funcheap.com
SF’s Cliff House “Moving Picture Gallery” at Sundown (thru Sept. 25)
SF’s Cliff House “Moving Picture Gallery” at Sundown (thru Sept. 25) Over Labor Day weekend, we unveiled the latest addition to the Museum at the Cliff, Naiad Cove exhibit, the Cliff Moving Picture Gallery Annex at Kelly’s Cove!. NOW PLAYING, Cliff Moving Picture Gallery. Sundown to...
funcheap.com
Sumaq Vegan: Vegan Peruvian Food Pop-Up at Sea Star
It’s been over 3 years since I’ve done a proper pop-up and this one is going to be a REAL good one that you won’t want to miss out on. I’ll be serving these delicious items paired with amazing cocktails inspired by Peruvian 🇵🇪 flavors. Made by the talented and dreamy @seeegreen! Swipe through to get yourself pumped and ready!!!
funcheap.com
Gardeneur Plant Market at Ferry Building (SF)
Come and visit the largest plant market in the bay area at the SF iconic Ferry Building. Our Sunday plant market is a one-stop plant source that also serves as a gathering place for plant communities in the bay area to meet up and share the love for plants. Shop...
funcheap.com
“TinyFest CA 2022” Tiny Home & Nomadic Living Festival (Pleasanton)
I wanted to let you know about an event happening in the East Bay September 10-11th that can illustrate some timely topics like affordable housing, inflation and sustainability. TinyFest CA 2022 is a tiny home and nomadic living expo that draws a variety of eco-friendly builders, van lifers and alternative...
funcheap.com
Blues, Baroque, & Bars: The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol (Bayview Opera House)
Blues, Baroque, and Bars: From the Streets to the Symphony. This powerful new work traces the story of Black people in America through the blues. Featuring legendary vocalist The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol, world-renowned drummer Dennis Chambers of Parliament/Funkadelic, Oakland’s own MC RyanNicole bringing the bars, and a dynamic baroque string quartet, Blues, Baroque & Bars expounds on the blues, bringing together jazz, funk, R&B, classical and hip-hop to tell stories of triumph, sadness, romance, injustice, protest, humor, and resilience. Created with funding from a Hewlett 50 Arts Commission in partenrship with Art + Soul Oakland.
funcheap.com
14th Annual “50|50” Art Show (SF)
Sanchez Art Center is looking ahead to the most wonderful time of year… the Annual 50|50 Show, Sept 9–Oct 9. Participating California artists create 50 small artworks within a time span of 50 days, an artistic journey requiring daring, creativity, and perseverance to undertake. The result of the 50+ artists accomplishment is a dazzling array of original art, that along with the affordability of the small (6” x 6”) artworks, makes the 50|50 Show, now in its 14th year, the most highly anticipated exhibition at Sanchez Art Center that has grown in acclaim throughout the greater San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.
funcheap.com
41st Annual Northern California Book Awards (SF Main Library)
Come celebrate the 41st annual Northern California Book Awards on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Koret Auditorium in the San Francisco Public Library on 100 Larkin Street in San Francisco. This event is free and open to the public. The 41st annual Northern California Book Awards recognizes the best published works of 2021 by Northern California authors and California translators state-wide, presented by the Northern California Book Reviewers, Poetry Flash, and San Francisco Public Library, with our community partners Mechanics’ Institute Library, Women’s National Book Association-San Francisco Chapter, and PEN West. Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery will be the in-person bookseller. Book sales and signing will take place in the lobby of Koret Auditorium following the ceremony.
funcheap.com
Outer Sunset Mid-Autumn Festival (2022)
Sunset Mercantile (Outer Sunset) | 37th Avenue between Ortega & Pacheco St., San Francisco, CA. Lots of fun in the Sunset for the Mid-Autumn Festival on Sunday, September 11 at Outer Sunset Farmers Market and Mercantile, we’ll have a whole day of celebration, including lion dances, Chinese opera, and special deals from several of our vendors. But, the celebration begins on Saturday, September 10 – head to the 2022 Sunset Autumn Moon Festival in the morning and afternoon at 2550 Irving, followed by a lantern parade and lots more that evening at the Mid Autumn Festival Twilight celebration at Irving and Great Highway Park. Can’t wait to see the community out there!
funcheap.com
SF’s “Apparatus of Repair” Daring Aerial Dance Performance (Sept. 15-25)
SF’s “Apparatus of Repair” Daring Aerial Dance Performance (Sept. 15-25) “Apparatus of Repair” Aerial Dance Performance. If you go to an event put on by an organization called, “Flyaway Productions” you’d better get a show that soars. And they deliver. Make sure your neck can handle the swivel and tilt you’ll need to see “Apparatus of Repair,” a world premiere of a new public art event and aerial dance performance that seeks to address the devastating legacy of mass incarceration in America. The staging is spectacular, with dramatic lighting and five female dancers defying gravity, suspended from the south-facing wall of a building in the Tenderloin. But this daring and dangling performance is fleeting. There are only eight shows over the course of 11 days here in San Francisco, before the production heads to New York.
