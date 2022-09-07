Read full article on original website
Stanley Duane Nelson, 89, Bunkie
Memorial gravesides services for Mr. Stanley Duane Nelson will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Marksville, LA. with Military Honors. A gathering of family and friends will take place beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the mausoleum.
Lasheldra Monique Dyer, Marksville
Lasheldra Monique Dyer was born on May 31, 1985 in Marksville, LA. to the union of Ronald Bill Sr. (Erika) and Gina Dyer. She attended school in Marksville LA. Lasheldra was baptized at an early age at First Baptist Church. Lasheldra made a life for herself in Marksville in the health care industry where she attended school for "Phlebotomy".
Breanna McCartney, 24, Marksville
Funeral services for Ms. Breanna Noel McCartney will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Simpson Baptist Church in Moreauville, LA. with Pastor Terryl Pierite, Sr. officiating. Interment will be at Simpson Baptist Church Cemetery in Moreauville, LA. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Lillie Mae Desselles, 95, Pineville
Funeral services for Mrs. Lillie Mae Desselles will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Father Dan O’Conner officiating. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An 800-pound alligator was caught at Lake St. John in alligator alley on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to an eye witness. Nathan Gauthier said he was on the lake to test a boat he was working on when he spotted the gator being dragged by a boat.
Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties
Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
Pineville police investigating vandalism at Air U
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating vandalism that was discovered at Air U on Friday, Sept. 9. PPD said when employees arrived to open the business, they found a shattered window. There were no kids present at the time. When they investigated the matter, PPD said they found what appeared to be bullet holes and fragments of bullets at the scene.
Landowners Opposed to Levee Bicycle Path Plan
We have a follow up today on the proposed bike and pedestrian path to be built along the levee. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more. It was standing room only at the levee bike path committee put together by the Rapides Parish Police Jury. Most of the people who attended were landowners opposed to the path which would run from Ft. Derussy in Marksville to a park in Boyce. Here’s what some of them had to say.
Truck runs off road into Bayou Teche, leaving one dead
A single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish leaves a Leonville man dead.
Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish
LaSALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was detained following a shooting in LaSalle Parish, but released without charges, pending the outcome of a Grand Jury hearing. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on September 2 in the 400 block of Hwy 460 in the Whitehall Community. Stacy Shaw, 45, of Trout, died as a result of this shooting.
New trial date set for Brandon Francisco after mistrial declared last week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new trial date has been set for Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, after a joint motion for a mistrial was granted last week by Judge Greg Beard in the Rapides Parish courthouse. Francisco is charged with attempted second-degree murder for a Dec. 24, 2018, shooting...
Two shot in leg, Opelousas Police on scene of active shooting
Opelousas Officers are on the scene of an active shooting.
Opelousas Police Officers are investigating the scene of a double shooting
Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of a double shooting in the 1100 Block of W South Street. According to Police Chief Martin McClendon, two individuals were shot in the leg.
Mother of 4-year-old at center of Rapides corporal punishment case files civil suit
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The mother of a 4-year-old, who is at the center of a criminal case involving the use of corporal punishment at Phoenix Magnet Elementary School, has filed a civil lawsuit in the Rapides Parish courthouse. Last Friday, Harli Matt, who is identified as the child’s mother,...
Elderly residents say they fear for their safety in high crime Opelousas neighborhoods
Some Opelousas homeowners are exhausted, fed up, and fearing for their lives
Alexandria PD arrests 2 suspects in recent armed robbery attempts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two individuals in connection with the kidnapping and armed robbery of a delivery driver that occurred August 31. Today, APD detectives arrested James Recardo Wallace, 37, and Antonio Strong, 39, both of Alexandria. Each were charged with one count...
Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say
The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if juveniles are transferred from the Bridge City Youth Center. A video shown in court is said to show just where the teens would stay if they are transferred to...
‘The problem is so big’: Natchez residents ask aldermen to fund housing repairs in Minorville, among working poor
NATCHEZ — About 20 members of the community showed up to the City of Natchez special hearing on its budget Tuesday night seeking funding for efforts to improving housing conditions in Minorville and among the working poor. Emarose Collins Jackson, who taught 36 years in the Natchez public schools,...
