Pete Carroll 'Doesn't Care What Anybody Says' About Seahawks

By Connor Zimmerlee
 5 days ago

Carroll still believes the Seahawks can be a 10-win team this season.

There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that a widely held belief ahead of the 2022 season is that the Seattle Seahawks will be one of the worst teams in the NFL . Some even believe they'll contend for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With quarterback Geno Smith named the starter and Drew Lock waiting in the wings should something happen, there aren't many who have confidence for a strong season to come.

Even with Russell Wilson traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason , Pete Carroll is confident that the Seahawks can go out and win games, regardless of the preseason expectations that they're going to be bad.

"I don't feel like that at all," Carroll said Monday via ESPN. "I don't feel like any part of any of that is what's true other than the fact that that's what people think."

"We've been averaging 10 wins a year for the last 20-something years [dating back to 2001-2009 run at USC]. You think I could think anything different than that? I don't. I don't see any reason my expectations should change at all."

Even with Wilson gone, the Seahawks' roster does have the talent to work with on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the star receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will make life easier for Smith this season. On the defensive side of the ball, the safety duo of Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams will anchor the Seattle defense.

For Carroll, the preseason expectations or predictions mean nothing. To him, what matters is playing the games and the results that follow.

"I don't care what anybody says," Carroll said via ESPN. "People have been saying stuff about teams for years. They don't know. They're just guessing at this point."

How good the Seahawks are this season is still to be determined, as anything can happen on any given Sunday. To Carroll, though, it is business as usual. He doesn't see this season as a season to tank but rather a chance to prove everyone wrong.

