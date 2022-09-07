Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
6sqft
New York pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Photo of the Freedom Tower; courtesy of Don Pollard/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul on Flickr. To honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, landmarks across New York were illuminated purple. Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered all flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff on Friday; Mayor Eric Adams also directed all flags on city buildings and stationary flagstaffs to be lowered.
6sqft
First look: This $5M Essex Crossing penthouse has a huge terrace overlooking the Lower East Side
At the top of a newly-minted CetraRuddy-designed building in a classic downtown Manhattan neighborhood, 6sqft can now share an exclusive first look at a newly-available penthouse atop One Essex Crossing at 202 Broome Street. If you love marble, luxury finishes, outdoor entertaining, and above-it-all views, you’ll want to check out this sleek aerie overlooking the Lower East Side. Priced at $4,985,000, it’s the headline-stealing 14-story building’s last two-bedroom penthouse, with 1,693 square feet of interior space and over 700 square feet of private terrace.
Comments / 1