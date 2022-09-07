Read full article on original website
The neurovascular unit and systemic biology in stroke - implications for translation and treatment
Ischaemic stroke is a leading cause of disability and death for which no acute treatments exist beyond recanalization. The development of novel therapies has been repeatedly hindered by translational failures that have changed the way we think about tissue damage after stroke. What was initially a neuron-centric view has been replaced with the concept of the neurovascular unit (NVU), which encompasses neuronal, glial and vascular compartments, and the biphasic nature of neural"“glial"“vascular signalling. However, it is now clear that the brain is not the private niche it was traditionally thought to be and that the NVU interacts bidirectionally with systemic biology, such as systemic metabolism, the peripheral immune system and the gut microbiota. Furthermore, these interactions are profoundly modified by internal and external factors, such as ageing, temperature and day"“night cycles. In this Review, we propose an extension of the concept of the NVU to include its dynamic interactions with systemic biology. We anticipate that this integrated view will lead to the identification of novel mechanisms of stroke pathophysiology, potentially explain previous translational failures, and improve stroke care by identifying new biomarkers of and treatment targets in stroke.
Acute sleep loss increases CNS health biomarkers and compromises the ability to stay awake in a sex-and weight-specific manner
Night shift work impairs vigilance performance, reduces the ability to stay awake, and compromises brain health. To investigate if the magnitude of these adverse night shift work effects differs between sexes and weight groups, 47 men and women with either normal weight or obesity participated in one night of sleep and one night of total sleep loss. During the night of sleep loss, participants' subjective sleepiness, vigilance performance, and ability to stay awake during 2-min quiet wake with eyes closed were repeatedly assessed. In addition, blood was collected in the morning after sleep loss and sleep to measure central nervous system (CNS) health biomarkers. Our analysis showed that women were sleepier during the night of sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.05) and spent more time in microsleep during quiet wake testing (P"‰<"‰0.05). Finally, higher blood levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of axonal damage, were found among women in the morning after sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.002). Compared with normal-weight subjects, those with obesity were more prone to fall asleep during quiet wake (P"‰<"‰0.05) and exhibited higher blood levels of the CNS health biomarker pTau181 following sleep loss (P"‰="‰0.001). Finally, no differences in vigilance performance were noted between the sex and weight groups. Our findings suggest that the ability to stay awake during and the CNS health biomarker response to night shift work may differ between sexes and weight groups. Follow-up studies must confirm our findings under more long-term night shift work conditions.
Children and adolescents with ASD treated with CBD-rich cannabis exhibit significant improvements particularly in social symptoms: an open label study
In recent years there has been growing interest in the potential benefits of CBD-rich cannabis treatment for children with ASD. Several open label studies and one double-blind placebo-controlled study have reported that CBD-rich cannabis is safe and potentially effective in reducing disruptive behaviors and improving social communication. However, previous studies have mostly based their conclusions on parental reports without the use of standardized clinical assessments. Here, we conducted an open label study to examine the efficacy of 6 months of CBD-rich cannabis treatment in children and adolescents with ASD. Longitudinal changes in social communication abilities and restricted and repetitive behaviors (RRB) were quantified using parent report with the Social Responsiveness Scale and clinical assessment with the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS). We also quantified changes in adaptive behaviors using the Vineland, and cognitive abilities using an age-appropriate Wechsler test. Eighty-two of the 110 recruited participants completed the 6-month treatment protocol. While some participants did not exhibit any improvement in symptoms, there were overall significant improvements in social communication abilities as quantified by the ADOS, SRS, and Vineland with larger improvements in participants who had more severe initial symptoms. Significant improvements in RRB were noted only with parent-reported SRS scores and there were no significant changes in cognitive scores. These findings suggest that treatment with CBD-rich cannabis can yield improvements, particularly in social communication abilities, which were visible even when using standardized clinical assessments. Additional double-blind placebo-controlled studies utilizing standardized assessments are highly warranted for substantiating these findings.
Author Correction: Plastic injection molding dies using hybrid additively manufactured 420/CX stainless steels: electrochemical considerations
Correction to: npj Materials Degradation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41529-022-00280-y, published online 19 August 2022. In this article the affiliations for Mohammad Jahanbakht were incorrectly given as '3Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, and Systems Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX 76019, United States. 4Graduate School of Management and Economics, Sharif University of Technology, Tehran,1458889694, Iran.' but should have been '3Graduate School of Management and Economics, Sharif University of Technology, Tehran,1458889694, Iran. 4Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, and Systems Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX 76019, United States,'. The original article has been corrected.
ADHD and its neurocognitive substrates: A two sample Mendelian randomization study
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is associated with a wide array of neural and cognitive features, and other psychiatric disorders, identified mainly through cross-sectional associations studies. However, it is unclear if the disorder is causally associated with these neurocognitive features. Here, we applied a two-sample bidirectional Mendelian randomization (MR) study to summary GWAS data to explore the presence and direction of a causal effect between ADHD and a range of neurocognitive features and other psychiatric disorders. The inverse variance weighted method was used in the main analysis, and two MR methods (MR-Egger, weighted median) were used for robustness checks. We found that genetic risk for ADHD was causally associated with a decreased area of lateral orbitofrontal cortex. Conversely, we found that brain volume and some features of intrinsic functional connectivity had causal effects on ADHD risk. Bidirectional causal links were found between ADHD and adult general intelligence, as well as depression and autistic spectrum disorders. Such work highlights the important ties between ADHD and general cognitive ability, and suggest some neural features, previously merely associated with the disorder, may play a causal role in its pathogenesis.
Breaking point
Alex was wheeled into the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at two o'clock in the morning. I read about him as I was getting ready for work, my coffee growing cold in the glow of the computer screen. "Thirteen-year-old boy, severe asthma exacerbation at home and became unresponsive. Arrested at...
Kinetic and thermodynamic study in piezo degradation of methylene blue by SbSI/SbS nanocomposites stimulated by zirconium oxide balls
Mechanical energy harvesting by piezoelectric materials to drive catalysis reactions received extensive attention for environmental remediation. In this work, SbSI/Sb2S3 nanocomposites were synthesized as a catalyst. ZrO2 balls were used as an alternative mechanical force to ultrasonic for stimulating the piezocatalyst for the first time. The kinetics and thermodynamics of the piezo degradation of methylene blue (MB) were studied deeply. Besides the effect of the type of mechanical force, the number of ZrO2 balls, and temperature of the reaction on the degradation efficiency were studied. Here mechanical energy came from the collision of the ZrO2 balls with the catalyst particles. Using ZrO2 balls instead of ultrasonic vibration led to enhance degradation efficiency by 47% at 30"‰Â±"‰5Â Â°C. A kinetic study revealed that piezo degradation of methylene blue (MB) by SbSI/Sb2S3 catalyst followed pseudo-second-order kinetics. Based on thermodynamic results piezo degradation of MB was an exothermic reaction.
Human lung-resident mucosal-associated invariant T cells are abundant, express antimicrobial proteins, and are cytokine responsive
Mucosal-associated Invariant T (MAIT) cells are an innate-like T cell subset that recognize a broad array of microbial pathogens, including respiratory pathogens. Here we investigate the transcriptional profile of MAIT cells localized to the human lung, and postulate that MAIT cells may play a role in maintaining homeostasis at this mucosal barrier. Using the MR1/5-OP-RU tetramer, we identified MAIT cells and non-MAIT CD8+ T cells in lung tissue not suitable for transplant from human donors. We used RNA-sequencing of MAIT cells compared to non-MAIT CD8+ T cells to define the transcriptome of MAIT cells in the human lung. We show that, as a population, lung MAIT cells are polycytotoxic, secrete the directly antimicrobial molecule IL-26, express genes associated with persistence, and selectively express cytokine and chemokine- related molecules distinct from other lung-resident CD8+ T cells, such as interferon-Î³- and IL-12- receptors. These data highlight MAIT cells' predisposition to rapid pro-inflammatory cytokine responsiveness and antimicrobial mechanisms in human lung tissue, concordant with findings of blood-derived counterparts, and support a function for MAIT cells as early sensors in the defense of respiratory barrier function.
Deubiquitinase OTUD5 modulates mTORC1 signaling to promote bladder cancer progression
The mechanistic (formally "mammalian") target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway serves as a crucial regulator of various biological processes such as cell growth and cancer progression. In bladder cancer, recent discoveries showing the cancer-promoting role of mTOR complex 1 have attracted wide attention. However, the regulation of mTOR signaling in bladder cancer is complicated and the underlying mechanism remains elusive. Here, we report that the deubiquitinating enzyme, ovarian tumor domain-containing protein 5 (OTUD5), can activate the mTOR signaling pathway, promote cancer progression, and show its oncogenic potential in bladder cancer. In our study, we found that OTUD5 deubiquitinated a RING-type E3 ligase, RNF186, and stabilized its function. In addition, the stabilization of RNF186 further led to the degradation of sestrin2, which is an inhibitor of the mTOR signaling pathway. Together, we provide novel insights into the pathogenesis of bladder cancer and first prove that OTUD5 can promote bladder cancer progression through the OTUD5-RNF186-sestrin2-mTOR axis, which may be exploited in the future for the diagnosis and treatment of this malignancy.
Reconstitution of monoterpene indole alkaloid biosynthesis in genome engineered Nicotiana benthamiana
Monoterpene indole alkaloids (MIAs) are a diverse class of plant natural products that include a number of medicinally important compounds. We set out to reconstitute the pathway for strictosidine, a key intermediate of all MIAs, from central metabolism in Nicotiana benthamiana. A disadvantage of this host is that its rich background metabolism results in the derivatization of some heterologously produced molecules. Here we use transcriptomic analysis to identify glycosyltransferases that are upregulated in response to biosynthetic intermediates and produce plant lines with targeted mutations in the genes encoding them. Expression of the early MIA pathway in these lines produces a more favorable product profile. Strictosidine biosynthesis was successfully reconstituted, with the best yields obtained by the co-expression of 14 enzymes, of which a major latex protein-like enzyme (MLPL) from Nepeta (catmint) is critical for improving flux through the iridoid pathway. The removal of endogenous glycosyltransferases does not impact the yields of strictosidine, highlighting that the metabolic flux of the pathway enzymes to a stable biosynthetic intermediate minimizes the need to engineer the endogenous metabolism of the host. The production of strictosidine in planta expands the range of MIA products amenable to biological synthesis.
Topical nitroglycerin to detect reversible microcirculatory dysfunction in patients with circulatory shock after cardiovascular surgery: an observational study
Persistent abnormalities in microcirculatory function are associated with poor clinical outcomes in patients with circulatory shock. We sought to identify patients with acutely reversible microcirculatory dysfunction using a low-dose topical nitroglycerin solution and handheld videomicroscopy during circulatory shock after cardiac surgery. Forty subjects were enrolled for the study, including 20 preoperative control and 20 post-operative patients with shock. To test whether microcirculatory dysfunction is acutely reversible during shock, the sublingual microcirculation was imaged with incident dark field microscopy before and after the application of 0.1Â mL of a 1% nitroglycerin solution (1Â mg/mL). Compared to the control group, patients with shock had a higher microcirculation heterogeneity index (MHI 0.33 vs. 0.12, p"‰<"‰0.001) and a lower microvascular flow index (MFI 2.57 vs. 2.91, p"‰<"‰0.001), total vessel density (TVD 22.47 vs. 25.90Â mm/mm2, p"‰="‰0.005), proportion of perfused vessels (PPV 90.76 vs. 95.89%, p"‰<"‰0.001) and perfused vessel density (PVD 20.44 vs. 24.81Â mm/mm2, p"‰<"‰0.001). After the nitroglycerin challenge, patients with shock had an increase in MFI (2.57 vs. 2.97, p"‰<"‰0.001), TVD (22.47 vs. 27.51Â mm/mm2, p"‰<"‰0.009), PPV (90.76 vs. 95.91%, p"‰<"‰0.001), PVD (20.44 vs. 26.41Â mm/mm2, p"‰<"‰0.001), venular RBC velocity (402.2 vs. 693.9Â Âµm/s, p"‰<"‰0.0004), and a decrease in MHI (0.33 vs. 0.04, p"‰<"‰0.001. Thirteen of 20 patients showed a pharmacodynamic response, defined as an increase in PVD"‰>"‰1.8 SD from shock baseline. Hemodynamics and vasoactive doses did not change during the 30-min study period. Our findings suggest a topical nitroglycerin challenge with handheld videomicroscopy can safely assess for localized recruitment of the microcirculatory blood flow in patients with circulatory shock and may be a useful test to identify nitroglycerin responsiveness.
