Read full article on original website
Related
dailytrib.com
Women’s prison worship center groundbreaking Sept. 28 in Burnet
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the worship center at the Ellen Halbert Unit women’s prison are set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 800 Ellen Halbert Drive in Burnet. Joseph’s Hammer, the nonprofit formed in 2018 to raise money and build the facility, will follow the ceremony with a reception at the Burnet County Rodeo Grounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive. The public is invited to both.
dailytrib.com
MFISD plans 2023 homecoming parade after halt due to deadlines, fees
Following pushback from residents demanding a homecoming parade, Marble Falls Independent School District officials are currently working to ensure a return of the coveted tradition. “We will be doing it next year,” MFISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen said. The tradition of a downtown homecoming parade was halted in 2020...
Hill Country winery harvests new Italian restaurant with star chef
An award-winning winery and vineyard in Marble Falls is adding to the long list of reasons Texans should head for the hills. Flat Creek Estate is entering a new season of growth, announcing new ownership, recent renovations, and a Michelin-pedigreed chef to boot. Located within two hours of San Antonio,...
dailytrib.com
District 19 candidate at Burnet County Democratic Club wine and cheese social
Pam Baggett, Democratic candidate for Texas House District 19, is the guest speaker at the Burnet County Democratic Club’s wine and cheese social on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2-4 p.m. at a Lake LBJ location. Contact info@bcdctx.org for details. Registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 16. Baggett is running against...
Comments / 0