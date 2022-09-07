Photo of the Freedom Tower; courtesy of Don Pollard/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul on Flickr. To honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, landmarks across New York were illuminated purple. Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered all flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff on Friday; Mayor Eric Adams also directed all flags on city buildings and stationary flagstaffs to be lowered.

