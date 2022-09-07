Read full article on original website
The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide
The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
LGBTQ+ advocacy group releases list of ‘worst’ college campuses for queer students
The number of college and university campuses in the U.S. deemed “unsafe” for LGBTQ+ students jumped to 193 in 2022, according to the nonprofit organization Campus Pride. The group on Thursday released its annual “Worst List” of American educational institutions with policies considered harmful to LGBTQ+ students.
New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States
A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country. Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
Mother demands Texas education board ban teaching about Gandhi as part of CRT crackdown
A Texas mother identifying herself as Jenna told the State Board of Education that its first graders should not be learning about Mahatma Gandhi because she considers such instruction part of critical race theory. “This revision wants to teach a first grader whose still putting notes to the Tooth Fairy under her pillow about following Gandhi’s lead to a peaceful protest,” Jenna said. A first grader! CRT is already rampant and baked into our curriculum and we don’t want to be good little global citizens where our borders are considered a military zone.” State Board of Education member Marisa...
Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'
Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
Schools Briefing: 20 Years of Student Growth Wiped Out by COVID
This Week’s Top Story Two Decades of Growth Wiped Out by Two Years of Pandemic NCES report / Press release / More via The 74 Chalkbeat: “In two years, reading scores on a key national test dropped more sharply than they have in over 30 years, and math scores fell for the first time since […]
Washington Examiner
Teacher shortages force some schools to change to four-day weeks for students
Schools across America are feeling the squeeze amid a national teacher shortage that is forcing some districts to downsize to a four-day week. Administrators from Texas to California have been beefing up their recruitment efforts to stay attractive to new hires by offering signing bonuses, holding multiple job fairs, targeting retirees, and even turning to uncertified candidates to fill the teacher gaps.
WVa university graduates' transcripts blocked after closure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn’t received her undergraduate transcript. Without it, they said she couldn’t receive her professional license, putting her job at risk. She learned that Ohio Valley University, where she had graduated with a psychology degree in 2016, had not been returning transcript requests. She tried desperately to contact the school. She never heard back. Hundreds of graduates of the private Christian university in northwestern West Virginia — which abruptly closed in December 2021 and filed for bankruptcy — have found themselves in similar circumstances as they apply for jobs or other opportunities.
Gwynedd Mercy AVP of Enrollment to Rising Juniors and Seniors: Ask Me Anything!
Image via Gwynedd Mercy University. The high-school class 2023 has just embarked on its last secondary-school academic year, and likewise, the class of 2024 has begun steps toward a more distant but just as compelling milestone. As senior and junior students across the region seek to solidify their what-next academic plans, Gwynedd Mercy University Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Aimee Huffstetler offers college-search advice.
Nature.com
Socioeconomic roots of academic faculty
Despite the special role of tenure-track faculty in society, training future researchers and producing scholarship that drives scientific and technological innovation, the sociodemographic characteristics of the professoriate have never been representative of the general population. Here we systematically investigate the indicators of faculty childhood socioeconomic status and consider how they may limit efforts to diversify the professoriate. Combining national-level data on education, income and university rankings with a 2017"“2020 survey of 7,204 US-based tenure-track faculty across eight disciplines in STEM, social science and the humanities, we show that faculty are up to 25 times more likely to have a parent with a Ph.D. Moreover, this rate nearly doubles at prestigious universities and is stable across the past 50 years. Our results suggest that the professoriate is, and has remained, accessible disproportionately to the socioeconomically privileged, which is likely to deeply shape their scholarship and their reproduction.
todaysparent.com
Three reasons private schools appeal to parents
Seeking the best education for their child leads many parents to consider private schools. In addition to a collective reputation for high standards and producing successful graduates, private schools appeal to parents for a trio of reasons that encompass their core benefits: community, class size and curriculum. Community. Private schools...
Universities call for return of maintenance grants for students in England
Steve West, head of Universities UK, urges government to deliver new model of higher education funding
Phys.org
Ethnic identity tied to disparities in school suspensions among Florida youth
Research has established that racial disparities exist in suspensions at school, with Black and Hispanic students more likely to be suspended than white, non-Hispanic students. A new study found that focusing only on broad categories like Black or Hispanic masks important differences in the likelihood of suspension. "When looking across...
For Parents Delivering Sons/Daughters to College, the Tough Farewell at the Dorm Is the Norm
As tough as departing can be on a student, parents need to adjust to the new normal as well.Image via iStock. By Josh Stern, the Vice President for Student Services and Dean of Students, Gwynedd Mercy University.
Students are flocking to Open University so they can study at home
Teenagers are flocking to study at the Open University so they can live at home and work through the cost of living crisis. Figures from the OU reveal a 17 per cent increase in 18 and 19-year-olds opting to study from home over the past five years, with university chiefs reporting an upsurge in interest for its distance-learning courses.
Princeton Announces Free Tuition Plan for Families Making $100,000 or Less
The highly prestigious Princeton University has taken a monumental step towards making college affordable for its students. The Ivy League institution will now be free for families making under $100,000 a year, a huge price difference from its original $80,000 estimated yearly tuition. Previously, the university offered full financial aid for families earning under $65,000 a year. Now, students beginning at Princeton University in fall 2023 will be the first to benefit from the new scholarship. Even families with a net $150,000 income will be eligible for many financial support opportunities. In a news release, Princeton has estimated that nearly 25 percent of its students will now be covered completely by financial aid. “One of Princeton’s defining values is our commitment to ensure that talented students from all backgrounds can not only afford a Princeton education but can flourish on our campus and in the world beyond it,” President Christopher L. Eisgruber said. “These improvements to our aid packages, made possible by the sustained generosity of our alumni and friends, will enhance the experiences of students during their time at Princeton and their choices and impact after they graduate.”Read it at CNN
US News and World Report
These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields
If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
Colleges burn through Covid cash trying to soften inflation for students
Several state university systems, including those in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and New Jersey, are offering students free bus passes, gas cards and clothes.
psychreg.org
There Is Pain on Clinical Placement for Female Nursing Students: Period
Going on clinical placement is challenging for both male and female nursing students. But I write here about female student nurses who go into clinical placements while juggling childcare, assessments, work and family alongside other responsibilities. You can only imagine how challenging it is to manage all this in the complex world that we live in. Now, add a mix of period pain.
