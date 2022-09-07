ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Spot Adds Kosher Twist To Pizza Scene

By Jake Dressler
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr58m_0hll9r8t00
Karl Moore Photos Owners Yaakov Atia and Nadav Adad at Tuesday night's opening.

Yalies, townies, rabbis, and other members of New Haven’s growing Jewish community gathered over wine and appetizers to celebrate the grand opening of Ricotta, New Haven’s first kosher pizza restaurant and bakery.

Named after a creamy Italian cheese, Ricotta, which held the opening Tuesday night at 1203 Chapel St., pays homage to the progenitors of pizza while also boasting a Jewish culinary flair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GqeM_0hll9r8t00

Owned by Israeli Americans Jacob Atia and Nadav Adad, the restaurant offers traditional Ashkenazic baked goods like knishes, spinach rolls, and chocolaty rugelach, all baked in house. The menu features a sweeping variety of veggie pizzas, making it a great option for vegetarians. In keeping with the Jewish dietary laws forbidding the mixing of dairy and meat, Adad and Atia decided to keep their restaurant strictly vegetarian.

Adad, who handles most of the day-to-day operations, said that offering healthful food is one of his main goals.

“We want to offer good food that is also very healthy,” he said.

Adad has been cooking for over 20 years. He dropped out of high school in Israel at 14 (“They were talking too much and I wanted to work”) to pursue a career in food service and owned his first market at 17.

Adad moved to America, where he opened several restaurants, including a pizza shop in Lakewood, N.J. Today Adad owns and manages two other restaurants in New York, Ess & Bentch and Albany Bagel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGK5A_0hll9r8t00
Adad and Atia affix mezuzah to their new restaurant.

Ricotta is the newest addition to New Haven’s expanding lineup of kosher restaurants to accommodate a rapidly growing Jewish population. Former Beaver Hills Alder Moti Sandman attributed the growing Jewish population to people escaping high rents in New York. ​“In New York you can live in a basement for $2,500,” he observed. ​“In New Haven, for that type of money, you can get a whole floor. And now we’re seeing a lot of New Yorkers come in, and they’re bringing more people and creating markets for more kosher restaurants. We’re really excited about it and very proud to be a part of it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OcyLA_0hll9r8t00

Josh Glahn (at center in above photo), a medical student who dines at Yale’s Slifka Center, described Ricotta as a breath of fresh air for Jewish students looking for kosher and casual food: ​“As someone who keeps kosher, there’s not so many places to eat in New Haven, and it’s really exciting to have a casual place to go to all the time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FqbAb_0hll9r8t00
City government Business Development Director Carlos Eyzaguirre, at center, at Tuesday night's opening.

Jon Walker of Hartford dropped by Tuesday night to check out the commotion. He said that he was impressed by the cuisine: ​“I’m always open to experience new cultures. This was my first-time having rugelach and I was blown away. The pizza was really good, too. This place is a hidden gem.”

Ricotta also offers delivery and catering. The website is currently under construction, but you can contact them by phone or via Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWe2X_0hll9r8t00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Trash Plant Jumps Through ​“Justice” Hoop

Officials of the ​“Circle of Life” transfer station on Middletown Avenue showed neighbors plans for a new semi-circlular structure on their site — and heard back questions, claims and complaints about the broader conditions on their property. That presentation-turned-roundtable took place during a public meeting held...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Underwater Rugby Champs Hold Their Breath

Masked, fin-footed competitors traversed a chlorinated underworld in search of a salt water ball — and a chance to fly abroad to compete for a world cup. That was the scene — captured for spectators on a big screen — as 12 teams competed in a national underwater rugby championship held Friday through Sunday at the Hamden High School pool.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Owls, Falcons Make New Friends

The parks department’s Martin Torresquintero sent in these photos and this write-up about New Haven’s annual Migration Festival, which took place at Lighthouse Point Park Sunday. Despite the less-than-ideal wind and weather conditions for migrating birds and hawk watching, several species of raptor, dragonflies, and butterflies were observed...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Elm City Crossword: Canal’s 200th

New Haven thus year is celebrating the 200th anniversary of the incorporation of the Farmington Canal Company, and the canal’s rebirth as a pedestrian and cycling trail. Celebrate along with Aaron Goode by taking a trip on a crossword he put together for the occasion. The puzzle appears below.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Restaurants
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
New Haven, CT
Food & Drinks
New Haven Independent

“Contras” Occupy Wall Street

Cyclists heading west across downtown towards Yale’s campus won’t have to take as many one-way-street detours, thanks to a new ​“contra-flow” bike lane on Wall Street that was the scene Monday of an official inaugural ride. City officials celebrated what Mayor Justin Elicker described as...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Photos: Sept. 11 Ceremony In Derby

DERBY — The public, elected officials, first responders, Scouts, the clergy, and others gathered on the Derby Green Sunday morning to mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in the United States. Here are some images from the ceremony, taken by photographer Autumn Driscoll.
DERBY, CT
New Haven Independent

Housing ​“Bullies?” Elicker, Gold Coast Exec Differ

New Haven’s mayor and a New Canaan CEO agreed that Connecticut needs lots more housing — and differed on how to make it happen. Their views were on display Wednesday afternoon at a ​“Connecticut Economic Development Forum” organized and hosted at the Yale School of Management (SOM) by Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and attended by 90 ideologically diverse business leaders and elected officials.
NEW CANAAN, CT
New Haven Independent

