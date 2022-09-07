Read full article on original website
ohio.edu
Presidential search open forums set for Sept. 28 and 29, survey to be sent to OHIO community this week
The Ohio University community is invited to engage in the search for the University’s next president through upcoming open forums and a survey that will be sent to students, faculty, staff and alumni. Multiple forum sessions planned. As part of a broad stakeholder engagement project directed by the Ohio...
ohio.edu
Faculty and staff invited to provide feedback on search for next VP for research and creative activity, dean of the Graduate College
Ohio University faculty and staff are invited to provide feedback on the search for the University’s next vice president for research and creative activity and dean of the Graduate College. On Friday, Sept. 16, representatives from Storbeck Search will hold a listening session from 9:00-10:00 a.m. in Schoonover 145...
ohio.edu
Alumni News | Ryan Wagner turns his grad school, camera focus on mudpuppy salamanders
Ohio University alumnus Ryan Wagner has left a lot of footprints across the state of Ohio—most of them muddy ones along the streams that harbor some of his favorite research subjects: hellbenders and mudpuppy salamanders. While those footprints will wash away, his pursuit of wildlife is usually documented in...
