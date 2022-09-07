ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura hall
5d ago

If you have any more than casual interest in Autism, I encourage you to skip this VERY BADLY WRITTEN ARTICLE and read the original article.

Reply(2)
18
Ava O
5d ago

no one will tell you if a child is labeled "special" that the schools receive 2× as much tax payer funding & then if a labeled "special" childs parents happen to work for the fed gov then the schools receive 3x as much tax payer funding. It is a scam. To this day I am not allowed to attend College because I was labeled. Although I am able to pass two written surgical exams. And a single and multiple engine written flight exam.

Reply(4)
8
Edmond Ventura
5d ago

Firstly, seems as though every child is autistic now a days. I believe moms want to label their children just in case the child doesn’t behave. It’s something to fall back on

Reply(11)
10
scitechdaily.com

Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors

A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
msn.com

Habits Increasing Your Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Say Medical Experts

Habits Increasing Your Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Say Medical Experts. There's more than 100 different types of cancers and pancreatic cancer is considered one of the deadliest because there's oftentimes no early warning signs. It's not diagnosed until a later stage, which makes treatment challenging. Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us, "Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of cancer. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most common types of cancer, with over 60, 000 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States alone. While many risk factors for pancreatic cancer, some lifestyle choices can increase the likelihood of developing the disease. Here are five lifestyle choices that have been linked to an increased risk of pancreatic cancer." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New study shines light on risk factors for suicidal thoughts in teens

A recent study led by researchers from Virginia Commonwealth University is shedding new light on how genetic and environmental factors influence the risk of suicidal thoughts in adolescents. As one of the leading causes of death for teens in the United States, suicide is a major public health concern; however,...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share

Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
survivornet.com

Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
EDINBURG, TX
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
SCIENCE
nypressnews.com

Stroke: The surprising drink linked with a ‘reduced risk’

A stroke is characterised by a cut-off blood supply to part of your brain. Obviously, prevention is better than cure. What’s more, surprising study results suggest that milk could stave off the condition. Whether you drink it on its own or add a splash to your tea, milk is...
HEALTH