Libby’s Pastry Shop Turns 100

Libby’s Italian Pastry Shop celebrated 100 years of business grounded in the heart of the city’s Little Italy. City officials joined the pastry shop’s team, made up of generations of Italian-American heritage, at 135 Wooster St. Wednesday afternoon to recognize the centennial benchmark. “It’s one of those...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Pizza Delivery#Pizzeria#Kosher#Good Food#Food Drink#Jewish#Italian#Israeli#Americans#Ashkenazic
New Haven Independent

Property Sales Roundup: Early Ed Center Expands

A Fair Haven Heights-based early childhood education nonprofit continued its citywide expansion by purchasing two adjacent commercial buildings in Westville Village for $1.995 million. That was one of the latest local property transactions, as recorded on New Haven’s online land records database. (See below for a full roundup of recent...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Saint James Keeps The Faith

“Here Again,” the first track from Saint James’s new EP Us and Your Friends, starts with a fuzzy chord dragged from the guitar’s strings, setting the mood right for the heavy drums and bass that fall in at the end of the measure. They’re accompanied by a slide guitar, a healthy heaping of twang, that feels right at home in the music but broadens the sound’s landscape. We’re not just in the Northeast anymore. We could be anywhere in America, or maybe passing through it. But Saint James isn’t exactly about windswept highways across the prairie. There’s menace there, too, embedded in the music and the lyrics: ​“Like a phony gun I am holding you up with a sense of revenge,” the singer states on the chorus, knowing helplessness and rage coiled together.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

TikTok Titans Take Less-Traveled Road

Two TikTok phenoms concerned with pedestrian safety set out from the outskirts of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard Sunday morning — with the intention of spotlighting one of New Haven’s, and the state of Connecticut’s, most dangerous stretches while on a viral walk. “In 2020 there were unfortunately...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Climate Concert Series Knows Which Way The Wind Blows

Appreciation of nature. Acknowledgment of change. Grief at what’s being lost. But also, hope for the possibility of adaptation. These are the themes of a new set of climate concerts being organized by Dignity Music, a nonprofit helmed by musician and educator Ravenna Michalsen. The first one — slated for Saturday, Sept. 17 at Bethesda Lutheran Church — is intended to stir heart and mind together to action.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New Haven Independent

Hamden Weighs Transfer Station Tipping Fees

Should Hamden quit requiring proof of residency for the right to drop junk at the town’s transfer station — and instead start charging all dumpers a fee?. The town’s Legislative Council debated that question at a meeting Tuesday evening — then tabled it to a late September vote following more than an hour of back and forth brainstorming regarding how to limit persistent financial strain weighing on taxpayers.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Dixwell Plaza Redevelopment Moves Ahead

Dixwell Plaza’s planned redevelopment has gained a general contractor, a childcare partner, and a food hall operator — and has lost a too-pricey underground garage — as the local team behind the now-estimated $220 million project moves ahead with its effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Radcliffe’s City Plan Reappointment OK’d

Hill community advocate, civic volunteer extraordinaire, and City Plan Commission Chair Leslie Radcliffe won another three and a half years on the local land-use body during a continued remaking of New Haven’s landscape, thanks to a unanimous reappointment vote by the Board of Alders. Local legislators took that vote...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Avelo Pushes Earliest Flight Times To 6:30 A.M.

Morris Cove neighbors will get a half-hour reprieve from morning airplane noises starting on Thursday, as Avelo Airlines pushes back its earliest daily from 6 to 6:30 a.m. That scheduling change is included in a voluntary agreement that the new budget airline struck with the city and the Tweed New Haven Airport Authority back on June 28.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Rosemary Dinan Giambra

Rosemary Dinan Giambra, of Seymour, age 83, entered into eternal rest peacefully on September 5, 2022 at Beacon Brook Health Center in Naugatuck, CT. She was born on March 14, 1939 to Elizabeth and Joseph Dinan. She married Thomas Giambra on October 10, 1958. Left to honor and remember her love are her two sons, Thomas Giambra (Debra) and David Giambra (Eleanor); four grandchildren, Thomas, William, David and Megan; five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jordan, Peighton, Madison, and David; and brothers and sisters, Barbara Andes, James Dinan (Joyce), Virginia Gilmette (Phil), Constance Guggenheim (Don), Peggy Carvalho (Paul), and Michael Dinan (Susan); and many nieces and nephews.
SEYMOUR, CT
New Haven Independent

Gorilla Lemonade Roars Into Mass Production

Brian Burkett-Thompson heard the words ​“4,800 boxes” and shook his head in wonder at how his homegrown beverage business was about to take off. Burkett-Thompson made the remark while seated this week at a conference room table at Unicorr Packaging Group on Sackett Point Road in North Haven minutes before that first run of boxes of fresh-fruit-flavored Gorilla Lemonade would commence on the manufacturing floor one level below.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Street Closures OK’d For Arts Fests

Downtown streets will ditch cars for arts for parts of October, thanks to two different sets of road closures approved by the Board of Alders. Local legislators gave those approvals Tuesday night during the latest bimonthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which was held in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy