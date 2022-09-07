VIRGINIA WATER, England — Amidst all that has gone on and continues to go on in his eternally controversial existence, no one has ever doubted Patrick Reed’s ability to play golf. Just about everywhere and anywhere that is. Long before the former Masters champion committed a large chunk of his future to the endlessly lucrative but less-challenging entity that is LIV Golf, he was a member of the European Tour (he is now an honorary member of what is now the DP World Tour). In contrast to many of his compatriots, he was willing and able to test himself on unfamiliar courses that contrasted wildly with the relative sameness of the PGA Tour.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO