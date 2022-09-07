(Courtesy of Justin Millhouse) On September 8th, to celebrate the opening of Gucci’s Downtown Detroit boutique and Detroit Month of Design, Gucci will continue its pioneering partnership with one of the most diverse and creative cities in the world by launching the second chapter of the collaboration with Detroit designer, Tommey Walker, and his homegrown label, DETROIT VS. EVERYBODY. The second iteration returns with custom DETROIT VS. EVERYBODY patches featured on Gucci’s Off the Grid collection. The Off the Grid line was created to support the House’s vision for circular production that uses recycled, organic, bio-based, and sustainably sourced materials. The limited-edition collection will include a baseball hat, backpack, and belt bag, all to be sold exclusively at the Detroit store beginning September 8th. Designed for those mindful of their environmental impact, the collection celebrates the connection between Gucci and Walker, supporting Tommey’s vision of increasing representation in the industry through Gucci’s Changemakers’ Impact Fund.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO