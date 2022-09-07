It's official. "Days of Our Lives" is no longer airing on NBC and fans can only watch the long-running soap opera with a subscription to the Peacock streaming app (via TVLine). The announcement was made back in August, and many fans were less than enthusiastic about the news. Nevertheless, the sudser aired its final episode on NBC, ending its more than 57-year run on the network. However, in true soap opera fashion, there was some drama surrounding the episode. Due to King Charles III's first speech following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the episode was interrupted for viewers on the East Coast, who were unable to see how the show ended its run on network television, per People.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 HOURS AGO