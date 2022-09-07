ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots Name Six Captains For 2022 Season

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZePI_0hllHSWZ00

The Patriots’ stable of captains features four veterans who have previously held the title, along with two first-time selections.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2022 NFL season.

On Wednesday, Patriots’ players voted quarterback Mac Jones, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., special teamer Matthew Slater, center David Andrews, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and safety Devin McCourty as the team’s on-field and locker room leaders for the upcoming season. The selections were confirmed by coach Bill Belichick during his meeting with the media prior to Wednesday’s practice in Miami.

Slater, Andrews and McCourty were also named as team captains for 2021. Slater and McCourty have each earned the distinction for the 12th time in their respective careers, while Andrews earned the honor for the sixth time in his Patriots’ tenure.

While Bentley was named a team captain in 2020, he did not retain the title in 2021. Former Pats’ linebacker Dont’a Hightower returned to the role last season, after the long-time locker room leader returned from the COVID-19 opt-out list the following year. With Hightower no longer a member of the Patriots roster, Bentley has returned to the Pats’ ranks of team captains.

For both Jones and Wise, 2022 will mark their each of their first seasons as a team captain.

In only his second season with the Pats, the 2021 first-round quarterback has taken control of the New England offense . Jones has been more vocal in communicating with his teammates and has looked more comfortable in the Patriots offense. As the team’s starting quarterback, his election among his peers was largely expected.

Wise, who has been a stabilizing force along the Pats’ front seven for several seasons, has also become a well-respected veteran in the Patriots’ locker room . As such, he is being recognized for his leadership.

Belichick: Big Jumps From Patriots Entering Year 2 (; 2:00)

“Everybody on the team contributes to leadership in one way or another. Some more vocal than others but that doesn’t take away from guys who set a strong work ethic and example that aren’t necessarily vocal,” Belichick said. "The cross-section of players elected to hold title for the upcoming year reflects both vocal leaders and those who quietly set the example."

In carrying six captains for 2022, the Patriots eclipsed their previous season’s total by one. In 2021, Slater, McCourty and Andrews were joined by Hightower as well as running back James White, who announced his retirement in August.

The Patriots will open their 2022 regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium.

