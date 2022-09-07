ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

themanchestermirror.com

With fewer inmates (and officers), Michigan closes another prison

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Prison facilities in Ionia and Adrian are shrinking this fall in the wake of a plummeting prison population and a crippling shortage of workers. The consolidations won’t result in layoffs, however. There are enough openings in...
MICHIGAN STATE
thevarsitynews.net

100 Glynn Ct.

$795 - One Bedroom Apartment In Boston Edison - Fully remodeled apartment in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit. This beautiful 750 sq. ft. one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, new cabinets, new counter tops & appliances included. Water and heat included. Resident pays for cooking gas & electric. Street parking is available. Monitored security cameras throughout common areas. Laundry next door.. This building is located just 8 minutes from Downtown Detroit, 6 minutes from Wayne State University, and 4 minutes from the nearest Q-Line station. Pet Friendly with fees,. $750 per month. 1 month security deposit. We will not accept section 8 for this property. Minimum 600 credit score required.
DETROIT, MI
Fox17

Foreclosure concerns grow in housing market

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — From Farmington Hills to Ferndale, homeowners are expressing worry over rising interest rates and anticipated falling prices that could soon be creating a troubling scenario. Hairstylist Jayme McNeil is among those watching the situation closely. “I hope for the best and plan for the worst,”...
FERNDALE, MI
thevarsitynews.net

8643 E. Jefferson Avenue

Indian Village 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment with Beautiful Water Views! - This lovingly restored river-view apartment in Historic Indian Village includes amenities such as new stainless appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, reserved off-street parking and additional onsite storage. The Chalfonte is across the street from Erma Henderson Park and an easy walk to West Village's ever-increasing number of wonderful restaurants, cafes, bakeries and other amenities like Yum Village, Two Birds, Marrow, Mumma Maria's, Sister Pie, Live Cycle Delight and Village Parlor.
DETROIT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding Michigan nurseries and greenhouses to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. MDARD’s Pesticide and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Fifth Third Bank denies mistreating Black casino jackpot winner from Detroit

Fifth Third Bank has asked a judge to throw out a Detroit woman's discrimination lawsuit that alleges she was mistreated while trying to deposit her casino jackpot winnings, maintaining the incident involved a misunderstanding at the bank and had nothing to do with race. In her lawsuit, 71-year-old Lizzie Pugh...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit were taken into custody Monday morning after reportedly stealing and crashing two Camaros from the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly. According to authorities, the Lansing police received a call at about 2:30 a.m. from that claimed two men were attempting to steal...
LANSING, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Gucci Launches the Second Chapter of the Collaboration With Detroit Designer Tommey Walker

(Courtesy of Justin Millhouse) On September 8th, to celebrate the opening of Gucci’s Downtown Detroit boutique and Detroit Month of Design, Gucci will continue its pioneering partnership with one of the most diverse and creative cities in the world by launching the second chapter of the collaboration with Detroit designer, Tommey Walker, and his homegrown label, DETROIT VS. EVERYBODY. The second iteration returns with custom DETROIT VS. EVERYBODY patches featured on Gucci’s Off the Grid collection. The Off the Grid line was created to support the House’s vision for circular production that uses recycled, organic, bio-based, and sustainably sourced materials. The limited-edition collection will include a baseball hat, backpack, and belt bag, all to be sold exclusively at the Detroit store beginning September 8th. Designed for those mindful of their environmental impact, the collection celebrates the connection between Gucci and Walker, supporting Tommey’s vision of increasing representation in the industry through Gucci’s Changemakers’ Impact Fund.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Dally in the Alley is Back

(CBS DETROIT) - The annual Dally in the Alley street fair is back and celebrated its 45th year.  The annual event is a neighborhood celebration of local musicians, artists, restaurants, and vendors. It happens right in Cass Corridor and it has been for years. This year marks the return of the neighborhood treasure that has not been held since 2019."It's fabulous. I mean, I've been coming down since probably the 80s, so it's changed a lot. But it's great to just see this great mix of Detroit folks," said Matt Naud, of Ann Arbor. The event showcased many different bands starting in the morning playing and into the night. "I like the atmosphere, the vibes. It's just like everybody is just like so friendly. Everybody is just like happy to be alive. It seems like," said Larry Sumler who recently moved to Detroit from Virginia.
