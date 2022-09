The top five yearling ewes are lined up in the sheep tent at the Woodstock Fair, on Sept. 2. Melanie Savage/Hartford Courant/TNS

This year’s Woodstock Fair took place Sept. 2-5.

Always held over Labor Day weekend, the fair offers a wide variety of entertainment, from traditional agricultural competition and displays, to rides and games, to concessions, to a wide variety of live performances.

The Woodstock Fair is sponsored by the Woodstock Agricultural Society, Inc., and this year marked the event’s 161st year.