Gonzales, LA

theadvocate.com

Dunham defense stymies Live Oak in 21-3 victory

In a game that almost felt like a shutout, Dunham got just enough offense to put up three first-half touchdowns and its defense did the rest in a 21-3 at Live Oak. Live Oak (1-1) took a 3-0 lead on its second possession but never got closer than the Dunham 37 the rest of the game. After gaining 53 yards in the first quarter, the Class 5A Eagles picked up 48 yards total offense the rest of the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern vs. LSU: Jim Kleinpeter gives three takes from the game for the Jaguars

The Jaguars fall somewhere in the vast space between Florida Memorial and LSU, and the picture won’t clear up until a few more weeks down the road. The Jaguars didn’t handle the moment very well, and perhaps with all the distractions and hype it was too overwhelming. A turnover on the game’s first play against an angry team coming off a disappointing loss started the Jaguars on a downhill path. They never could never get traction while the game was competitive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener

LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Broadmoor snaps 26-game losing streak by shutting out Tara

Broadmoor's offense scored on its first possession of the game and its defense scored on the last possession as the Bucs overpowered Tara 14-0 to snap a 26-game losing streak dating to the 2019 season. Broadmoor (1-1, 1-0 District 6-4A) held Tara (0-2, 1-1) to just 24 yards of total...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

LSU-Southern tickets appear to be accessible digitally again.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU-Southern tickets are seemingly accessible again after they were down on digital platforms earlier Saturday. Ahead of the LSU-Southern showdown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, multiple people have reported issues with accessing digital tickets via the electronic service. According to WBRZ.com, ticket holders were told...
BATON ROUGE, LA

