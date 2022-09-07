We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Leave it to Brightland, one of our favorite olive oil brands, to come up with one of the most creative and delicious condiments we’ve had the pleasure of trying. The extremely popular LUSH, a vibrant strawberry vinegar, became an instant hit when it debuted last summer — and sold out super quickly! And even with a restock earlier this year, it was still difficult to get your hands on a bottle before it was gone. Now, as a special treat for all of us fans, Brightland is yet again restocking the popular LUSH, which will become available again today, Sep. 7, at 12 p.m. ET. If you’ve dreamed of whipping up delicious salads with a fruity vinaigrette, you’ll want to set your alarm for the minute this bottle is restocked — who knows how fast it will sell out this time?

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO