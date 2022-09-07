ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseshoe Bay, TX

Women’s prison worship center groundbreaking Sept. 28 in Burnet

Groundbreaking ceremonies for the worship center at the Ellen Halbert Unit women’s prison are set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 800 Ellen Halbert Drive in Burnet. Joseph’s Hammer, the nonprofit formed in 2018 to raise money and build the facility, will follow the ceremony with a reception at the Burnet County Rodeo Grounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive. The public is invited to both.
BURNET, TX
MFISD plans 2023 homecoming parade after halt due to deadlines, fees

Following pushback from residents demanding a homecoming parade, Marble Falls Independent School District officials are currently working to ensure a return of the coveted tradition. “We will be doing it next year,” MFISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen said. The tradition of a downtown homecoming parade was halted in 2020...
MARBLE FALLS, TX

