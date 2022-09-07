ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

NYC to Unveil ‘Say Their Names’ Memorial in Historical Seneca Village

The city of New York is honoring the Black lives lost to racial injustice and systemic racism through a new exhibition on display in the historic Seneca Village. On Sept. 17, the Say Their Names Memorial will be unveiled in the Seneca Village area of Central Park on West 85th Street, NBC News reports. The site was once home to a flourishing Black community pushed out to make way for NYC’s famed Central Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Portland, NY
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Oneonta, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Oregon State
New York City, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
jcitytimes.com

Speakers Hammer DeGise as Council Approves Dirt Bike Crackdown

It was another night of drama Thursday night at City Hall as 24 members of the public rose to demand the resignation of Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise for her role in a July 19 hit-and-run at Forest Street and Martin Luther King Drive in which a male cyclist collided with her car after he went through the intersection against the light. The councilwoman reportedly waited six hours before reporting the incident to Jersey City police.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Mail

Eric Adams leads mourners in NYC: Mayor arrives at British Consulate in Manhattan to place flowers as tearful mourners gather in tribute after Queen Elizabeth's death

New York City's Mayor looked somber as he arrived at the British Consulate in Manhattan with a bouquet of flowers following the death of Her Majesty. Eric Adams was among the tearful mourners wearing black who gathered to pay their respects to country after the devastating loss of Queen Elizabeth II.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Central Park#Memorials#Seneca Village#Racism#African American#New Yorkers
therealdeal.com

Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales

Thou shalt not swindle. Or maybe, just a bit. Three senior religious leaders with congregations in Harlem and Brooklyn conspired with a developer to sell seven churches, according to state prosecutors. An investigation reported by the Patch found leaders collected payments and gifts in exchange for the properties before developer Moujan Vahdat revised or backed down from the contracts, sometimes allowing the churches to be demolished or sit empty for years.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Examiner

Children and religious liberty win big in New York

Before addressing a court case in the news this week concerning adoptions, let’s conduct a thought experiment. For out-of-wedlock births, Islam approves of both sides of the adoption process — the birth mother relinquishing custody, and the couple taking legal guardianship of the child. But under Islamic law , all children born to Muslim parents must be raised as Muslims . Imagine if, with these two considerations in mind, a Muslim group established a charitable adoption agency that excluded non-Muslims from adopting Muslim-born orphans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

New York pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Photo of the Freedom Tower; courtesy of Don Pollard/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul on Flickr. To honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, landmarks across New York were illuminated purple. Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered all flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff on Friday; Mayor Eric Adams also directed all flags on city buildings and stationary flagstaffs to be lowered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
baristanet.com

What You Need To Know: Montclair Jazz Festival’s Downtown Jamboree This Saturday!

Tomorrow is the big day and the weather looks amazing for the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL Grand Finale Downtown Jamboree! Get some sleep tonight because there is a full day of events, three stages featuring internationally-acclaimed headliners, regional favorites and emerging talent, more than 150 artisan food and craft vendors, an expanded all-day Family Jazz Discovery Zone for families — and at the very end — an after party!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Amazing Photo Slideshow of 1970s and 1980s New York City

In this short video from YouTuber Yesterday Today Tribute, watch this great photo slideshow of 1970s and 1980s vintage photographs captured all around New York City. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)

Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Travel back in time on vintage NYC subway trains this month

Here’s a rare opportunity to ride on some of New York City’s oldest subway trains spanning over a century of the city’s transportation history. The New York Transit Museum’s Parade of Trains returns this month, offering transit buffs a chance to travel on four historic trains from the museum’s collection of vintage fleets. The rides will run continuously from Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach B and Q express train platforms from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 17 and September 18. Admission is free with subway fare.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy