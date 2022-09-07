ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford police to hold operating under the influence checkpoint

By Staff, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago
Hartford Police Department. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Hartford Police Department Traffic Division will hold an operating under the influence enforcement operation from 5 p.m. Thursday Sept. 8 through 1 a.m. Friday in the area of 620 Wethersfield Ave., according to police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

Boisvert has said previously that the checkpoints are designed with “public safety” in mind.

The checkpoint is part of the police department’s ongoing OUI enforcement program and it is supervised by the Traffic Division, with funding through a grant from the state Department of Transportation OUI Enforcement Program , according to Boisvert.

According to the state DMV website , “operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is a criminal offense” and the “offense may be prosecuted with or without any direct evidence of a person’s BAC.

“The determining factor is whether a person’s ability to drive has been impaired,” the site notes.

Further, the DMV site notes, “under Connecticut’s Implied Consent Law any person who operates a motor vehicle is presumed to have given his or her consent to a test to determine blood alcohol concentration (BAC).You are legally intoxicated if your BAC is .08 or above.  If you are under 21 years of age, you are legally intoxicated at a .02 BAC or higher.”

Comments / 9

harry B. Allsac
4d ago

What’s the point of having it if you’re announcing your location? It’s a waste of public funds regardless but I don’t see how it’s even affective from enforcement perspective

Reply
3
AP_001324.8261cbe6b1e64845868ff6d0c9d4700c.1422
5d ago

I guess a hella of a lot ppl going to jail… even the ones who dart off down the side streets when they see the check point 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
3
DAnne Glynn
5d ago

Wow, everyone, pay attention. This says you can be prosecuted without BAC evidence. When did that happen, and why, then, have legal limits?!

Reply(1)
2
 