funcheap.com
“The Battle of Church and State” w/ Dan Barker (SF Main Library)
In a post-Roe America, what might the Founding Fathers have said? Dan Barker, co-president of the Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF), will discuss the centuries of conflict between democracy and religion in America and what the original originalists did say. An evangelical minister turned atheist and the author of ten books on freethought, Dan has appeared on national television talk shows from Oprah Winfrey to Bill O’Reilly.
funcheap.com
SF’s Union Square Autumn-Moon Celebration (2022)
The Union Square Autumn-Moon Celebration is here❤️ Spreading love and cultural awareness in the heart of San Francisco!. We are hosting one of the greatest Asian traditional celebrations, the Mid-Autumn Festival, at San Francisco Union Square on September 10th!. We believe in making voices heard as the way...
funcheap.com
Studio A.C.T.: Free Acting Class Sampler (SF)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Looking for an out-of-the-box date idea? Team building exercise? Get together with your friends?. Check out our free Studio A.C.T. Class Sampler! Comprising three 40-minute introductory classes in Acting, Voice and Movement, this sampler is for people interested in Acting who have not taken classes with Studio A.C.T. before. You’ll meet three of our faculty, work with them in our beautiful studio spaces, and have a direct experience with the joy of creativity and play that Studio A.C.T. classes offer.
funcheap.com
$15 Tix: Fall Concert w/ San Francisco Philharmonic (Herbst Theatre)
Don’t miss an amazing orchestral performance conducted by Jessica Bejarano, who was recently featured on Broke Ass Stuart’s website. The SF Phil will be performing some epic pieces including Tchaikovsky’s famed Violin Concerto. Plus, violinist Gallia Kastner will be flying in to perform at this concert and she’s won many national and international competitions.
funcheap.com
SFMOMA’s Free Family Day
Enjoy a day of art and family fun at SFMOMA! These special days include art-making activities for the whole family in our Koret Education Center, located on Floor 2, plus additional activities and activations. Admission to the museum is free for up to four adults accompanying one child or teen (eighteen and younger). For more information on Free Family Day, see our FAQ. Stay updated on all upcoming family programming by signing up for emails from SFMOMA’s Family Newsletter!
funcheap.com
KUSF Rock N Swap Record Fair
Dealers and vendors come from all over to sell music related items in various formats and genres along with hard-to-find rarities including a huge amount of vinyl as well as memorabilia in this 6,000+ square-foot venue. This event is one of the biggest regularly held swaps of its kind in California for over 35 years. Proceeds help KUSF.org alive and make people happy (really happy).
funcheap.com
SF Fire Department 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony (All 45 Fire Stations)
The Bay Area has always been deeply affected by the terrorist attacks of 9/11 which took place 21 years ago. Not only was United 93 bound for San Francisco, but many of those who perished on the day were from the Bay Area. Likewise, a strong connection to the tragedy is shared by the San Francisco Fire Department. Each year on September 11th, every fire station in the city holds a solemn remembrance ceremony with fire trucks flanking the driveways, all personnel standing at attention and flags lowered to half staff. At 6:59 a.m, the exact time the South Tower collapsed, three sets of bells will ring, signifying the “Last Alarm” for the fallen, followed by the reading of the names of the 351 firefighters and emergency responders who lost their lives that day.
funcheap.com
Midpen’s 50th Anniversary Coastside Community Celebration (Half Moon Bay)
Come celebrate Midpen’s 50th Anniversary of public open space preservation, protection, restoration, access and education. This free-admission community celebration at the historical Johnston House in Half Moon Bay promises fun for nature lovers of all ages. Leashed dogs are welcome. Agricultural talks and demonstrations. Historical tours of Johnston House.
funcheap.com
Popular Korean Supermarket “H Mart” Coming to East Bay
Thankfully Eater SF just announced that Korean grocery store H Mart will be coming to the East Bay. The 4th Bay Area location of H Mart will be in Dublin Retail Center in Dublin. Unfortunately, an opening date has not yet been announced. The lease for the Dublin location was signed in April 2021, but construction has not yet started. The space will be 37,180 square feet, which is a smaller size compared to the recently expanded San Francisco Ocean View location which is now 74,168 square feet.
funcheap.com
History Fair at Camron-Stanford House (Oakland)
We are proud to welcome over 20 local history museums, do-ers, movers, and shakers to the Camron-Stanford House for a very special History Fair. Come explore, play, and learn with us!. Each organization will have a booth where you can learn more about how they can help you better connect...
funcheap.com
Ukrainian Art, Crafts and Homemade Food Festival (Alameda)
We are happy to invite you to Ukrainian Art, Crafts and homemade food festival and a picnic at the new Alameda Waterfront park. Stop by to say hi, enjoy Ukrainian Food, Art and Crafts, learn about Ukrainian culture, humanitarian and medical initiatives led by local Ukrainian community. We will have...
