30 a.m. from that claimed two men were attempting to steal...
1 woman killed, 2 injured in Livingston Co. crash
Michigan State Police with the Brighton Post are investigating the cause of a crash that killed one woman and injured two others.
wdet.org
African-American and Mexican-American owned and operated farms to be featured at local event
The IDE Impolite Conversation podcast is a weekly podcast exploring culture, race and societal issues through the lens of culture critics, industry experts and writers. It’s part of The Iconoclast Dinner Experience (“IDE”) — an organization that programs celebrations, dinners and curated conversations through food. Tonight...
michiganchronicle.com
Gucci Launches the Second Chapter of the Collaboration With Detroit Designer Tommey Walker
(Courtesy of Justin Millhouse) On September 8th, to celebrate the opening of Gucci’s Downtown Detroit boutique and Detroit Month of Design, Gucci will continue its pioneering partnership with one of the most diverse and creative cities in the world by launching the second chapter of the collaboration with Detroit designer, Tommey Walker, and his homegrown label, DETROIT VS. EVERYBODY. The second iteration returns with custom DETROIT VS. EVERYBODY patches featured on Gucci’s Off the Grid collection. The Off the Grid line was created to support the House’s vision for circular production that uses recycled, organic, bio-based, and sustainably sourced materials. The limited-edition collection will include a baseball hat, backpack, and belt bag, all to be sold exclusively at the Detroit store beginning September 8th. Designed for those mindful of their environmental impact, the collection celebrates the connection between Gucci and Walker, supporting Tommey’s vision of increasing representation in the industry through Gucci’s Changemakers’ Impact Fund.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects pose as DTE workers to get inside Inkster woman's house, later return with group to break in
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - In early August, a man claiming to be from DTE Energy knocked on the door of 84-year-old Nancy Lee's Inkster home. "My daughter and I were in the living room had a knock on the door and a young man came to the door posed himself as DTE," Lee said. "And would we come outside and he would show us where the leak was at."
Dally in the Alley is Back
(CBS DETROIT) - The annual Dally in the Alley street fair is back and celebrated its 45th year. The annual event is a neighborhood celebration of local musicians, artists, restaurants, and vendors. It happens right in Cass Corridor and it has been for years. This year marks the return of the neighborhood treasure that has not been held since 2019."It's fabulous. I mean, I've been coming down since probably the 80s, so it's changed a lot. But it's great to just see this great mix of Detroit folks," said Matt Naud, of Ann Arbor. The event showcased many different bands starting in the morning playing and into the night. "I like the atmosphere, the vibes. It's just like everybody is just like so friendly. Everybody is just like happy to be alive. It seems like," said Larry Sumler who recently moved to Detroit from Virginia.
Comments / 0