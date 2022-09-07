Read full article on original website
LIV Golf: How each player finished at the DP World Tour's 2022 BMW PGA Championship
While the talk of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship is now about Shane Lowry’s win despite a late charge from the likes of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, the discussion leading up to the event at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, was focused on the presence of more than a dozen players from the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship
A couple of Irishmen battled to the end of the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, with Shane Lowry pulling off the victory to beat Rory McIlroy by one stroke at Wentworth in England. In the DP World Tour marquee event that was shortened to 54 holes because of the death...
Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose pull out of BMW Championship
Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship before Saturday’s second round of the DP World Tour
Patrick Reed makes a case for why playing for LIV isn't much different than his past dedication to compete in England and Europe
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Amidst all that has gone on and continues to go on in his eternally controversial existence, no one has ever doubted Patrick Reed’s ability to play golf. Just about everywhere and anywhere that is. Long before the former Masters champion committed a large chunk of his future to the endlessly lucrative but less-challenging entity that is LIV Golf, he was a member of the European Tour (he is now an honorary member of what is now the DP World Tour). In contrast to many of his compatriots, he was willing and able to test himself on unfamiliar courses that contrasted wildly with the relative sameness of the PGA Tour.
Sergio Garcia withdraws from BMW PGA Championship, shows up on field at Texas-Alabama game
Sergio Garcia withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey, England, it was announced Saturday. There was no official reason given for Garcia’s withdrawal. He finished his opening round Thursday, shooting a 4-over 76. Friday’s second round was postponed a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the tournament was reduced to 54 holes.
John Daly’s latest injury sounds about as painful as it gets
In early August, John Daly told Piers Morgan that he would love an invitation to LIV Golf, so much so he “begged Greg Norman.”. Many of the reasons stated were, of course, money-orientated. For example, he was keen to point out, “I play two to three pro-ams every week on the Champions tour and we don’t play for a lot of money on the Champions tour so I almost feel like, ‘OK, I’m not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing?'”
Rory McIlroy branded “INSULTING” by Patrick Reed after comments on LIV Golf competitors
Rory McIlroy has publicly spoken out against LIV Golf, he’s now been branded “insulting” by golfing counterpart Patrick Reed. LIV golf, the Saudi-backed golfing venture, has been met with a furiously backlash by golf fans and golfers who haven’t been tempted by the gold-coated, dangled carrot.
Rory McIlroy narrowly misses eagle putt to force playoff at BMW PGA
Golf is a game of inches ... sometimes, millimeters. Rory McIlroy closed the BMW PGA Championship by shooting a 67, but he needed an eagle on the final hole to get to 17 under and force a playoff with good friend Shane Lowry. On Wentworth's par-5 18th, the Northern Irishman...
PXG enters uncharted territory with latest equipment release
Over the last seven years, PXG has gone from offering irons and wedges only to a myriad of options across every conceivable club category. But it wasn’t until this week that the company finally dipped its toes into the club component space with the release of a multi-material M16 putter shaft that’s designed to compete with some of the most popular offerings currently available.
Sergio Garcia WDs from event in England, shows up at Alabama-Texas game with Scottie Scheffler
Sergio Garcia sure went out of his way to not play in the final two days of DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship in England. Garcia, who has not been popular among some of his peers since deciding to defect to LIV Golf, played the first round of the DP World Tour’s marquee event on Thursday and shot four-over-par 76 at Wentworth. Play was suspended that day with the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died. The tour ended up not having any play on Friday and cut the event to 54 holes. The second round was played on Saturday with the final 18 set for Sunday.
Sergio Garcia spotted at Alabama-Texas after BMW PGA WD
Turns out Scottie Scheffler wasn’t the only former Masters Champion taking in the Alabama-Texas college football game Saturday. While Scheffler was surprised on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show with his PGA Tour Player of the Year award, Sergio Garcia and his wife Angela Atkins were later seen during the FOX broadcast of the game chatting with Scheffler and his wife Meredith on the sideline.
