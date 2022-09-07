ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Week 1 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Packers Edition

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFOqx_0hllHPsO00

From Sports Illustrated fantasy football guru Michael Fabiano, here are some helpful hints ahead of Week 1.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Got Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Sunday’s counterpart, the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, on your fantasy football teams? Both are worthy of being in your Week 1 starting lineup, according to Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano.

Rodgers is Fabiano’s 10th-ranked quarterback this week.

“Rodgers won’t have superstar Davante Adams and there are questions about his wide receivers, but I still see him as a low-end No. 1 quarterback this week,” Fabiano wrote in his quarterbacks preview . “That’s due to a positive matchup against a Vikings team that he has crushed in recent seasons. In his last two games played in Minnesota, Rodgers has thrown for 749 yards and four touchdowns.”

Previewing Packers-Vikings and Other Week 1 NFC Storylines (; 2:55)

Cousins is another low-end starter. As Fabiano noted, Cousins has scored a total of 47 fantasy points in his last two home games against Green Bay.

Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook is Fabiano’s sixth-ranked running back and Green Bay’s Aaron Jones is 10th. Jones’ tag-team partner, AJ Dillon, is listed among Fabiano’s “bargain” starters.

“The Packers offense will lean on the run more often this season, which makes Dillon a much more attractive option for his fantasy managers,” Fabiano wrote in his running backs preview . “The Vikings allowed the 10th-most points to backs last season, and the position averaged 4.5 yards per rush against them. While Dillon will split the work with Aaron Jones, he’s still a solid flex in his season opener.”

Even against Green Bay’s star-studded cornerback corps, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson is Fabiano’s No. 1-ranked receiver .

Both of the tight ends, Green Bay’s Robert Tonyan and Minnesota’s Irv Smith, are listed among Fabiano’s sits .

“I like Smith as a potential sleeper this season, but I’m not sure I’d trust him in the opener,” Fabiano said. “He missed the preseason and camp with an injured thumb, and I’d be concerned about potential limitations in terms of his snaps in Week 1. Smith isn’t a bad flier pick in DFS, but I’d avoid him in traditional re-drafts until he gets some snaps and his role is more defined.”

Fabiano has Minnesota’s defense and kicker Greg Joseph on his sits lists .

Click here for waiver wire advice and check out this week’s stat projections .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#American Football#Sports Illustrated#Cousins
ClutchPoints

The Allen Robinson reel from Bills loss that will piss off his fantasy football owners

Allen Robinson was a huge disappointment in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season not only for the Los Angeles Rams but for legions of fantasy football managers who put their trust in him on draft day. In the Rams’ 31-10 home loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, Robinson turned into a ghost, barely making his presence felt downfield. That gave to a rise of questions about whether Allen Robinson’s subpar numbers in his last year with the Chicago Bears were really just mostly because of the poor environment of the offense under Matt Nagy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy