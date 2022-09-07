ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Digest

Patrick Reed makes a case for why playing for LIV isn't much different than his past dedication to compete in England and Europe

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Amidst all that has gone on and continues to go on in his eternally controversial existence, no one has ever doubted Patrick Reed’s ability to play golf. Just about everywhere and anywhere that is. Long before the former Masters champion committed a large chunk of his future to the endlessly lucrative but less-challenging entity that is LIV Golf, he was a member of the European Tour (he is now an honorary member of what is now the DP World Tour). In contrast to many of his compatriots, he was willing and able to test himself on unfamiliar courses that contrasted wildly with the relative sameness of the PGA Tour.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sergio Garcia withdraws from BMW PGA Championship, shows up on field at Texas-Alabama game

Sergio Garcia withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey, England, it was announced Saturday. There was no official reason given for Garcia’s withdrawal. He finished his opening round Thursday, shooting a 4-over 76. Friday’s second round was postponed a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the tournament was reduced to 54 holes.
GolfWRX

John Daly’s latest injury sounds about as painful as it gets

In early August, John Daly told Piers Morgan that he would love an invitation to LIV Golf, so much so he “begged Greg Norman.”. Many of the reasons stated were, of course, money-orientated. For example, he was keen to point out, “I play two to three pro-ams every week on the Champions tour and we don’t play for a lot of money on the Champions tour so I almost feel like, ‘OK, I’m not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing?'”
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy narrowly misses eagle putt to force playoff at BMW PGA

Golf is a game of inches ... sometimes, millimeters. Rory McIlroy closed the BMW PGA Championship by shooting a 67, but he needed an eagle on the final hole to get to 17 under and force a playoff with good friend Shane Lowry. On Wentworth's par-5 18th, the Northern Irishman...
Yardbarker

Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
Golf.com

PXG enters uncharted territory with latest equipment release

Over the last seven years, PXG has gone from offering irons and wedges only to a myriad of options across every conceivable club category. But it wasn’t until this week that the company finally dipped its toes into the club component space with the release of a multi-material M16 putter shaft that’s designed to compete with some of the most popular offerings currently available.
Golf Digest

Sergio Garcia WDs from event in England, shows up at Alabama-Texas game with Scottie Scheffler

Sergio Garcia sure went out of his way to not play in the final two days of DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship in England. Garcia, who has not been popular among some of his peers since deciding to defect to LIV Golf, played the first round of the DP World Tour’s marquee event on Thursday and shot four-over-par 76 at Wentworth. Play was suspended that day with the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died. The tour ended up not having any play on Friday and cut the event to 54 holes. The second round was played on Saturday with the final 18 set for Sunday.
Golf.com

Sergio Garcia spotted at Alabama-Texas after BMW PGA WD

Turns out Scottie Scheffler wasn’t the only former Masters Champion taking in the Alabama-Texas college football game Saturday. While Scheffler was surprised on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show with his PGA Tour Player of the Year award, Sergio Garcia and his wife Angela Atkins were later seen during the FOX broadcast of the game chatting with Scheffler and his wife Meredith on the sideline.
Golf.com

How tennis champ Ash Barty takes her skills to the golf course

Take it from 3-time Grand Slam winner Ash Barty, on their faces, golf and tennis aren’t very similar. “[They’re] very different. In fact, probably polar opposites,” Barty told GOLF.com’s Claire Rogers. “Tennis happens very quickly, golf, but a lot of time to think about it. You’re in control of my shots, which in tennis you don’t get.”
