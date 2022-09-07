ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple Watch Series 8 officially announced with women’s health focus, international roaming, low power mode, Crash Detection, more

By José Adorno
9to5Mac
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 battery capacity: Here’s how the numbers compare to iPhone 13

When the iPhone 14 lineup was announced last week, Apple touted that you can expect improved battery life across the board compared to the iPhone 13. Now, we have more details on the battery inside each iPhone 14 model, including the iPhone 14 Plus… which Apple says has the “best battery life ever in an iPhone.”
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Uninstall iOS 16 beta: How to remove the beta profile

Been testing out the iPhone beta? If you’re ready to shift back to the stable release, read along for a step-by-step guide on how to uninstall the iOS 16 beta. Update 9/12/22: With iOS 16 set to be officially released today, September 12, you might want to hop off the beta train and return to the stable public release.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

These are the five best features of iOS 16

IOS 16 will launch later today. Announced during the WWDC 2022 keynote in June, iPhone users will finally be able to take advantage of this operating system. Here are the five best features of iOS 16 that I think you’ll love to take advantage of. Edit, unsend, and unread...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

GRID celebrates its second anniversary with special deals on iPhone frames

I’ve been writing about GRID’s products on 9to5Mac for some time now. If you’re not familiar with the company, GRID sells frames with disassembled electronic products, which includes multiple Apple devices. To celebrate its second anniversary, GRID has now prepared some special deals for its customers. Special...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Temperature Sensor#Apple Watch Series#Fall Detection#International Roaming#Nike
9to5Mac

Here are more details on how iOS 16’s new ‘Clean Energy Charging’ feature could work

Apple finally made iOS 16 available to all users on Monday, and the update comes with long-awaited features such as the new, customizable lock screen, as well as improvements to apps like Music, Mail, and Messages. The company also quietly announced a new feature called “Clean Energy Charging” coming later this year. Read on as we detail how this feature is supposed to work.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch

IOS 16 will launch this Monday. Previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote, it’s been three months since Apple started beta testing the new operating system for iPhones. Unfortunately, some of its key features won’t be available at launch. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints

Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 is eSIM-only in the US: Here’s what you need to know

In the United States, the new iPhone 14 lineup won’t ship with a physical SIM card slot. Instead, Apple is pivoting entirely to eSIM technology. While some iPhone users may have already made the transition to eSIM, most have not. Ahead of the first iPhone 14 orders arriving on September 16, here are some details on eSIM support from Apple.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone

Ready to use all the new features arriving with iOS 16 like customizable iPhone Lock Screens, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, a new Home app, iPhone as a Mac webcam, and much more? Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone. Brought to you by Mosyle,...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 satellite comms will be hard for rivals to copy – here’s why

The iPhone 14 satellite comms feature will be hard for rivals to copy, even though other smartphone makers may be able to offer more limited services. Our sister site SpaceExplored last week revealed that Apple was expected to use 85% of Globalstar’s capacity for the service, and a new report today says that this is a contractual agreement dating back to negotiations in 2019 …
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

watchOS 9 adds redesigned Compass app with wayfinding integration

WatchOS 9 is finally available to Apple Watch users. After three months of beta testing, the company highlighted several features that are now available but saved a few for the introduction of new Watches, such as the extreme-sports variant Apple Watch Ultra last week. One of the new features available with watchOS 9 is the redesigned Compass app with wayfinding integration.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple iPhone 14 battery replacement cost is $99, 43% more than previous models

Although Apple surprisingly did not raise the base prices of the iPhone 14 lineup last week, one thing that is getting more expensive is the cost of battery replacements. Apple says it will cost $99 for the company to replace the battery in your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is up from $69 for iPhone 13, a price increase of about 43%.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How to change the clock font on the iOS 16 lock screen

IOS 16 brings a whole slew of changes to the iPhone lock screen. There are a whole bunch of new dynamic wallpapers to choose from, and you can customize further with your own app widgets. One other thing you may notice upon updating to iOS 16 is that the time/clock font has changed to be a new thicker style, compared to the thin clock font iOS 15. Here’s how to change it back.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Widgetsmith adds Lock Screen widgets, new photos features, custom URLs, and more

IOS 16 brings support for adding widgets to your iPhone’s Lock Screen, and Widgetsmith is here to take this customization to the next level. Widgetsmith 4.0 is available now on the App Store not only with Lock Screen widgets but also improvements to the widget editor, a ton of new functionality for widgets, and much more.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

iOS 16 brings a new iPhone lock screen, but there are still some things you can’t change

IOS 16 is finally here, and it comes with a new, customizable lock screen for iPhone. For the first time, iPhone users can not only create multiple lock screens with different wallpapers, but also change aspects of the interface such as the font, colors, and add widgets. But there are still some things that you can’t change on the iPhone lock screen with iOS 16.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ a day after pre-sale started

Apple started the pre-sale of the iPhone 14 series this Friday. While many faced issues with the Apple Online Store and estimated delivery dates slipped up to October, some customers already get the message that their iPhone 14 order is preparing to ship. A few 9to5Mac readers have shared with...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy