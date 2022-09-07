Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Scene-setter: Win over West Monroe sets up East Ascension's home opener vs. Destrehan
EAHS (1-1) hosts third-ranked Destrehan (2-0) for its home opener Friday night. The game helps highlight a busy schedule of games that also includes Zachary (2-0) hosting St. Augustine (2-0) in this week’s New Orleans area crossovers. “I felt good about this group and their maturity,” Lee said. “And...
theadvocate.com
A late fourth-quarter surge proved the difference in the Catholic-Warren Easton battle
Daniel Beale threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another score, and Barry Remo II widened a narrow lead when he rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, helping Catholic-Baton Rouge defeat Warren Easton 43-34 victory Friday at Pan American Stadium. The Bears (1-1) took a 29-26 lead into...
theadvocate.com
A late interception was the clincher in Parkview Baptist's game vs. Catholic-New Iberia
Parkview Baptist had surrendered a touchdown and momentum just before halftime Friday night against Catholic-New Iberia. Then, on his team’s first defensive series of the third quarter, senior linebacker Micah Johnson took things into his own hands. Catholic-New Iberia, within a touchdown, had driven to midfield when Johnson diagnosed...
theadvocate.com
Dunham defense stymies Live Oak in 21-3 victory
In a game that almost felt like a shutout, Dunham got just enough offense to put up three first-half touchdowns and its defense did the rest in a 21-3 at Live Oak. Live Oak (1-1) took a 3-0 lead on its second possession but never got closer than the Dunham 37 the rest of the game. After gaining 53 yards in the first quarter, the Class 5A Eagles picked up 48 yards total offense the rest of the game.
theadvocate.com
Southern vs. LSU: Jim Kleinpeter gives three takes from the game for the Jaguars
The Jaguars fall somewhere in the vast space between Florida Memorial and LSU, and the picture won’t clear up until a few more weeks down the road. The Jaguars didn’t handle the moment very well, and perhaps with all the distractions and hype it was too overwhelming. A turnover on the game’s first play against an angry team coming off a disappointing loss started the Jaguars on a downhill path. They never could never get traction while the game was competitive.
theadvocate.com
Southside survives sloppy night filled with turnovers to win nailbiter over Cecilia
In a game filled with big plays, mistakes and missed chances, the Southside Sharks recorded their first win of this prep football season in a 35-33 nailbiter over Cecilia on Thursday night at St. Martinville High. Southside scored on three running plays of 35 yards or more and overcame five...
theadvocate.com
Kick in the pants: Southern’s last-second FG beats LSU against early spread
Were you confident all week LSU would redeem themselves and post a ridiculous score against Southern in their first-ever meeting? With a spread as of Friday night of -49 at Caesars Sportsbook, how could anyone not be confident all night long as the Tigers led 51-0 at halftime and 65-7 a minute into the fourth quarter.
Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Spotted at UL Game in Lafayette [PHOTO]
We have a Coach O sighting in Lafayette. Mary Galyean, who works with us at Townsquare Media, posted a photo of Coach Ed Orgeron at the UL game this Saturday. Coach O has made his rounds through high school and college stadiums since being released by LSU, but this is the first time he shows up at Cajun Field.
theadvocate.com
WATCH: LSU and Southern bands join together for a historic and memorable halftime show
The LSU and Southern football teams played against each other for the first time Saturday night, but most fans likely left the stadium talking more about the bands than the game. Southern's band took the field first at halftime, and then the LSU band and its turn. What followed is...
theadvocate.com
Record-setting first quarter lifts LSU over Southern in game remembered for the bands
Brian Kelly realized he might have contributed to the problem. As he evaluated himself this week after a messy season-opening loss, Kelly believed he had given LSU’s players too much to think about, making them hesitate. Kelly wanted them to play fast and physical from the beginning of the...
theadvocate.com
Mikaylah Williams headlines four top-100 women's basketball prospects visiting LSU
LSU’s first home football weekend won’t be a big one only for the guys in the shoulder pads and helmets. The LSU women’s basketball team is also using the weekend to welcome a quartet of top 100-ranked players for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle, including two players in the ESPN HoopGurlz top 10.
theadvocate.com
Turnovers, big plays make the difference in Zachary's victory over John Curtis
A combination of defense, big plays and 20 straight second-half points powered top-ranked Zachary to a 40-21 victory over John Curtis in a matchup of marquee Class 5A teams Friday night at Bronco Stadium. Running back Kameron Thomas rushed for 189 yards on 20 carries, while Alabama commitment Eli Holstein...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener
LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
theadvocate.com
Broadmoor snaps 26-game losing streak by shutting out Tara
Broadmoor's offense scored on its first possession of the game and its defense scored on the last possession as the Bucs overpowered Tara 14-0 to snap a 26-game losing streak dating to the 2019 season. Broadmoor (1-1, 1-0 District 6-4A) held Tara (0-2, 1-1) to just 24 yards of total...
Vandals strike LSU campus prior to Southern game
Graffiti has been found on LSU's campus, one day before the college football season opener against rival Southern University.
wbrz.com
Tailgaters are already set up the night before the LSU-Southern showdown
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of RVs are already parked near Tiger Stadium on Friday night, with Southern and LSU flags proudly flying in the air. The excitement is at a fever pitch as both fan bases get ready for the first-ever meeting between LSU and Southern football. "This ranks up...
theadvocate.com
LSU notebook: Brian Kelly switches up O-line, BJ Ojulari sits it out, Tigers get five takeaways
After struggling in the season opener against Florida State last Sunday night, LSU’s offensive line underwent an extensive makeover for the home opener against Southern on Saturday night. Coach Brian Kelly started four of the same players who opened the Florida State game, but he decided to shuffle his...
wbrz.com
Let the band play 'Neck'? Southern band director teases plans for game day at LSU
BATON ROUGE - Though all eyes will be on the LSU and Southern University football teams come Saturday night, many fans are just as excited to see both schools' marching bands share the spotlight at Tiger Stadium for the first time. "Between LSU, between Southern University Jaguars, it's so exciting....
theadvocate.com
Madison Prep scores late in first half, carries momentum into second half to beat Southern Lab
Struggling to make anything positive happen early, the Madison Prep Chargers took advantage of a huge break just before halftime and carried the momentum into the second half on their way to a 27-8 win over Southern Lab on Thursday night at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Southern Lab (1-1) led the...
LSU-Southern tickets appear to be accessible digitally again.
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU-Southern tickets are seemingly accessible again after they were down on digital platforms earlier Saturday. Ahead of the LSU-Southern showdown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, multiple people have reported issues with accessing digital tickets via the electronic service. According to WBRZ.com, ticket holders were told...
