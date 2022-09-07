SF’s “Apparatus of Repair” Daring Aerial Dance Performance (Sept. 15-25) “Apparatus of Repair” Aerial Dance Performance. If you go to an event put on by an organization called, “Flyaway Productions” you’d better get a show that soars. And they deliver. Make sure your neck can handle the swivel and tilt you’ll need to see “Apparatus of Repair,” a world premiere of a new public art event and aerial dance performance that seeks to address the devastating legacy of mass incarceration in America. The staging is spectacular, with dramatic lighting and five female dancers defying gravity, suspended from the south-facing wall of a building in the Tenderloin. But this daring and dangling performance is fleeting. There are only eight shows over the course of 11 days here in San Francisco, before the production heads to New York.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO