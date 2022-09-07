ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Charles Schenher
5d ago

genie Byrd had my daughter back in 1972 I seen her when she was 5 months old and I haven't seen her since genie used to live behind bird skating rink I would love to see my daughter

jamie
5d ago

I can only hope kids that find and reconnect with their parent just goes smoothly

Kimberly Segura Barnes
5d ago

I am glad that it all worked out for you. At least there is 1 person out there that got meet their long lost father. prayers that you continue to get everything that you have wished for.

