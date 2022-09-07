Read full article on original website
Related
go955.com
Kalamazoo County health officials release info on tick disease report
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County health officials have released the results of a survey regarding blacklegged ticks. A total of 92 ticks were submitted to the Centers for Disease Control to check for five distinct disease-causing bacteria…with 24 of them testing positive. 21 of the ticks...
go955.com
City Commission gets report on expanded Kalamazoo summer parks program
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – One of the strategies the City of Kalamazoo has implemented to decrease crime is to provide programs for the community’s school aged children during summer break. This year, thanks to The Foundation for Excellence and American Rescue Plan Act relief money, they were...
go955.com
Authorities seek help in locating missing Kalamazoo man
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The public is being asked to assist in locating a missing 20-year-old Kalamazoo man. Nathaniel Duvall Brown last contacted family and friends on Thursday, September 8th, at around 9:30 pm. He is described as about y 5’10” and roughly 175-180 lbs. Nathaniel...
go955.com
It’s hydrant flushing time once again in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It’s that time again for the city of Kalamazoo. It’s time once again to flush the fire hydrants, and the city’s Public Services Department is set to begin hydrant flushing this coming weekend. The flushing will start on Sunday, September 18,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
go955.com
No injuries in Battle Creek bank robbery: Police looking for suspect
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police are seeking help from the public to help them solve a bank robbery that happened on Monday afternoon, September 12. Police responded to the call of a bank robbery at a PNC Bank on Capital Avenue Southwest just before 1 p.m.
go955.com
Victim of weekend fatal shooting identified by police
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police have released the name of a man fatally shot early Sunday morning, September 11. 53-year-old Antonio Shavanno Labrre of Kalamazoo, was shot around 3 a.m. on Princeton Avenue between Park Street and Westnedge Avenue, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara.
go955.com
Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
Comments / 0