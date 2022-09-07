Read full article on original website
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Beyond
From friends to lovers. Zendaya and Tom Holland have their romance hush-hush, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and romance rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn't a direct confirmation of them dating until July 2021, when they were spotted kissing. At […]
epicstream.com
Russo Brothers No Longer on the Shortlist for Secret Wars Following MCU Leak Suggesting New Potential Director
Marvel Studios unveiled a bunch of surprises at the last San Diego Comic-Con. But there's no denying that the headliner of the event was the next two Avengers films: Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, both set to hit theaters in 2025. Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten...
The White Lotus sweeps the 2022 Emmy Awards with five trophies as British stars also win big
The 2022 Emmy Awards have drawn to a close, after an especially big night for the cast and crew of HBO’s The White Lotus. The wealth satire won awards in five categories, honouring stars Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge for their acting and creator Mike White for his writing and directing.
‘Devotion’ Review: Despite a Passionate Jonathan Majors, This Korean War Epic Seldom Takes Flight
If you believe the marketing, then Devotion, an inspirational aerial combat epic set during the Korean War, would like very much to be thought of as Top Gun: Corsair. Strip away the IMAX scope, the booming score and the flyboy swagger, however, and all that remains is a hollow shell of bland, beaten-down war movie tropes that leave Jonathan Majors to effectively fend for himself with his deeply-rooted lead portrayal of the first Black aviator in Navy history.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Wildflower' Review: Kiernan Shipka Plays the Daughter of Neurodivergent Parents in an Endearing Coming-of-Age FilmToronto: Oscar Frontrunners Shine at Tribute...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream It Was the Son Free Online
Cast: Toni Servillo Giselda Volodi Alfredo Castro Fabrizio Falco Aurora Quattrocchi. The Ciraulo family lives in the miserable district of Palermo called "Zen". When one of their children dies in a shootout between mafia gangsters they receive compensation and buy a luxury black Volvo. Things go wrong when Trancredi, another son, takes the car out and damages the car door.
Emmy Moments: A winner’s joy — in song — lifts Emmy night
As a kindergarten teacher on “Abbott Elementary,” she can get an unruly class to sit up and listen. And that’s exactly what Sheryl Lee Ralph did at the Emmys — capturing the attention of a packed theater and a global TV audience with a stirring acceptance speech for the ages.
