Groundbreaking ceremonies for the worship center at the Ellen Halbert Unit women’s prison are set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 800 Ellen Halbert Drive in Burnet. Joseph’s Hammer, the nonprofit formed in 2018 to raise money and build the facility, will follow the ceremony with a reception at the Burnet County Rodeo Grounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive. The public is invited to both.

BURNET, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO