Apple Watch Series 8 officially announced with women’s health focus, international roaming, low power mode, Crash Detection, more

iPhone 14 battery capacity: Here’s how the numbers compare to iPhone 13
When the iPhone 14 lineup was announced last week, Apple touted that you can expect improved battery life across the board compared to the iPhone 13. Now, we have more details on the battery inside each iPhone 14 model, including the iPhone 14 Plus… which Apple says has the “best battery life ever in an iPhone.”
Uninstall iOS 16 beta: How to remove the beta profile
Been testing out the iPhone beta? If you’re ready to shift back to the stable release, read along for a step-by-step guide on how to uninstall the iOS 16 beta. Update 9/12/22: With iOS 16 set to be officially released today, September 12, you might want to hop off the beta train and return to the stable public release.
These are the five best features of iOS 16
IOS 16 will launch later today. Announced during the WWDC 2022 keynote in June, iPhone users will finally be able to take advantage of this operating system. Here are the five best features of iOS 16 that I think you’ll love to take advantage of. Edit, unsend, and unread...
GRID celebrates its second anniversary with special deals on iPhone frames
I’ve been writing about GRID’s products on 9to5Mac for some time now. If you’re not familiar with the company, GRID sells frames with disassembled electronic products, which includes multiple Apple devices. To celebrate its second anniversary, GRID has now prepared some special deals for its customers. Special...
Here are more details on how iOS 16’s new ‘Clean Energy Charging’ feature could work
Apple finally made iOS 16 available to all users on Monday, and the update comes with long-awaited features such as the new, customizable lock screen, as well as improvements to apps like Music, Mail, and Messages. The company also quietly announced a new feature called “Clean Energy Charging” coming later this year. Read on as we detail how this feature is supposed to work.
These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch
IOS 16 will launch this Monday. Previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote, it’s been three months since Apple started beta testing the new operating system for iPhones. Unfortunately, some of its key features won’t be available at launch. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they...
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
iPhone 14 is eSIM-only in the US: Here’s what you need to know
In the United States, the new iPhone 14 lineup won’t ship with a physical SIM card slot. Instead, Apple is pivoting entirely to eSIM technology. While some iPhone users may have already made the transition to eSIM, most have not. Ahead of the first iPhone 14 orders arriving on September 16, here are some details on eSIM support from Apple.
Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone
Ready to use all the new features arriving with iOS 16 like customizable iPhone Lock Screens, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, a new Home app, iPhone as a Mac webcam, and much more? Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone. Brought to you by Mosyle,...
Developers can now subscribe to get more WeatherKit API requests
Following the release of iOS 16 to the public on Monday, Apple has now announced that developers can finally subscribe to get more WeatherKit API requests. With this API, third-party apps can get data provided by Apple Weather as part of the Dark Sky transition. Back in 2020, Apple acquired...
Gurman: iPhone hardware subscription service still in the works by Apple, could launch later this year
Apple just unveiled its new iPhone 14 series lineup. While pre-orders already started and deliveries can go as far as October, one thing was missing during the announcement of new iPhones: the rumored hardware subscription service that will bundle Apple One and products like the iPhone and iPad. In his...
iPhone 14 satellite comms will be hard for rivals to copy – here’s why
The iPhone 14 satellite comms feature will be hard for rivals to copy, even though other smartphone makers may be able to offer more limited services. Our sister site SpaceExplored last week revealed that Apple was expected to use 85% of Globalstar’s capacity for the service, and a new report today says that this is a contractual agreement dating back to negotiations in 2019 …
watchOS 9 adds redesigned Compass app with wayfinding integration
WatchOS 9 is finally available to Apple Watch users. After three months of beta testing, the company highlighted several features that are now available but saved a few for the introduction of new Watches, such as the extreme-sports variant Apple Watch Ultra last week. One of the new features available with watchOS 9 is the redesigned Compass app with wayfinding integration.
Apple antitrust complaint in Mexico by former telecoms regulator; not hard to guess why
Yet another Apple antitrust complaint has been filed, this time in Mexico. What makes this one unusual is that it has been filed by former head of the country’s telecoms regulator. The oddity of a former regulator filing a complaint is likely explained by the fact that the individual...
Apple iPhone 14 battery replacement cost is $99, 43% more than previous models
Although Apple surprisingly did not raise the base prices of the iPhone 14 lineup last week, one thing that is getting more expensive is the cost of battery replacements. Apple says it will cost $99 for the company to replace the battery in your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is up from $69 for iPhone 13, a price increase of about 43%.
How to change the clock font on the iOS 16 lock screen
IOS 16 brings a whole slew of changes to the iPhone lock screen. There are a whole bunch of new dynamic wallpapers to choose from, and you can customize further with your own app widgets. One other thing you may notice upon updating to iOS 16 is that the time/clock font has changed to be a new thicker style, compared to the thin clock font iOS 15. Here’s how to change it back.
Widgetsmith adds Lock Screen widgets, new photos features, custom URLs, and more
IOS 16 brings support for adding widgets to your iPhone’s Lock Screen, and Widgetsmith is here to take this customization to the next level. Widgetsmith 4.0 is available now on the App Store not only with Lock Screen widgets but also improvements to the widget editor, a ton of new functionality for widgets, and much more.
Download the official iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers in full resolution right here
IOS 16, which was released today for everyone, comes with a range of new wallpapers. However, Apple has also introduced some new wallpapers that are exclusive to the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. But, if you want to get these new wallpapers without having to buy a new device, you can download them right here.
iOS 16 brings a new iPhone lock screen, but there are still some things you can’t change
IOS 16 is finally here, and it comes with a new, customizable lock screen for iPhone. For the first time, iPhone users can not only create multiple lock screens with different wallpapers, but also change aspects of the interface such as the font, colors, and add widgets. But there are still some things that you can’t change on the iPhone lock screen with iOS 16.
iPhone 14 orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ a day after pre-sale started
Apple started the pre-sale of the iPhone 14 series this Friday. While many faced issues with the Apple Online Store and estimated delivery dates slipped up to October, some customers already get the message that their iPhone 14 order is preparing to ship. A few 9to5Mac readers have shared with...
