Read full article on original website
Related
Vampire Academy Creators On Casting And Changes From The Books - Exclusive Interview
After the 2014 film "Vampire Academy" didn't do so hot at the box office, fans of Richelle Mead's books have clamored for their favorite series to return to their screens. The Powers That Be have teased other attempts over the years, without any tangible information until 2021. Now, Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre's iteration of Mead's world is finally coming to the streaming service Peacock.
Meghan's Public Windsor Appearance Has Twitter In A Tizzy For A Very Unexpected Reason
Royal watchers were happy to see the Prince and Princess of Wales walking with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in front of Windsor Castle on September 10. Harry and William have always held a special place in people's hearts since they were boys, but have been famously feuding for years. There are claims that Harry and William's feud started way earlier than most thought, and the war of words between King Charles and Princess Diana's sons has been heartbreaking for many. But despite tension on display, Meghan's public Windsor appearance has Twitter in a tizzy for a very unexpected reason.
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
Royal Expert Explains The Tender Reason Anne Accompanied The Queen's Body - Exclusive
All eyes have turned to certain prominent members of the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. King Charles III ascended to the throne and gave his first official address, while his oldest son, William, Prince of Wales, addressed the Welsh commonwealth. The bittersweet reunion of William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, had people wondering whether the brothers were finally ready to reunite. However, one royal in particular is being commended for her service and fortitude, both now and throughout her life: Princess Anne, the Princess Royal. Already Twitter's favorite royal, despite not being in line for the throne, Anne was at her mother's bedside when she died.
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
Body Language Expert Reveals Why We Haven't Seen Any William & Harry Drama Yet - Exclusive
Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death is a profoundly personal time for the royal family. While many royal watchers are hoping it will be the thing that reunites William, the Prince of Wales, with his brother, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, other sources believe it will ignite even more drama between the pair.
Olivia Colman Reveals What She Really Thinks Of King Charles
For portraying Queen Elizabeth on Netflix's "The Crown," Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Colman played the queen from 1964 to 1990 over Seasons 3 and 4 of the hit Netflix show; Season 5 of "The Crown" will have Imelda Staunton playing the queen. It's no small feat to play a historical figure, particularly one of such renown.
King Charles' Description Of Camilla Has Diana Fans Fuming
King Charles III gave his first address as the British monarch on Friday, September 9, just one day after Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death. According to CNN, Charles' statement was quick and emotional, addressing both the death of his mother and the support of the royal family as he assumes the roles and responsibilities of king. In the speech, Charles also singled out his wife of 17 years, Camilla Parker Bowles, announcing her new title as "Queen Consort."
Emmy Moments: A winner’s joy — in song — lifts Emmy night
As a kindergarten teacher on “Abbott Elementary,” she can get an unruly class to sit up and listen. And that’s exactly what Sheryl Lee Ralph did at the Emmys — capturing the attention of a packed theater and a global TV audience with a stirring acceptance speech for the ages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 2022 Emmys Ended With Some Serious King Charles Shade
The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards was a big night for television. While celebrities like Zendaya and Issa Rae stunned on the red carpet as some of the best dressed stars at the Emmys, others, like Martin Short, stirred up a little drama in their Emmy bits. If award shows in 2022 have taught us something, it's that you can't expect anything. Even winners can throw us all for a loop with their acceptance speech.
Jude Law Reveals His Raw Emotions About The Queen's Death
Since Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8, celebrities have publicly paid tribute to Britain's longest-running reigning monarch. U.K. born and raised actors like Daniel Craig, Elizabeth Hurley, James Corden, and Victoria Beckham have expressed their sentiments on the queen's legacy in their home country. Joining that list of emotional commemorations is fellow British actor, Jude Law. While doing press at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Law spoke on the queen's impact not just on him, but British culture as a whole (via the Daily Mail).
Why General Hospital 'Sprina' Fans Are Cheering For Ava Jerome
On "General Hospital," Ava Jerome (Maura West) came to Port Charles in 2013 with a mysterious maternal lineage, and as Soap Central reports, was part of the Jerome crime family. While Ava engaged in murder and blackmail, she also had a tender side, especially when dealing with her daughter Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin). Per Soaps She Knows, when she went to a Russian clinic to have her badly burned face restored to its former beauty, she met someone known only as Patient 6, helping him to escape – but not before they shared a moment gazing into each other's eyes — displaying her inner tenderness (via YouTube).
Black Women Are Finally Front And Center At The 2022 Emmys
After "The Little Mermaid" trailer dropped this month, representation in media showed how much of an impact it can have on those who haven't seen themselves reflected on-screen (via TikTok). Momentum has carried over to this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, where Black women swept in multiple categories ranging from acting to producing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mindy Kaling's 2022 Emmys Appearance Reignites An Old Rumor
When B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling appeared on stage together at the 2022 Emmy Awards, Twitter exploded with the longtime theory that Novak is the father of Kaling's children. The stars acknowledged the rumor, joking about their busy schedules while writing for "The Office." "No time for a social life," Kaling said. "You had no choice but to form insanely complicated relationships with your costars."
The Stunning Transformation Of Barbie Ferreira
Barbie Ferreira, otherwise known as Kat Hernandez on the HBO Max drama "Euphoria," is an American model and actress best known for her time on the hit teen show. The self-conscious yet fierce and bold Kat was a breakout star in the first two seasons, but unfortunately will not return for Season 3 of the show, breaking the hearts of many viewers (including ours).
The Young And The Restless Fans Take A Clear Side In Victor And Adam's Forever War
Ever since Adam Newman returned to Genoa City in 2008 on "The Young and the Restless," he's been engaged in an ongoing battle with his father (via Soap Central). Whether Adam Newman has been portrayed by Chris Engen, Michael Muhney, Justin Hartley, or the current actor in the role, Mark Grossman, the character's motives have remained the same: All he wants is his father's love and respect and for the rest of the Newman's to treat him like a real part of the family. Sounds rational, right?
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For Big Peacock Move Have Fans Ready For A Fabulous Fall
"Days of Our Lives" has officially moved exclusively to the Peacock app, but the long-running soap opera's transition from network television to streaming isn't the only thing that has fans talking this week. Recently, the sudser released an extended preview, revealing to viewers exactly what they can expect in Salem this fall, and it looks like the show is going to deliver some major drama as there will be storylines about weddings, love triangles, murder, scandal, romance, and even major life and death situations to keep fans glued to their devices as they stream the soap opera (via Soap Opera News).
How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About Billy's Big Move With Chelsea And Johnny
"The Young and the Restless" spoilers suggest that Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) might be trying to reconnect with her past. While trying to navigate her love life hasn't been easy, "The Young and the Restless" fans have made their thoughts clear on a Chelsea and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) rematch. Even though Chelsea has been trying to make moves on her ex, many fans believe that Billy shouldn't give her a second chance considering all the things she's done to him in the past, like when she drugged and seduced him, as detailed by Soaps.com.
Robert Scott Wilson Compares Streaming Soaps A Decade Ago To Streaming Days Of Our Lives Now
It's official. "Days of Our Lives" is no longer airing on NBC and fans can only watch the long-running soap opera with a subscription to the Peacock streaming app (via TVLine). The announcement was made back in August, and many fans were less than enthusiastic about the news. Nevertheless, the sudser aired its final episode on NBC, ending its more than 57-year run on the network. However, in true soap opera fashion, there was some drama surrounding the episode. Due to King Charles III's first speech following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the episode was interrupted for viewers on the East Coast, who were unable to see how the show ended its run on network television, per People.
Why Many Fans Missed The Last Moments Of Days Of Our Lives' Run On NBC
"Days of Our Lives" spent 57 seasons on NBC before it was announced that the beloved soap opera would leave network television in favor of streaming. In early August, NBC revealed that the long-running sudser would leave its usual daytime slot and move exclusively to the Peacock app (via The Hollywood Reporter). The move had many "Days of Our Lives" fans split. However, the streaming service is currently going above and beyond to make it easy for fans to watch the show. In addition to lowering their subscription price (via Soap Hub), they've also added resources to help viewers get Peacock set up on their devices. Peacock is also giving "Days of Our Lives" fans a gift by adding the previous seasons of the soap — more than 14,000 episodes — for fans to enjoy.
Pete Davidson's Kimye-Inspired Outfit At The 2022 Emmys Has Twitter Cracking All The Jokes
One of the biggest pop culture stories of the year has been the relationship — and ultimately the breakup — of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The pair were together for nine months and called it quits back in August (via Cinema Blend). It seems the issue was their busy and conflicting schedules.
The List
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0