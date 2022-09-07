Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
A Federal Judge Ruled Religious Employers Shouldn't Have To Provide HIV Prevention Medicine
The Texas judge, who has a history of conservative rulings that are later overturned on appeal, ruled that mandating employers to provide PrEP violated their federal religious protections.
Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden administration’s emergency abortion care guidance
A federal judge in Texas has blocked enforcement of a federal health rule that mandates medical providers must be able to provide emergency abortion care, regardless of state-level bans on abortion.US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix late on 23 August determined that guidance issued by President Joe Biden’s administration under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act was “unauthorised” and “well beyond” the text of the law, which is “silent on abortion”.“Since the statute is silent on the question, the guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child. Nor can...
Michigan's 90-year-old abortion ban is unconstitutional, judge rules
Sept 7 (Reuters) - A 1931 Michigan law banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest violates the state's constitution, a state court judge ruled on Wednesday, barring any prosecutors from enforcing it.
U.S. judge throws out Texas gun ban for young adults after Supreme Court ruling
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas threw out the state's ban on people between 18 and 20 years old from carrying handguns on Thursday in what appears to be the first major judicial decision since a landmark ruling on weapons rights by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.
Justice Kavanaugh’s Protege on D.C. Circuit Issues First Amendment Ruling in Favor of Federal Judicial Branch Agency Employees
A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., struck a blow for the First Amendment in a Tuesday opinion by a conservative judge — and noted protégé of Justice Brett Kavanaugh — appointed to two separate benches by former President Donald Trump. U.S. Circuit Judge Justin R....
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Trump-appointed judge says US health department overreached in its guidance, in decision issued just before ‘trigger law’ takes effect
foodsafetynews.com
California’s Proposition 12 will be heard by Supreme Court on Oct. 11
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in National Pork Producers Council v Karen Ross on Oct. 11. The court on March 28 granted the writ of certiorari to officially put California Proposition 12 on its docket. That means at least four of the nine justices want to hear the...
bloomberglaw.com
Feds Seek to Toss DACA Challenge, Say Regulations Make Case Moot
Administration urges court to rule on injunction, regulations. States’ legal arguments against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will be moot after the government’s new regulations take effect, the Biden administration told a federal appeals court. The government’s brief, filed Thursday in the US Court of Appeals...
GOP Senate nominee in blue Washington says she supports state law guaranteeing abortion up to fetal viability
The GOP nominee for US Senate in Washington said Sunday that she supports a law in her state guaranteeing the right to an abortion up to fetal viability, a rare Republican to take a stance supportive of abortion rights as her party navigates the delicate issue ahead of the November midterms.
Yep, Forcing Employers To Pay for Drugs That Violate Their Consciences Is Still Prohibited by Federal Law
A provision of the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, requiring private employers to cover the cost of controversial drugs was struck down by a federal judge today. Before you start checking the year on your calendar, note that it isn't contraception at the heart of the dispute this time, as it was in 2014, when the Supreme Court found that family-owned companies such as Hobby Lobby couldn't be forced to pay for abortifacients, and in 2016, when the Supreme Court ruled in a similar case regarding religious entities such as the Little Sisters of the Poor. But the facts of the current case are parallel, so the outcome should probably not be a source of great surprise.
Right-Wing Appeals Court Blocks Arkansas Ban on Trans Health Care
A federal appeals court ruled last week that Arkansas cannot enforce its draconian law banning gender-affirming health care for trans children and teens. A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals — considered one of the most conservative, least diverse federal courts in the country — upheld a district court’s injunction blocking enforcement of the law. The court held in its decision that, if enforced, Arkansas’s ban would cause “irreparable harm” to trans young people and their loved ones and would prohibit “medical treatment that conforms with the recognized standard of care.”
New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
bloomberglaw.com
Washington LGBTQ Conversion Therapy Ban Upheld by Ninth Circuit
Washington’s law is nearly identical to one previously upheld. 11th Circuit decision striking ban rested on different ground. A Washington law that prohibits state-licensed medical professionals from practicing conversion therapy on LGBTQ patients under 18-years old is valid, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday. States don’t “lose the power to...
abovethelaw.com
Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge
Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
50 years after landmark death penalty case, Supreme Court's ruling continues to guide execution debate
The state of Oklahoma put James Coddington to death on Aug. 25, 2022, for the 1997 murder of a 73-year-old friend who refused to give him money to buy drugs. It marks the beginning of a busy period at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary’s execution chamber. Last month, the state announced plans to carry out the death sentence of 25 people over the next couple of years. As a scholar who has long followed the capital punishment debate in the U.S., I know that Oklahoma’s plan runs against the grain of the death penalty’s recent history. Over the past several years both...
Federal judge blocks Arizona law restricting filming of police
A federal judge blocked an Arizona law on Friday that was set to ban the recording of police within 8 feet of a “law enforcement activity.”. U.S. District Judge John Tuchi granted a preliminary injunction requested by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arizona and multiple media outlets, which argued that the law violates the First Amendment rights of journalists and the public.
Healthline
Judge Rules Obamacare Can’t Require Coverage for HIV Prevention Drug PrEP
A Texas federal judge has ruled that requiring employers to provide coverage for HIV prevention drugs (PrEP) is unconstitutional. The basis for the ruling was the plaintiff’s claim that it would violate his religious beliefs. Experts are worried that it could make it harder for people to obtain needed...
