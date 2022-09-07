Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NYC to Unveil ‘Say Their Names’ Memorial in Historical Seneca Village
The city of New York is honoring the Black lives lost to racial injustice and systemic racism through a new exhibition on display in the historic Seneca Village. On Sept. 17, the Say Their Names Memorial will be unveiled in the Seneca Village area of Central Park on West 85th Street, NBC News reports. The site was once home to a flourishing Black community pushed out to make way for NYC’s famed Central Park.
Man stabbed in broad daylight aboard New York City train
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating after a 34-year-old man...
fox40jackson.com
Harvard students pan former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘Politically opportunistic’
Former Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio was handed a coveted fellowship at Harvard Institute of Politics (IOP) for fall 2022. Students on campus are not thrilled with the politician. Banners hang outside Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass., Sept. 4, 2009. (Michael Fein/Bloomberg...
72-Year-Old Attacked and Robbed in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a seventy-two-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stljewishlight.org
Following scandal, kosher Chinese restaurants in Brooklyn move to distance themselves from NJ establishment
(New York Jewish Week) — Kosher Chinese restaurants in New York City moved quickly to distance themselves from a restaurant in New Jersey that lost the stamp of approval from one of the largest kosher certification companies in the United States. This week, Brooklyn restaurants Glatt Kosher Family in...
jcitytimes.com
Speakers Hammer DeGise as Council Approves Dirt Bike Crackdown
It was another night of drama Thursday night at City Hall as 24 members of the public rose to demand the resignation of Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise for her role in a July 19 hit-and-run at Forest Street and Martin Luther King Drive in which a male cyclist collided with her car after he went through the intersection against the light. The councilwoman reportedly waited six hours before reporting the incident to Jersey City police.
Eric Adams leads mourners in NYC: Mayor arrives at British Consulate in Manhattan to place flowers as tearful mourners gather in tribute after Queen Elizabeth's death
New York City's Mayor looked somber as he arrived at the British Consulate in Manhattan with a bouquet of flowers following the death of Her Majesty. Eric Adams was among the tearful mourners wearing black who gathered to pay their respects to country after the devastating loss of Queen Elizabeth II.
New Jersey will erect Black history markers under new law
Markers and plaques will record New Jersey's checkered past and commemorate Black residents who left a mark on the world. The post New Jersey will erect Black history markers under new law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales
Thou shalt not swindle. Or maybe, just a bit. Three senior religious leaders with congregations in Harlem and Brooklyn conspired with a developer to sell seven churches, according to state prosecutors. An investigation reported by the Patch found leaders collected payments and gifts in exchange for the properties before developer Moujan Vahdat revised or backed down from the contracts, sometimes allowing the churches to be demolished or sit empty for years.
Washington Examiner
Children and religious liberty win big in New York
Before addressing a court case in the news this week concerning adoptions, let’s conduct a thought experiment. For out-of-wedlock births, Islam approves of both sides of the adoption process — the birth mother relinquishing custody, and the couple taking legal guardianship of the child. But under Islamic law , all children born to Muslim parents must be raised as Muslims . Imagine if, with these two considerations in mind, a Muslim group established a charitable adoption agency that excluded non-Muslims from adopting Muslim-born orphans.
6sqft
New York pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Photo of the Freedom Tower; courtesy of Don Pollard/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul on Flickr. To honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, landmarks across New York were illuminated purple. Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered all flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff on Friday; Mayor Eric Adams also directed all flags on city buildings and stationary flagstaffs to be lowered.
This New Jersey city is still the most ethnically diverse in the entire country
Jersey City remains the undefeated champion. For the sixth straight year, the city has been named the most ethnically diverse in the United States, beating out the Maryland communities of Germantown and Gaithersburg. The study was conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.com. Jersey City has held the top spot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baristanet.com
What You Need To Know: Montclair Jazz Festival’s Downtown Jamboree This Saturday!
Tomorrow is the big day and the weather looks amazing for the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL Grand Finale Downtown Jamboree! Get some sleep tonight because there is a full day of events, three stages featuring internationally-acclaimed headliners, regional favorites and emerging talent, more than 150 artisan food and craft vendors, an expanded all-day Family Jazz Discovery Zone for families — and at the very end — an after party!
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Amazing Photo Slideshow of 1970s and 1980s New York City
In this short video from YouTuber Yesterday Today Tribute, watch this great photo slideshow of 1970s and 1980s vintage photographs captured all around New York City. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
Internet Grossed Out by View From Woman's 'Cheap' NYC Apartment
"I wouldn't be able to stand the smell or potential roaches and rodents," one commenter said of the video.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)
Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:
6sqft
Travel back in time on vintage NYC subway trains this month
Here’s a rare opportunity to ride on some of New York City’s oldest subway trains spanning over a century of the city’s transportation history. The New York Transit Museum’s Parade of Trains returns this month, offering transit buffs a chance to travel on four historic trains from the museum’s collection of vintage fleets. The rides will run continuously from Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach B and Q express train platforms from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 17 and September 18. Admission is free with subway fare.
‘Stolen Valor’: Former NJ EMT Who Fabricated 9/11 Involvement Smoked Out On Social Media
A former North Bergen and Jersey City Medical Center EMT was removed as a guest speaker at a 9/11 memorial event amid a social media uproar over bogus claims that he’d been at Ground Zero as a New York City firefighter. August Johansen, 45, had his photo published along...
Comments / 2