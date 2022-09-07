Read full article on original website
Martha Stewart Strips Down for New Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Campaign
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters recently released its fall flavor lineup — which is now stripped of any artificial flavorings — and to celebrate, brand partner Martha Stewart did a bit of stripping of her own. You heard us correctly: the 81-year-old businesswoman posed in a recent Instagram campaign for the coffee brand wearing an apron and nothing else.
I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing
A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
The Best Temperature for Cooking Meatloaf — And How to Know When It’s Done
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to totally comforting dinners, meatloaf has a standing spot at the top of the list. Whether it’s a classic meatloaf slicked with a blanket of sticky glaze, a cheese-stuffed meatloaf, or saucy Italian meatloaf, those juicy slices hit the spot every time. But as satisfying as this homey dinner is and as easy as it is to assemble, the same question always seems to linger: What it the best meatloaf temperature? I’m talking about both the temperature the oven should be set at and the meatloaf’s internal temperature to know when it’s done.
Brightland Just Restocked the Constantly Sold-Out Strawberry Vinegar Our Editors Love
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Leave it to Brightland, one of our favorite olive oil brands, to come up with one of the most creative and delicious condiments we’ve had the pleasure of trying. The extremely popular LUSH, a vibrant strawberry vinegar, became an instant hit when it debuted last summer — and sold out super quickly! And even with a restock earlier this year, it was still difficult to get your hands on a bottle before it was gone. Now, as a special treat for all of us fans, Brightland is yet again restocking the popular LUSH, which will become available again today, Sep. 7, at 12 p.m. ET. If you’ve dreamed of whipping up delicious salads with a fruity vinaigrette, you’ll want to set your alarm for the minute this bottle is restocked — who knows how fast it will sell out this time?
Cinnamon-Sugar Pie Crust Cookies
Pie crust cookies are exactly what they sound like — cookies made from pie crust. Baked until golden-brown and puffed, they’re buttery and flaky, just like you’d expect from a pie crust, and kissed with a shower of cinnamon-sugar that gives each bite the most irresistible crunch.
Togarashi Deviled Eggs
In my experience, deviled eggs have always been a consistently middle-of-the-road addition to a dinner or picnic spread: Never out of place, but never the MVP of the party either. Motivated by my share of under-seasoned, one-note, rich deviled eggs, I decided to upgrade the staple dish with just a few small tweaks. And given the already short ingredient list, I found it didn’t take much to transform the humble egg into a small-but-mighty vehicle of flavor worth writing home about.
Fried Chickpeas and Scrambled Eggs with Garlicky Greens and Spicy Yogurt
While I’d happily eat a plate of crunchy, salty, garlic-fried chickpeas all by itself for dinner, the rest of my family needs a little more substance on the plate. Enter this super speedy meatless dish. After the chickpeas are fried with cracked coriander, cumin, and slivers of garlic until golden and crisp, the skillet is given over to a soft egg scramble shot through with wilted greens and scallion. To serve, the chickpeas and eggs are drizzled with a simple, creamy yogurt sauce, then topped with more of the salted cracked spice mix. It makes a deeply piquant meal, for minimal effort.
What Exactly Is Chess Pie?
When it comes to ingredients and process, chess pie is an undeniably simple pie (it also happens to be undeniably delicious). But if you stop to consider its origins and how it got its name, chess pie quickly gets complicated. One of the more popular origin stories is that the...
Lemon-Pepper Salmon
Baked salmon is one of those dishes that stays on repeat in my kitchen. It’s quick and goes with any flavor combination you can whip up — and this lemon-pepper salmon is no exception. All you need is a baking dish, 10 minutes to mix a marinade, and 20 minutes of bake time to make satisfying and flaky lemon-pepper salmon.
Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Cheesecake Has One Clever Ingredient That Sets It Apart
I’m a big fan of sweetened condensed milk. When I was a kid, my mom would drizzle it over sliced fresh strawberries or peaches, and I would go bonkers for the combo. I now do this for my kids, who react the same way. When I see a can listed in an ingredient list, chances are high I’ll like the recipe, which is why I was delighted when I came upon Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Cheesecake.
