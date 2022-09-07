Mark Anthony Craig, age 33 of Huntingdon, TN passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. His celebration of life will be Saturday, September 17th at 1:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home. Dean Lee of Trinity Fellowship in Dover, TN where Mark attended, and Robert Jordan will be officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, prior to the celebration of life service at 1:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home.

HUNTINGDON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO