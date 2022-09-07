It was another night of drama Thursday night at City Hall as 24 members of the public rose to demand the resignation of Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise for her role in a July 19 hit-and-run at Forest Street and Martin Luther King Drive in which a male cyclist collided with her car after he went through the intersection against the light. The councilwoman reportedly waited six hours before reporting the incident to Jersey City police.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO