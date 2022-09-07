Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Collectors hunt for rare finds in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. –A unique collectors show was held in the Hub city. Over the weekend, Jackson hosted the 63rd Annual Coin Show. Many types of coins as well as paper money, historic documents, and jewelry was bought and sold by dealers. The event was held at the Madison County...
WBBJ
Henderson County Fair returns for 2022
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.– You know fall isn’t too far away with cooler weather beginning to set in and because. The Henderson County Fair returns for another season..bigger and better than ever. You’ll find all of the usual attractions..including fair rides, fair food and games. Monday night, fair-goers...
WBBJ
Fundraiser aims to help local animals in need
JACKSON, Tenn. –An upcoming event aims to raise funds for some local four legged friends. According to information received from Caldwell Banker Barnes, a big event aims to raise money to support a local pet shelter. On September 12, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m, Caldwell Banker Barnes in...
WBBJ
Carroll Co. commissioners vote on zoning proposal for new substance-abuse treatment center
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.–Tensions ran high during a local county commission meeting, Monday evening. The purpose of this meeting was to vote on a change to the planning regulations in the area of the Carroll County 1,000-acre Lake. The Carroll County Commission voted for a zoning change for a resort,...
WBBJ
Bolivar honors those lost with Patriot Day event
BOLIVAR, Tenn. –Bolivar hosts memorial event to honor the victims of 9/11. The City of Bolivar hosted an event to honor everyone involved in the 9/11 tragedy. There were many members of the community that showed up to pay their respects. There was music, prayer, and various public speakers.
WBBJ
Special book gives a glimpse into Jackson-Madison Co. history
JACKSON, Tenn. –How one book is helping the community to take a look back…. Residents of Jackson and Madison county gathered today in celebration of a book that holds key events of history for this area. It’s titled, “Jackson and Madison County Tennessee: Milestones.”. Elaine Christian, Chair...
WBBJ
Former Madison Co. Commissioner investigated for unlawfully charging to officiate weddings
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury is investigating allegations that a former Madison County Commissioner was charging fees to officiate marriage ceremonies. “A policy in our office to not name individuals until they’ve been indicted, in this situation there is no indictment, so...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/09/22 – 09/12/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/12/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Jackson police investigating car crash in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson police were on the scene Monday evening of a car that ran off of a busy Jackson street. The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of East Forest Avenue, between Muse Street and North Highland Avenue in east Jackson. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News...
WBBJ
Mark Anthony Craig
Mark Anthony Craig, age 33 of Huntingdon, TN passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. His celebration of life will be Saturday, September 17th at 1:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home. Dean Lee of Trinity Fellowship in Dover, TN where Mark attended, and Robert Jordan will be officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, prior to the celebration of life service at 1:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home.
WBBJ
Humboldt man found guilty in 2012 cold case murder
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Humboldt man has been found guilty of second degree murder in a cold case from 2012. A news release states that on Friday, September 9, 2022, a Gibson County Jury found Benjamin “Ben” Bryer guilty of second degree murder. The charge stems from...
WBBJ
Archie Dean Williamson, Jr.
Funeral service for Archie Dean Williamson, Jr. , age 52, will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Stanton (CoCo), Tennessee. Mr. Williamson died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Regional One Hospital in Memphis, TN. Visitation...
