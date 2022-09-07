Read full article on original website
wvua23.com
Alabama arts organizations get nearly $3.6M in grants
The Alabama State Council of the Arts last week awarded nearly $3.6 million representing 200 grants and 156 arts organizations around the state. Organizations awarded grants offer public programs in arts education including folk art, literary arts, dance, music, theater and visual arts. “Funds awarded through our grantmaking process serve...
wvua23.com
Ranch Rodeo brings country fun to Tuscaloosa County
RALPH – Dust off your cowboys boots, because the rodeo is back in Tuscaloosa County. The 4-R Arena in Ralph was bustling with people on Friday, Sept. 9 for their first Ranch Rodeo. The two-day-long event featured sorting, branding, trailer loading and “authentic cowboy action” from ranchers across the...
wvua23.com
Alabama Poet Laureate visits Tuscaloosa for event Friday
TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama hosted three poets from Alabama last week: Jaqueline Trimble, Kwoya Maples and Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley Jones. The event took place in the Camellia Room in Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library. Each artist selected a piece of poetry and conveyed it through improvisational conversation...
wvua23.com
No.18 Alabama Soccer defeats UNA 3-0
University of Alabama women’s soccer stayed hot, defeating North Alabama 3-0 Sunday night. Last week, the Crimson Tide earned its first top 25 ranking of the season. The new “18th ranked” team jumped out quick after halftime against UNA. Jessica Skorka scored five minutes into the second...
wvua23.com
Outside The Huddle: Tuscaloosa Academy Transitions to the AHSAA
When Tuscaloosa Academy joined the AHSAA this fall, the tangible benefits were clear. In five road games this season, TA football is projected to travel 520 miles. Last season, as a member of the AISA, Tuscaloosa Academy football traveled 1,506 miles total among six road games. “The (Tuscaloosa Academy) community...
wvua23.com
Traffic enforcement event sees nearly 90 citations in two-day period
The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division conducted a recent two-day traffic detail aimed at reducing dangerous driving in Tuscaloosa. During the hours of the Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 detail, officers issued 86 citations to 70 drivers. TPD and ALEA are planning on...
