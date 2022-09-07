Read full article on original website
Volume One
For the Rhythm Playboys, the Dance Never Stops
Few bands can honestly say they have the longevity of the Rhythm Playboys. The Who? Please. They formed in 1964. The Rolling Stones? Closer, but they’ve only been around since 1962. The Beach Boys? Relative youngsters whose first gig was in 1961. The Osseo-based Rhythm Playboys, by contrast, first...
Volume One
STITCHED TOGETHER: Keeping the Art of Quilting Alive
Years of excess consumption have given way to recognition, once again, of the value of mending and reusing. Alongside that has come an accompanying desire to save artisan skills from extinction. What is keeping those skills alive today are the passions, creativity, and community of older generations willing to share their knowledge.
Volume One
E.C. Chamber Orchestra to Open Season With Distinguished Guitarist
World-renowned classical guitarist Colin Davin, who has performed in some of the most prestigious venues from Carnegie Hall to the Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain, is the featured artist at the Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra’s 2022-23 season-opening concert. The concert’s theme, Scenes from Latin America, will fill the air on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30pm in the RCU Theatre of the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Volume One
Here’s a Peek Inside the Soon-to-Reopen L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library
When the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library reopens its doors this month after a yearlong $18.5 million renovation, patrons will find plenty that’s familiar: The 46-year-old building occupies the same footprint at the intersection of South Farwell and Eau Claire streets. Most of the books and materials inside are the same, and the “Jack’s Story Time” sculpture still greets you as you enter the children’s area.
Volume One
LOCAL LIT: ‘Late Than Never’
Backward with bright orange batons. I worried for the poor guy’s balance. with an umbrella, which didn’t help. the growing season was two-thirds over. Jan Carroll’s recent book, Enough of a Path to Get Through, is available at The Local Store, 205 N. Dewey St., Eau Claire. Visit her website at jancarrollpoetryetc.net.
Volume One
Warning: ‘Assassins’ Are Coming (in Musical Form)
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild kicks off its 41st season with Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway musical Assassins. Directed by Keith J. Lorasch, this Tony Award-winning musical dives into the ideas of obsession with fame and murder across American history. The musical features cast of characters that lived across multiple centuries,...
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 9 (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - SportScene 13 has football highlights from the Chippewa Valley. North beats Superior for their first conference win since 2014. We also have Memorial vs New Richmond, Chippewa Falls vs Menomonie, Osseo-Fairchild vs Mondovi, Colfax vs Boyceville and more.
wglr.com
Western Wisconsin turkey barn erupts in flames, cause unknown
The north and south ends of the barn that house over 19,600 turkeys sustained no fire damage, but there was smoke damage on those ends. “The owner of the farm advised that everything was operating as normal as it normally should inside,” said Galesville fire chief Lucas Teska. “Nothing suspicious upon first initial investigation.”
Driver injured after falling asleep, striking parked semi in Buffalo County
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — One woman is injured after falling asleep behind the wheel and striking a parked semi, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, Buffalo County responded to reports of a crash around 9:30 p.m. A car had hit a parked semi near 39 North Shore Drive in Fountain City.
WEAU-TV 13
Crews respond to structure fire in Fairchild
FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Fairchild Wednesday night. According to our photographer at the scene, the fire was located off Main Street in Fairchild, near Berger Hardwoods LLC. WEAU hasn’t received any information from crews at the scene yet. We’ll bring you more...
winonaradio.com
A Wisconsin Man is Dead After Being Crushed by Vehicle
(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 5th at approximately 10:00 a.m. the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center received a 911 call requesting Emergency Medical Services for a 64-year-old male subject pinned under a vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel tried to get the subject removed from under the vehicle but it was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin experimental plane crash; 2 killed
BAY CITY, Wis. - Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City.
drydenwire.com
Crash On Hwy 65 In Polk County Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A motorcycle vs deer crash has resulted in the death of the driver of the motorcycle, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8:40 PM, The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a motorcycle versus deer accident on Highway 65 approximately one-half mile south of US Highway 8.
Parent group files lawsuit against Eau Claire school district over gender identity policy
The lawsuit alleges that the purpose of this policy is to "prevent parents from making critical decisions for their own minor children" and brings up concerns of religious liberty.
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities name man who died after vehicle incident in Trempealeau County
TOWNSHIP OF PIGEON, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities have named a man who died after being pinned under a vehicle in Trempealeau County. The man has been identified as Garthe Duxbury of rural Whitehall. According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 5 around 10:00 a.m. authorities...
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Man For Convictions Of Fleeing From Officer, OWI
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Christopher Wilbanks on convictions from an April 2021 high-speed pursuit that began in Barron County and ended near Earl, WI, in Washburn County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are...
cwbradio.com
Police Chase Ends in Suspect's Vehicle Crashing
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit that entered into Trempealeau County. The suspect’s vehicle ended up crashing on County Road A near Rainey Valley Road in the Town of Arcadia. There were two occupants inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were injured and transported to the hospital for their injuries. The individuals involved were 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall.
Holmen village board member appears on list of elected officials with alleged ties to extremist group
According to the Anti-Defamation League, Holmen Village Board member Rodney Stanek appears on a database of individuals believed to have signed up or paid membership dues for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group accused of playing a role in the January 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Eau Claire man pointed gun at police before being shot, DOJ says
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — An Eau Claire man shot by police Sunday allegedly pointed his gun at officers, according to the Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Justice. At 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Eau Claire Police responded to a domestic call at the 1900 block of Declaration Drive. According to the DOJ’s release, 34-year-old Clayton Livingston pointed a gun at a neighboring residence. Officers surrounded Livingston’s home. According to the DOJ, officers on scene learned of a “direct threat” that led them to confront Livingston. According to the Eau Claire Police Department, Livingston was pointing his gun while a woman was inside a garage with him.
