Meriden, CT

Meriden man sentenced to 16 years in prison for stabbing, killing Wallingford man in 2021

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

A Meriden man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Tuesday for the 2021 stabbing death of a Wallingford man, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office in New Haven.

In May, Kristopher Carlson, 25, of Meriden was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Ernesto Cipolli III, 32, of Wallingford.

Police responded to the parking lot of Corner Café, located at 321 Church Street in Wallingford, around 10:25 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2021, for a reported assault. Responders found the victim, later identified as Cipolli, on the ground bleeding from several stab wounds, according to Wallingford Police at the time.

Responders attempted to save Cipolli’s life, but he died while en route to the hospital, according to police.

Investigations into the stabbing found that Cipolli and another man, later identified as Carlson, got into an altercation and Carlson approached him and stabbed him several times. Carlson left the scene but was later located by police and arrested, police said.

Carlson was sentenced by Judge Elpedio Vitale in New Haven Superior Court. Family members of Cipolli and Carlson were in attendance, according to the State’s Attorney’s office.

Vitale said that incident was “wholly unavoidable” before sentencing Carlson, according to the State’s Attorney’s office.

