2 victims of deadly Plainfield motel shooting identified, still no suspect info
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people have died and two others are in the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of an extended-stay motel in Plainfield, Indiana. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Saturday to the White House Suites on...
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left turn and ran off the roadway where he was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained injuries.
3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seize approximately 33 dogs from ‘deplorable conditions’
PUTNAM COUNTY — Putnam County Deputies conducted an animal welfare check in the southwestern part of Putnam County Friday where they found animals in poor condition. Deputies said they seized 32 German shepherds and 1 Rottweiler that were found in “deplorable condition”. Dr. Jason Huff with West Central Veterinary Services was called on scene and took three of the dogs who were in the worst condition. He is currently trying his hardest to save them. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to know that Dr. Huff graciously donated his time and funding to help try to save these animals.
Organizer reflects on “Blues Fest” success
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Emily Bennett admitted to having some nerves ahead of the “Blues at the Crossroads” festival held on Sep. 9th and 10th. The addition of a second outdoor stage as the event expanded in the downtown area was one reason. Bennett oversaw the kids zone, which was another new element.
