Daily Californian
From straight D’s to straight A’s: my journey to UC Berkeley
My educational path was never easy. A heaviness, something I could never fully describe, plagued my high school years. I didn’t know what achievement and pride felt like, so I’d never pursued them. There was just too much material, and the overstimulation constantly shut down my mind. I found myself in a never-ending hole of unfinished and seemingly unattainable schoolwork. I felt close to drowning.
UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism receives $25M state fund to strengthen local news coverage
Working with an advisory board of journalists, publishers and academics from throughout California, the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism will launch a $25 million fellowship program to fund reporting in underserved communities starting next year. The program will be funded by the California Assembly Bill 179, or AB-179, which...
‘Injustice’: West Coast Pizza shutters due to $150K labor lawsuit
University Avenue’s West Coast Pizza shut down earlier this year following a $150,000 labor lawsuit filed against the restaurant’s owners. The centrally located shop for late night cheese stick runs and pizza-hungry UC Berkeley students was established in 1992 as part of a chain of cheap pizza places in college areas, according to former owner Jon Guhl, who ran the store from 2000 to 2008.
North Berkeley Senior Center opens after COVID-19 complications, delays
The North Berkeley Senior Center opened Aug. 29 after being delayed by the complications of COVID-19 since last spring, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Pandemic-imposed labor and supply chain shortages slowed operations for the center’s contractor, according to Tanya Bustamante, the manager for the city of Berkeley’s Health, Housing and Community Services Department Aging Services Division.
20K Berkeley residents apply for only 2K Section 8 housing vouchers
The Housing Choice Voucher Program, or Section 8, is the largest affordable housing program in the United States to date. This year, only 2,000 Section 8 vouchers will be granted to residents in Berkeley even though more than 20,000 residents applied, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Section 8 housing vouchers...
Tips to read through your never-ending TBR this semester
As an English major, I always have a huge amount of books I want to read on my own time. Despite my love for reading, it can be hard to balance reading for fun alongside my required readings for class. With that said, here are some tips I’ve developed to read more on my own time during the school year.
Berkeley police report robbery via AR-15 long gun near Unit 2
The Berkeley Police Department responded to a report of a robbery via an AR-15 long gun near Unit 2 early Sunday morning, according to a UC Berkeley WarnMe alert. According to the alert, the victim was robbed of their backpack and laptop at the intersection of Benvenue Avenue and Dwight Way, and the suspect was last seen in a white pickup truck driving south down Benvenue Avenue.
